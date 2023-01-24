ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver rejects Park Hill petition to require supermajority vote for rezoning

By Rob Harris
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w6iP8_0kP1hFHq00

The city of Denver has rejected a petition from residents of the Park Hill neighborhood that would have required a supermajority vote of 10 council members to rezone the vacant Park Hill Golf Course, as developers and city leaders eye the space for housing and commercial development .

The Denver City Council was set to vote Monday night on several items related to the project, including the removal of a conservation easement that currently limits how the land can be used.

It wasn't until early Tuesday morning that Denver City Council voted 11-to-2 in favor of putting an ordinance about what to do with the land up to voters, who will have the final say on lifting the conservation easement to allow for development of the 155 acres during a special election on April 4.

Harry Doby, one of the neighborhood residents gathering support for the petition, said he and his wife chose to live in the area because of the tight knit community and the fact that it surrounds the wide open space.

“It’s just a wonderful place,” Doby said. “Park Hill is one of the strongest communities, I think, in the city. They have such an incredible, diverse identity.”

Doby said he and his neighbors immediately began to mobilize when they learned of the redevelopment prospects for the golf course. He argues that a false choice is being offered between green space and affordable housing, and wants to see more construction surrounding the open space, just not within it.

“We’re in a climate crisis. We have shrinking relative park space,” Doby said. “We don’t need to sacrifice green space in order to meet our housing needs.”

READ MORE: Park Hill golf course redevelopment plans, rezoning request headed to City Council

Doby and seven of his neighbors started gathering support for a protest petition for the rezoning. It would have required a supermajority of 10 or more city council members to vote in favor of the rezoning in order to proceed, rather than the usual simple majority of seven.

The protest petition process is complicated. Rather than requiring a specific number of signatures, it instead requires signatures from enough property owners in the immediate vicinity so that the sum of their collective properties in square footage is at least 20% of the land in question. In the case of the Park Hill course, about 12 acres of owned property needed to be represented by corresponding signatures.

Doby said he and his neighbors followed the rules set forth by the city’s Protest Petition Guide , and exceed the signatures needed. The group also submitted “Statements of Authority” for businesses and LLCs represented in the petition, as set forth in the guidelines.

However, after they submitted their completed petition to the city, it was sent back with many of the signatures rejected. In the reasonings given, the city acknowledged that the statements of authority were completed, but said notarization and additional governing documents were also required.

Per the Protest Petition Guide, “board resolutions authorizing the signer, bylaws, a Statement of Authority, or other applicable documents” are required for signatures from owners of corporate entities such as LLCs. We asked a spokesperson for the city for a response to the complaints from Doby and his neighbors, and were pointed to the email sent to him responding to their submitted petition.

“In conjunction with the City Attorney’s Office, city staff have completed our review of the protest petition that was submitted on Tuesday, January 17,” Senior City Planner Libbie Adams said in the email. “As you are aware, the Protest Petition Guide delivered to you on December 15, 2022 explicitly states that for properties owned by a company (e.g. LLC, LP, Living Trust, etc.), proof of authorization for an individual to sign on behalf of the organization is required. C.R.S. Sec. 38-30-172 establishes the minimum requirements for a statement of authority’s validity. The city does not have the authority to waive this requirement.”

Doby said he was blindsided by the response, and that it did not comport with ongoing conversations he and his neighbors had with city officials throughout the signature-gathering process.

“It was like, where did that come from? In all our emails, and in reading their instructions, nowhere was that mentioned,” Doby said. “They invented this rule simply to stop our process.”

The group was told there was no process to appeal the rejected petition.

With the Denver City Council set to vote with only a simplemajority vote required, Doby said they now plan to take their case directly to the people of Denver, who could decide the ultimate fate of the Park Hill neighborhood by vote in April.

“We’re going to win,” Doby said. “It’s just a matter of time. The Park Hill neighborhood, and Denver in general, know that this is a rotten deal. They’re being sold a bill of goods, and they’re not going to stand for it.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
denverite.com

Leslie Herod’s community safety plan will be a hot topic in the Denver mayor’s race. Here’s where she stands on crime

Mayoral candidate and State Rep. Leslie Herod says she’s the person who can make Denver the safest city in the U.S. Herod, the daughter of a law enforcement officer of 30 years, has a long track record advocating for and passing legislation related to criminal justice reform, police accountability and drug policy. For years, she’s been an outspoken voice against police killings and excessive uses of force by law enforcement.
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Proposal reimagines Colfax Avenue in Denver

To some people, walking down Colfax Avenue along the sidewalk isn’t very welcoming. After all, Colfax Avenue served as the primary artery in and out of Denver before Interstate 70 was built. So, Colfax was built for cars, not people.
DENVER, CO
Chalkbeat

Denver board member obtains restraining order against district critic

Denver school board Vice President Auon’tai Anderson has obtained a restraining order and filed a criminal complaint against vocal district critic Brandon Pryor, who recently won a court victory overturning Denver Public Schools’ efforts to bar him from district property.Both men agree they had an argument Friday morning about Anderson’s December vote to move the school Pryor founded, Robert F. Smith STEAM Academy, from its current location to a former elementary...
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

That mailer about Council Member CdeBaca was probably legal

Last week, Denverites across the internet started tweeting about a politically charged postcard that hit their mailboxes. “Turn over to find out which of our city council members had our backs on housing,” it read on the front. On the back were two columns: “voted yes” and “voted no.” Only one council member was listed under the red-colored word “no,” Candi CdeBaca. There was was no disclosure as to who paid for or sent the ad.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
denverite.com

Denver mayoral candidate Mike Johnston is a “fundraising machine”

Mike Johnston was in the mayor’s race for 34 days before filing his first campaign finance report, and yet he raised an eye-popping $185,657. That’s about $5,500 a day, double the pace of fundraising of the next closest candidate, Kelly Brough. (This doesn’t count Fair Election disbursements or candidates giving to themselves.)
DENVER, CO
milehighcre.com

Chicago Investor Acquires 15-Unit Apartment Property in Highly Coveted Denver Neighborhood

815 East Ellsworth Apartments, a 15-unit apartment property near Cherry Creek Mall, has sold to Ninth Square Real Estate Partners, a New York-based real estate investment company whose partners have over three decades of combined experience generating superior returns for their investors with a track record including $1.5 billion of value-add property investments and developments. A sale price was not disclosed.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Map experts dig for roots of racial separation in metro Denver neighborhoods

By Ellis ArnoldIn 1967, Black Americans were mired in "the long, hot summer." Frustrations over poverty, unemployment, discrimination and myriad other issues spilled into the streets, leading to clashes with police and arrests in many places, including Denver. The widespread tensions over race left President Lyndon B. Johnson searching for answers.So, he issued an executive order for a report that would detail what caused the chaos. He wanted it to answer a crucial question: How can the country prevent more unrest in the future?When the report arrived seven months later, it laid out hundreds of pages of analysis and recommendations for improving race relations in America.But its message was best summed up in a sentence: "To continue present policies is to make permanent the division of our country into two societies: one, largely Negro and poor, located in the central cities: the other, predominantly White and affluent, located in the suburbs and in outlying areas."Read the rest of the story here.This story is from Colorado Community Media. CBS News Colorado is a newsgathering partner with CCM, a network of two dozen newspapers and online publications serving eight metro-area counties on the Front Range.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Who are the frontrunners in Denver mayor's money race?

Roughly a dozen candidates have begun to separate themselves from the crowded pack in the race for Denver mayor — at least based on money raised. While not the sole measure of a serious candidacy, robust fundraising points to a person's viability as a candidate since it shows concrete support — in this case, money — for the individual's political ambitions.
DENVER, CO
Colorado Newsline

No-strings-attached cash assistance goes to hundreds of Denver residents

For a few hundred members of Denver’s unhoused population, the Denver Basic Income Project has provided an opportunity for stability they haven’t been able to secure on their own. Mark Donovan, founder of the Denver Basic Income Project, said the project intends to explore the impact direct cash assistance can have on encouraging “a healthier […] The post No-strings-attached cash assistance goes to hundreds of Denver residents appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DENVER, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy