ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine

How I Met Your Father Shocker: HIMYM Star to Return After Premiere Cameo, Will Have 'Major Impact' on Season 2

By Ryan Schwartz
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DeR8n_0kP1iDUB00

The following contains spoilers from the Season 2 premiere of How I Met Your Father .

And you thought Cobie Smulders’ return as Robin Scherbatsky was the biggest surprise How I Met Your Father had up its sleeve.

Tuesday’s premiere marked the first appearance (keyword being first ) by How I Met Your Mother ‘s Neil Patrick Harris , who is reprising his Emmy-nominated role as Barney Stinson in Season 2 of the Hulu sequel series.

In the episode, Future Sophie begins to tell her son the story of how she hit “rock bottom.” We then cut back to the present timeline — albeit later in the year — to find 30-year-old Sophie driving through the suburbs, frantically trying to make contact with Lori. “Mom, please call me back,” she says. “I think I’m dating my dad!” Wait, what??

Distracted, Sophie gets into a fender bender. She gets out to assess the damage, and that’s when we discover that the vehicle she dinged belongs to Barney. “Dude!” he exclaims, as the bumper falls off the back of his Audi (whose license plate reads “LGNDRY”). And that’s all we get of Barney for now.

An episode count for Harris’ encore is being kept under wraps, but we can confirm that NPH’s cameo was only an introduction, and we’ll see more of Barney at some point during HIMYF ‘s supersized second season of 20 episodes.

Below, HIMYF creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger discuss Harris’ return to the franchise, rule out a possible connection between the two shows, and suggest how another upcoming guest star may be responsible for Barney and Sophie crossing paths.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ujkNO_0kP1iDUB00 TVLINE | How long had NPH’s return been in the works?
BERGER | As soon as we started breaking our season, we all got very excited about the idea of having him return. Thankfully, his relationship with [ HIMYM and HIMYF director/executive producer] Pamela Fryman is so phenomenal that she was able to reach out to him and get a very quick, “Let’s talk about it.”
APTAKER | She officiated his wedding!
BERGER | We did a creative Zoom with him to talk about what we were thinking, and that was it. He was game, which was so incredible for us. It was the best way we could imagine coming back.
APTAKER | He also has a little bit of a preexisting relationship with Hilary Duff. They connected when the show launched last year, and she did an interview with him for his newsletter Wondercade , so he was really excited to get to come meet her and work with her. It was awesome to see the two of them bond over becoming television stars at such an early age, then fronting a How I Met… series.

TVLINE | In that interview, NPH suggested that the Barnacle’s “antics” wouldn’t fly in the #MeToo era, and HIMYF would be better off without him. Were those concerns addressed during that initial Zoom?
BERGER | Absolutely. We wanted to bring him back, and we wanted him to be true to his character and to the fans that loved Barney so much. But we also wanted him to exist on our show, in our time, in a way that made sense, so all of that Zoom was spent talking about how we could blend all those things and service him and the show in the best way possible. We are very excited for people to see the way that turned out.

TVLINE | We know from How I Met Your Mother that Barney was born in 1975, which means he would have been just 17 years old when Sophie was born in 1992. We also know that Barney was a late bloomer who lost his virginity at 23. Assuming nothing’s been retconned, can we go ahead and rule him out as Sophie’s dad?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27gaPm_0kP1iDUB00 APTAKER | I think so. We’re not telling a teen dad story. I think given Lori’s age, that’d become a pretty uncomfortable story.
BERGER | Yeah. I don’t think you need to be a mathematician, only a HIMYM fan, to reach the conclusion you reached. [ Laughs ]

TVLINE | Hey, you never know! You could have changed a few details and chalked it up to Ted being an unreliable narrator.
BERGER | True!

TVLINE | At this point in the timeline, Barney is already divorced from Robin and dad to Ellie . Will we learn more about his life after the events of the HIMYM finale?
APTAKER | Whenever we talk about bringing back a member of the original crew, you want it to serve two purposes: You want to give some tidbits about what is going on in their lives, where they’ve landed and where they’re at, but it’s also about how they impact the How I Met Your Father story, and how they send one of our characters in a new, unexpected direction. Similar to Robin last year, we’ll learn some more about where Barney’s at, but it’ll also have a major impact on the trajectory, and main narrative, of our season.

TVLINE | The Season 2 trailer revealed a May-December romance between Sophie and a new character played by John Corbett . Does Sophie’s sudden interest in older men lead her to Barney?
BERGER | There is a chance that it parlays into the Barney storyline, but the way that it does, I think, is very unexpected and surprising.

TVLINE | How long will it be before we see Barney again?
APTAKER | We’ll have to wait and see. That car crash becomes a major turning point in Sophie’s life and in her season-long arc. Once we catch up to that, I think people will be pleasantly surprised by how her story turns via Barney.

More from TVLine
Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals She Said No to a Season 2 of Ringer, Even Though The CW 'Would've Picked It Up'

Sarah Michelle Gellar played twins in The CW’s thriller Ringer, but she wasn’t interested in pairing up the show’s debut with a sophomore season. The Buffy alum says it was her decision to end the series after a single season in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I got pregnant with my second child, which was a surprise, so I turned to CW like, ‘I can’t,'” she recalls. “They would’ve picked it up again. I just couldn’t do it.”   She adds that she originally pitched Ringer to CBS as a miniseries, but they weren’t interested in anything that ran less than...
TVLine

NCIS: Los Angeles Cast Reacts to Series Ending After 14 Years: 'What a Spectacular Journey We All Shared'

In the wake of being told on Friday afternoon that NCIS: Los Angeles would end its run after this season, cast members of the high-octane CBS drama have one by one weighed in on the news. Perhaps Eric Christian Olsen, who joined the NCIS spinoff as recurring during Season 1 (and became a series regular the following year), summed it up best. “What a spectacular journey we all shared,” he wrote, alongside a stunning BTS photo of his Marty Deeks in silhouette. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Christian Olsen (@ericcolsen) As reported by TVLine on Friday, NCIS:...
TVLine

Ted Lasso Season 3 to Premiere This Spring — First Look at Ted vs. Nate!

Behold, our very first glimpse at Ted Lasso Season 3. Apple TV+ on Wednesday revealed at the Television Critics Association winter press tour that the delayed third season of the Emmy Award-winning comedy series will roll out this spring, but stopped short of disclosing an actual premiere date. To tide us over until new episodes drop, the streaming service has released the above photo, which features Jason Sudeikis as the titular AFC Richmond coach, Nick Mohammed as newly appointed West Ham United coach Nate Shelley, and Anthony Head as Rebecca’s devilish ex/rival club owner Rupert Mannion. As recently as September, Sudeikis refused...
TVLine

Home Economics: Did We Just Watch the Series Finale? (We Better Not Have)

Home Economics wrapped its regrettably abbreviated 13-episode third season on Wednesday with an earthquake-themed finale, and ABC has given zero indication whether it plans to bring the supremely underrated sitcom back for Season 4. (When asked, an ABC rep tells TVLine that there’s no news to share yet on a possible fourth season.) And since we loathe uncertainty almost as much as we do premature cancellations, we rang up series co-creators/co-showrunners Michael Colton and John Aboud to get a temperature check on the show’s future. TVLINE | So… was this episode  a season or a series finale? MICHAEL COLTON | We hope it’s...
TVLine

The Last of Us Episode 2: Anna Torv Breaks Down That Game-Changing Kiss — Watch Video

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Sunday’s The Last of Us Episode 2. “They’re just broken.” Anna Torv doesn’t mince words when describing the plight of The Last of Us‘ Tess and Joel, who experienced a trajectory-changing loss in Episode 2 of the HBO drama. “Who wouldn’t be, to be fair, living like that?” In the interview above, the Fringe alum points out that her character and Pedro Pascal’s Joel have endured decades of harrowing, post-apocalyptic existence by the time Ellie unexpectedly enters their orbit. “They’re 20 years in, and they’re on the run, and neither of them have been bit,” she says. “It’s...
TVLine

Lo and Behold, Blue Bloods' Danny Is Dating Again — Do You Approve?

The following contains a romantical spoiler from the Jan. 20 episode of CBS’ Blue Bloods. Well, I was all set to power down the Sony Bravia and hit the hay, when Blue Bloods widower Danny Reagan decided it was time to get himself back out there on the dating circuit — and with a very particular someone. Danny’s return to dating, five-and-a-half years following wife Linda’s tragic death in a medevac helicopter crash, came about in a circuitous manner. The episode opened with Sid clumsily meeting with Frank, to make an appeal on behalf of a detective who years ago had been injured...
TVLine

Chicago P.D. Recap: Sean Returns — Plus, Is #Upstead Headed for Divorce?

All is not well with Chicago P.D.‘s Halstead and Upton, it seems. Halstead — who took a new job out of the country without first discussing it with his wife— has not been returning her calls and just made it clear that he has no intention of coming home anytime soon. Kicking off Wednesday’s episode with the camera panning over framed photos of the happy couple together felt especially disheartening, since it was immediately followed by Upton leaving yet another message for her absentee husband. (He’s currently in Bolivia leading a squad that tracks the worst drug cartel targets.) “I’m not sure if...
RadarOnline

Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘Toxic Workplace’ Scandal Blamed For Putting Pressure On Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Before DJ's Suicide Death

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was under extreme pressure as a result of Ellen DeGeneres’ “toxic workplace” scandal in the weeks and months leading up to his suicide, RadarOnline.com has learned.Boss’ close friend, RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Todrick Hall, made the shocking claim on Wednesday – more than one month after Boss took his own life in a Los Angeles motel room at 40 years old.According to Hall, the late Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ faced pressure after Ellen’s workplace scandal particularly because he chose to stand by the 65-year-old comedian and talk show host despite the bombshell allegations against her.“People were looking...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVLine

SEAL Team Renewed for Season 7

Bravo has more fight left in it, now that Paramount+ has renewed the military drama SEAL Team for a seventh season. “We look forward to bringing SEAL Team fans even more of the series’ poignant storylines and thrilling missions with the upcoming seventh season,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming. “The series continues to evolve and grow its audience. It is a great example of the types of programming that we see resonate with our subscribers.” Just last week, Giles told TVLine the streamer was “not quite yet” ready to announce Season 7, though she noted that SEAL Team...
TVLine

Why Is Dean in Winchesters Photo? Did Last of Us Lunch Look Too Good? Why Is Barney in HIMYF 'Burbs? More Qs!

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including The Bachelor, How I Met Your Father, The Winchesters and Poker Face! 1 | Wait, the entire cast of That ’70s Show was on set to film That ’90s Show at the same time, and the Powers That Be neglected to write them into a scene together? That’s revival malpractice! 2 | Having cancelled nearly a dozen scripted originals to date (most recently freshman YA dramas One of Us Is Lying and Vampire Academy), what are the...
TVLine

Outlander to End With Season 8, Starz Greenlights Blood of My Blood Prequel

Sing me a song of a lass that’s soon gone: Starz has renewed Outlander for Season 8, which will be the time-travel drama’s final season, the network announced Thursday. Outlander Season 8 will consist of 10 episodes. In addition, Starz has ordered to series Outlander: Blood of My Blood, a prequel centered on the love story of Jamie Fraser’s parents, Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser. The network confirmed Blood of My Blood was in development in August. Outlander showrunner Matthew B. Roberts will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the spinoff. Season 1 will consist of 10 episodes. Maril Davis and Ronald D....
TVLine

FBI: International's Luke Kleintank on the Resolution of Forrester's Fly Team Future: 'I Know It Scared the Fans'

The following contains spoilers from the Jan. 24 episode of CBS’ FBI: International. For weeks now, FBI: International‘s Special Agent Scott Forrester has been threatened, by muckety-muck Ken Dandridge, with the termination of his time on the Fly Team. In this week’s episode — which involved the search for one, and then two, missing girls — Forrester (played by original cast member Luke Kleintank) and Dandridge (Michael Torpey) butted heads again and again, with the latter all but counting aloud the minutes until Forrester would be forced to clock out as leader of the Fly Team. The Legal Attaché at the U.S....
TVLine

SNL Video: The Black Lotus Has 'All of the Decadence, All of the Intrigue, None of the Foolishness'— Watch

With The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza hosting Saturday Night Live, the sketch series hilariously spoofed the popular anthology with a new show: The Black Lotus. On the surface, The Black Lotus mirrors the real HBO series as it follows wealthy vacationing tourists, only at this resort, the staff “has no time for this nonsense.” The skit begins with Chloe Fineman reprising her Jennifer Coolidge impression as she checks into the resort. When she realizes she has forgotten her credit card, she asks the hotel concierge (played by Kenan Thompson) if he can trust her enough to allow her to pay later. “No...
TVLine

Afterparty First Look: Tiffany Haddish Unspools a Devious New Mystery in Season 2 — When Will It Return?

Detective Danner may have one cracked murder case under her belt, but in Season 2 of The Afterparty, she’s about to come face to face with another twisty crime. Created by Christopher Miller (The Last Man on Earth), the 10-episode second season will premiere with two episodes on Friday, April 28, with new installments releasing weekly (see more first photos below). In its sophomore run, “a wedding is ruined when the groom is murdered and every guest is a suspect,” reads the official description. “Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Sam Richardson) and Zoë (Zoë Chao) solve whodunnit by questioning...
TVLine

La Brea's Natalie Zea Teases a 'Wardrobe Change for Everyone' in Back Half of Season 2 — Find Out Why

The specter of Eve’s possible death is balanced out by the prospect of, well, “clean new clothes for everyone!,” as NBC’s La Brea resumes its sophomore run on Tuesday, Jan. 31, with back-to-back episodes that start at 9/8c. When last we tuned in, Eve (played by Natalie Zea), Gavin (Eoin Macken), Gavin’s mom Caroline (Melissa Neal), Josh (Jack Martin), Izzy (Zyra Gorecki), Riley (Veronica St. Clair) and Sam (Jon Seda) had outwitted a team of Lazarus agents to leap into the 1988 Hollywood sign sinkhole, so as to return to 10,000 B.C. When Season 2 resumes, they will aim to breach...
TVLine

Ratings: Neighborhood, Abishola Eye Season Highs; All American Duo Grow

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ newly renewed The Neighborhood and ABC’s The Bachelor tied for the Monday demo win, while CBS’ NCIS easily drew the night’s largest audience. CBS | With no pesky NFL game to harsh their mellow this week, The Neighborhood (with 6.2 million viewers and a 0.6 rating) and Bob Hearts Abishola (5.7 mil/0.5) both hit season highs in audience and tied season highs in the demo. NCIS (7.3 mil/0.5) surged to its second-best numbers of the season (trailing only the crossover event), while NCIS: Hawaii (5.1 mil/0.4) posted its third-largest audience/second-highest rating of Season 2. ABC...
HAWAII STATE
TVLine

South Park Sets Season 26 Premiere on Comedy Central — Watch Teaser

Comedy Central is going on down to South Park next month. The animated series is set to kick off its 26th season on Wednesday, Feb. 8 (10/9c), TVLine has learned. South Park fans have had to adjust to a slightly more erratic schedule in recent years; Season 25, which consisted of only six episodes, aired in 2022, which was a full two years after the previous season wrapped its 10-episode run in 2019. This is largely due to Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s deal with Paramount+, under which they’re expected to produce a series of South Park specials for the streamer. The...
TVLine

The Last Thing He Told Me: Jennifer Garner Thriller Gets Spring Release Date at Apple TV+ — See First Photos

Jennifer Garner has a mystery to unravel this spring. The Last Thing He Told Me, an upcoming thriller starring the Alias vet, is set to drop on Apple TV+ Friday, April 14, the streamer announced Wednesday. The first two episodes (of seven) will release on that day, followed by one installment every Friday through May 19. Based on the bestselling novel by Laura Dave (who co-created the series with husband Josh Singer), The Last Thing He Told Me stars Garner as Hannah, a woman who must forge a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (Mare of Easttown‘s Angourie Rice) in order to...
TVLine

TVLine

60K+
Followers
9K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy