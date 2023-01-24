Read full article on original website
kmrskkok.com
Rose J. Amann
Rose Amann, age 74 of Wheaton, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at her home in Wheaton, MN. Funeral arrangements are pending with the Bainbridge Funeral Home of Wheaton, MN.
kmrskkok.com
Kayla Gunderson
Kayla Gunderson, age 45 of Minneapolis, Minnesota, formerly of Elbow Lake, MN, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023, at her home. Visitation for Kayla Gunderson will be held Friday, January 28, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Erickson-Smith Funeral Home in Elbow Lake, MN. Memorial services for Kayla...
kmrskkok.com
Barbara Christians
Barbara Christians, age 71 of Herman, Minnesota, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, MN. Visitation for Barbara Christians will be held Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Herman Community Center. Visitation will continue from 2:00 p.m....
lakesarearadio.net
Detroit Mountain Wooly Mammoth Nearing Completion
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – Detroit Mountain is getting a new addition to the fun around the kids’ playground area. The Minneapolis-based Leonic Collective in partnership with Project 412 is building a massive interactive wooly mammoth sculpture. The 8x20x12 foot mammoth’s “fur” will be made up of sticks...
valleynewslive.com
Classic Touch Lounge coming to Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A new bar is coming soon to North Moorhead. It’s going to be called The Classic Touch Lounge and plans to offer ladies night, karaoke, reggae nights, music by local DJ’s, and more. The Moorhead City Council approved a new liquor license...
kmrskkok.com
Morris Fireman Steak Fry 2/4
Don’t miss the annual Morris Fire Department steak fry coming this Saturday February 4th, at the Morris Fire Hall. Serving from 4 to 8 pm, the famous grilled steak, baked potato, assorted salads, bread and milk or coffee. Price for this delicious steak meal is only $20.00 available from any Morris Fireman and limited to 575 tickets. It’s one of the best meals you’ll ever have, so bring your friends and family to the Morris Fireman steak fry this Saturday, February 4th at the Morris Fire Hall from 4 to 8 PM.
kfgo.com
Fargo man dies in snowmobile crash near Detroit Lakes
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (KFGO) – A Fargo man died Sunday after the snowmobile he was driving rolled over in a ditch northeast of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander says his office received a 911 call at 5:30 p.m. reporting a single snowmobile crash near the intersection of County Highway 32 and South Cotton Lake Road in Erie Township. The caller reported that the driver of the snowmobile was 34-year-old Scott Fossum, and he was not breathing.
kvrr.com
Sun Country begins bus service from Fargo to Minneapolis-St. Paul
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Sun Country Airlines is offering Landline motorcoach service five days a week from Fargo to Minneapolis beginning in March. It’s like a connecting flight to the Twin Cities for $15 one-way or $30 dollars round-trip. Passengers can check their bags in Fargo and the airline will take them to their plane in Minneapolis.
valleynewslive.com
‘It could be difficult and costly’: Jesus statue vandalized at St. Mary’s Cathedral
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In a place where many come to worship and find peace, a vandal created chaos and unease. On a Monday, a topless and barefoot woman went on a destructive path inside the cathedral where she destroyed a statue of Jesus. “We don’t want this...
KNOX News Radio
Train-pedestrian fatal in NW MN
One person is dead after a BNSF train struck a pedestrian between the cities of Audubon and Detroit Lakes in northwest Minnesota. The Becker County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the accident shortly after 1:30 Monday morning. Deputies who arrived on scene located the deceased individual. The name of the victim has not been released. The incident remains under investigation.
valleynewslive.com
NDSU to cut jobs and two colleges
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State University President David Cook announced that 34 and a half jobs and two colleges will be cut. This decision comes after months of planning when budget cuts were announced in the fall last year. The cuts that were announced will impact...
Details Of Another North Dakota Country Concert Announcement
Some might say this latest concert announcement has a nostalgic feeling to it. But after hits over last summer from some of the newest country hitmakers, many are stating they grew up on the tunes from the 1990s. A great example was Cole Swindel's "She Had Me At Heads Carolina", a twist on Jo Dee Messina's hit from the '90s, "Heads Carolina, Tails California." So when we hear of these past hitmakers making stops in the area, it is exciting to be able to take advantage. Take that time to pull up a seat and listen to the tunes that have paved the way for many of today's newest hot country artists on the radio.
annandaleadvocate.com
Legal Notices – January 25, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF STEARNS SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT CASE TYPE: OTHER CIVIL: QUIET TITLE. Clinton M. Olson and Karen E. Olson, as Trustees of the Clinton M. Olson Trust U/A/D January 13, 2015,. Plaintiffs,. Court File No.: 73-CV-22-6573. Judge Shan C. Wang. v. Judith L. Batzel-Hass, the...
valleynewslive.com
Detroit Lakes JCPenney to close, new tenant in the works
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The JC Penney in Detroit Lakes will be closing its doors for good this spring. Jim Buus, who is part of the buildings ownership group, says JCP had been operating at 925 Washington Avenue in Detroit Lakes since the 1960′s. Buus says, in the last two years JCP has gone through bankruptcy, been acquired by new ownership and closed more than 200 stores including four in MN.
valleynewslive.com
Two thrown from vehicle following West-Central MN crash
NEAR LAKE LILLIAN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people were thrown from their SUV after a crash involving a semi. The Minnesota State Patrol says on Friday, Jan. 20 around 4:45 p.m., they were called to the crash along Hwy. 7 between Blomkest and Lake Lillian. The crash report...
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is dead following crash in central Minnesota
(Stearns County, MN)--One person is reportedly dead and four are injured after a head-on crash in Stearns County. The crash happened Saturday morning when a Toyota traveling east on Highway 23 near Richmond and collided head-on with a Chevy van. The Minnesota State Patrol says 50-year-old Toyota driver Lana Tibodeau was killed in the crash. Her 15-year-old passenger, and the driver and two passengers of the van all suffered non-life threatening injuries.
kvsc.org
Two People Ejected From Vehicle in Crash South of Willmar
The Minnesota State Patrol is just now releasing information about a crash that happened last Friday where two passengers were ejected from a vehicle. The accident happened just west of Cosmos, which is south of Willmar around 4:45 p.m.on Highway 8. An SUV driven by 30-year-old David Urbina of Buffalo Lake was traveling westbound on Highway 7 when he lost control, crossed the centerline and collided with a semi tractor-trailer heading eastbound. It was driven by 41-year-old Justin Helmbrecht of Cosmos.
trfradio.com
Injuries Reported Following Two Vehicle Accident
Three people were injured in a two vehicle accident in Otter Tail County Saturday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, William Baumgart, (34) of Perham, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on 460th while Karlee Nelson, (30) of Waubun, was westbound on Highway 10. The vehicles collided at the intersection with Highway 10.
