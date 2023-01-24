ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

ksl.com

Anti-abortion groups hold memorial for unborn babies aborted in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Several state lawmakers joined anti-abortion activists and religious leaders at a memorial service Wednesday for the estimated 1,746 unborn babies terminated since Utah's trigger abortion ban was placed on hold in June. Gathered on the steps of the state Capitol, about 100 mourners listened as...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Students flood Utah Capitol to push for school voucher bill

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah State Capitol was flooded with a sea of green shirts Tuesday morning as students from across the state showed up to push for a bill that would establish a school voucher program and give teachers a pay raise. "School choice now!" the...
UTAH STATE
cityweekly.net

Utah legislators, drunk on power, are coming after bars—again

Groundhog Day always comes early in Utah. The official celebration of the shadow-chasing woodchuck takes place on Thursday, Feb. 2, but in Utah, it annually begins when the Utah Legislature kicks off its session. There can be no shadow where the sun doesn't shine, so our legislators lack the guidance...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Utah state lawmaker calls for resignation of voucher lobbyist

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah state lawmaker is calling for the resignation of Allison Sorensen, the executive director of Education Opportunity for Every Child, after Sorensen allegedly told a group of people that she wants to "destroy public education." This revelation comes after Sorensen's group and others...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Utah volunteers prepare for annual homeless 'point-in-time' count

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The statewide annual count of people experiencing homelessness in Utah will take place this week. From Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, volunteers from nearly a dozen local councils will survey people across the state to find out where they slept on the night of Jan. 25.
UTAH STATE
The Sierra Nevada Ally

How One Utah Research Plant Could Unlock Geothermal Energy Across the U.S.

By the time the Department of Energy (DOE) unveiled the fourth leg of its Energy Earthshot Initiative last year, a project in south-central Utah had long been exploring the potential of geothermal energy in the United States. The Utah Frontier Observatory for Research in Geothermal Energy, otherwise known as Utah FORGE, is an underground field laboratory specifically focused on an emerging field of research and development: enhanced geothermal systems (EGS). But without additional funding beyond 2024, a window of opportunity for developing geothermal energy in the US could run out when Utah FORGE’s wells get plugged.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Influx of large animals making their way into Utah's neighborhoods, valleys

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over the past few weeks, more and more large animals have been photographed in lower elevations, specifically neighborhoods and communities where they’re typically not seen. These animals include deer, elk, moose and cougars, who have been spotted on surveillance cameras or by people...
UTAH STATE

