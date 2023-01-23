Jimmy Garoppolo injury update: Kyle Shanahan would be 'very surprised' if 49ers QB practices ahead of Eagles game

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a ChainsawOlive BarkerNorristown, PA
Trial for sidewalk counselor raided by the FBI officially beginsLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
The first bank in USAmaltaPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Breaking: Packers Make Significant Aaron Rodgers Trade Decision
Following the Green Bay Packers' elimination from postseason contention, Aaron Rodgers made it clear he intended to play in 2023. What was less clear was which team he'd play for. Yesterday, fans learned from Ian Rapoport that a trade involving Rodgers was looking plausible. ESPN's Adam ...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Look: Tom Brady's 7-Word Message For Brock Purdy Goes Viral
Tom Brady is no longer playing in the NFL playoffs. But the legendary quarterback can empathize with one of the remaining quarterbacks, in particular. Brock Purdy, the seventh-round rookie who has taken over as the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback due to injuries, is trying to pull a Brady ...
BET
Damar Hamlin Responds To Rumors That He Secretly Died From The COVID Vaccine
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin nearly died earlier this month aftering a tackle that resulted in cardiac arrest. Thankfully, he is now recovering, but almost like clockwork, conspiracy theorists are spreading rumors that the 24-year-old is dead from the vaccine and that there is a body-double posing as him. On...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Kyle Shanahan drops hint on plan to neutralize Jalen Hurts, Eagles in NFC Championship Game
Like the San Francisco 49ers’ most recent victims — the Dallas Cowboys — the Philadelphia Eagles also feature a stout defensive line that can swallow opposing offenses alive. The Eagles’ pass rush is expected to be a big thorn in the side of San Francisco, but the 49ers trust head coach Kyle Shanahan to provide them with the right antidote to Philly’s defense come gameday.
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo’s status for NFC Championship Game revealed
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will not start Sunday’s NFC Championship Game even if he’s able to return to
NFL, Kyle Shanahan comment after 49ers player’s domestic violence incident
The NFL issued a statement on Wednesday after police arrested San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence. The league said there is no change to Omenihu’s status as he and the 49ers prepare for the NFC Championship Game. Nick Wagoner, ESPN’s Niners reporter, quoted the statement from the league Read more... The post NFL, Kyle Shanahan comment after 49ers player’s domestic violence incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan provides update on DE Charles Omenihu after arrest
According to reports, a woman told police that her boyfriend (Omenihu) pushed her to the ground during an argument on Monday. The 25-year-old was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail later that day but posted bail. On Tuesday, the 49ers announced that they were "in the process of...
List of 2023 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
Aaron Rodgers to Patriots? NFL Insider Proposes ‘Belichickian’ Move
Aaron Rodgers reportedly could be traded this offseason. Could he really wind up in New England?
The first 2023 NFL mock draft from Mel Kiper Jr. has a surprise in the first QB off the board
NFL Mock Draft season is in full swing now that we’re getting closer to the Super Bowl and a bunch of teams have started their offseasons (the 2023 draft order is mostly set). Our Christian D’Andrea had the Texans taking Bryce Young in his latest mock draft as the...
Look: Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Dating A Notable Athlete
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, reportedly broke up earlier this season. The NFL quarterback has reportedly already moved on, though. According to Page Six, Prescott is dating a notable collegiate athlete, who swims at LSU. "Dallas Cowboys ...
Angry Cowboys Fans Smash Televisions After Brutal Loss to 49ers
Dallas fans were upset with the team’s result on Sunday.
FOX Sports
NFC Championship Game odds: 3 reasons to bet the 49ers against Eagles
The San Francisco 49ers (15-4) are the hottest team in the NFL, as the team in red and gold is on a 12-game winning streak. They face the Philadelphia Eagles (15-3), the No. 1 seed in the conference and the team that made it the longest this season undefeated, in the NFC Championship Game at 3 p.m. Sunday (FOX and FOX Sports App).
Jets requested permission to interview Bills coach Joe Brady
Where there was smoke there evidently was fire relating to Buffalo Bills quarterbacks coach Joe Brady. According to a report on Jan. 14, there was reportedly a level of interest in Brady from the New York Jets. At that time, an update stated that the Jets were “doing their homework” on Brady regarding their vacant offensive coordinator position.
nfltraderumors.co
NFC Notes: Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams
49ers LB Fred Warner had high praise of WR Brandon Aiyuk‘s performance in their Wild Card win over the Seahawks and thinks the receiver does “all the little things” to make him a great teammate. “I think he’s well-quipped,” said Warner, via Eric Williams of Fox Sports....
Comments / 0