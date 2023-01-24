Green Bay Schools launch new mental health tool for students and families

The Green Bay Area Public School District is launching a new tool that allows students to connect with mental health services.

The District received state grant funding to partner with Care Solace. It's a mental health platform that makes it easier for students to get connected with providers.

The platform is to address both mental health and substance abuse.

Associate Director of Pupil Services Christina Gingle says students and their families can use the Care Solace website to get the help that they need.

Social workers and counselors from the District can also use the tool to connect students with mental health professionals in the community.

The service also provides multiple languages.

"They make sure that they only provide referrals to those providers that have immediate openings or very short waiting lists," Gingle said. "What they also do is assign a care companion...Sometimes, their (the student's) needs are greater than what we can meet in the buildings. And we want to make sure that we get them connected with the level of services to make sure that they're being successful."

Gingle says the District signed a one-year contract with Care Solace.

For more information about the service, visit here .