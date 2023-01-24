Read full article on original website
Severe Weather Statement issued for Iberia, St. Martin, St. Mary by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 20:31:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-24 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CST for south central Louisiana. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Iberia; St. Martin; St. Mary A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CST FOR NORTHEASTERN IBERIA...CENTRAL ST. MARY AND SOUTHEASTERN ST. MARTIN PARISHES At 830 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located over mainly rural areas of Iberia parish to near Centerville, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Franklin, Patterson, Burns Point, Ellerslie, Patterson Memorial Airport, Pierre Part and Centerville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Dawson, Fillmore, Franklin, Greeley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-27 07:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Dawson; Fillmore; Franklin; Greeley; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Phelps; Polk; Sherman; Thayer; Valley; Webster; York Mixed Precipitation Showers This Morning. Showers are moving northwest to southeast across the area early this morning. A mixture of rain and snow is expected, possibly mixed with sleet at times. Accumulation will be minimal, but localized slick spots are possible for the Friday morning commute. Air temperatures are mostly above freezing, but road surfaces may be below freezing. Use caution if driving this morning.
Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, De Kalb, Eastern St. Joseph by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 09:57:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; Cass; De Kalb; Eastern St. Joseph; Elkhart; Fulton; Grant; Huntington; Jay; Lagrange; Marshall; Miami; Noble; Northern Kosciusko; Northern La Porte; Pulaski; Southern Kosciusko; Southern La Porte; Starke; Steuben; Wabash; Wells; Western St. Joseph; White; Whitley ADDITIONAL LIGHT SNOW ACCUMULATIONS TODAY AND BECOMING WINDY WITH SOME BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW Another brief round of snow is expected this afternoon into early this evening. Additional snow accumulations will be light, generally less than an inch for most locations. However, south to southwest winds will strengthen later this morning into this afternoon when wind gusts to around 35 mph are expected. The combination of additional light snow accumulations and the strong winds will likely result in blowing and drifting snow and reduced visibilities at times. The strong winds may also produce some patchy blowing and drifting snow across areas which see little or no new snow accumulation this afternoon. Motorists should be alert for variable road conditions today due to blowing and drifting snow. Some roads also remain snow covered and slick this morning due to recent blowing and drifting snow and cold temperatures.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Morgan by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 08:15:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Eastern Grant; Hampshire; Hardy; Morgan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations ranging from a coating to an inch along and east of Interstate 81 with 1 to 3 inches west of Interstate 81. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In Maryland, Washington County. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Morgan, Hardy and Eastern Grant Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday. A wintry mix of snow, and sleet will overspread the area most likely between 7 AM and 10 AM. Precipitation will change to all rain for most areas between 1 PM and 3 PM Wednesday afternoon. Rain will freeze on a few surfaces before temperatures rise above freezing by late in the day. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Special Weather Statement issued for Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-27 10:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek Snow Showers...Wintry Mix...Blowing and Drifting Snow This Morning A band of light accumulating snow continues to move through the area this morning. In addition, there has been some patchy freezing drizzle. Also, a narrow band of warmer temperatures in the mid 30s is producing a wintry mix of rain and snow over southeast Minnesota. Wind gusts are variable, from 15 to 35 mph. Some drifting snow is occurring from these winds and roads are snow covered. With the fog, heavier snow showers in southwest Wisconsin, and gusty winds, visibilities at times may be reduced to one half mile or less. These warmer temperatures may mitigate the blowing and drifting somewhat, however, behind the precipitation band, northwest winds will be on the stronger side 25 to 35 mph. Exercise caution this morning if traveling and be ready for reductions to visibility in the wind and snow and slippery conditions on lesser traveled and untreated roads.
Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 08:05:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-27 09:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Calumet; Door; Florence; Forest; Kewaunee; Langlade; Lincoln; Manitowoc; Marathon; Menominee; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Oneida; Outagamie; Portage; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Vilas; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago; Wood SNOW WILL RESULT IN RAPIDLY DETERIORATING TRAVEL CONDITIONS THIS MORNING At 805 AM, the leading edge of the band of snow was now moving into the lakeshore counties of Door, Kewaunee and Manitowoc counties. The intensity of the snowfall increases fairly quickly once the snow begins. With temperatures still well below freezing and increasingly gusty south winds, the snow will result in rapidly deteriorating travel conditions in eastern Wisconsin. Snow continued across central, north-central and far northeast Wisconsin where some locations received up to an inch of snow in a short period of time. The snow was moderate and occasionally heavy at times with visibilities below one mile. The combination of the falling snow, low visibilities and gusty south winds will create hazardous travel conditions across central and north- central Wisconsin for the remainder of the morning. Motorists should be prepared for hazardous travel conditions for the morning commute. Be sure to allow extra travel time so you can reach your destination safely. Gusty west winds to around 30 mph are likely to produce some blowing and drifting of the snow during the mid-day hours. However, temperatures across portions of central and east-central Wisconsin are forecast to warm above freezing during the afternoon. Once that occurs, the blowing and drifting will be greatly reduced.
Special Weather Statement issued for Bureau, Carroll, Henderson, Henry, Jo Daviess, Mercer, Putnam by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 05:29:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-27 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bureau; Carroll; Henderson; Henry; Jo Daviess; Mercer; Putnam; Rock Island; Stephenson; Warren; Whiteside Morning Commute May Be Impacted By Periods of Low Visibility and Snow Covered Roads from Quick Moving Snow Showers Scattered snow showers moving east from central Iowa, will sweep quickly across eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois over the next few hours. The snow showers will bring periods of greatly reduced visibility, and light accumulations up to an inch may produce slick and snow covered roadways potentially impacting the morning commute. Exercise caution this morning if traveling. Be prepared for quickly changing conditions over short distances. Please drive slow, and allow a little extra time to reach your destination.
Special Weather Statement issued for Buffalo, Crawford, Jackson, La Crosse, Trempealeau, Vernon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 04:57:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-27 06:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buffalo; Crawford; Jackson; La Crosse; Trempealeau; Vernon Localized Heavy Snow Showers Moving Through This Morning A band of light accumulating snow is moving through the area this morning. At the same time, wind gusts are increasing into the 30 to 40 mph range. Some drifting snow is occurring from these winds, and roads are snow covered across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Behind the band, the snow becomes more showery. There have been observations of localized heavy snow showers reducing the visibility to less than 1/2 mile at time in southeast Minnesota. Exercise caution this morning if traveling and be ready for reductions to visibility in the wind and snow. This weather was shifting into western Wisconsin as of 4 am and is expected to affect the morning commute there.
Special Weather Statement issued for Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha, Winona by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 02:41:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-27 10:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona Snow Showers...Wintry Mix...Blowing and Drifting Snow This Morning A band of light accumulating snow continues to move through the area this morning. In addition, there has been some patchy freezing drizzle. Also, a narrow band of warmer temperatures in the mid 30s is producing a wintry mix of rain and snow over southeast Minnesota. Wind gusts are variable, from 15 to 35 mph. Some drifting snow is occurring from these winds and roads are snow covered. With the fog, heavier snow showers in southwest Wisconsin, and gusty winds, visibilities at times may be reduced to one half mile or less. These warmer temperatures may mitigate the blowing and drifting somewhat, however, behind the precipitation band, northwest winds will be on the stronger side 25 to 35 mph. Exercise caution this morning if traveling and be ready for reductions to visibility in the wind and snow and slippery conditions on lesser traveled and untreated roads.
Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Buchanan, Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Des Moines by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-27 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Cedar; Clinton; Delaware; Des Moines; Dubuque; Henry; Iowa; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Jones; Keokuk; Linn; Louisa; Muscatine; Scott; Washington Morning Commute May Be Impacted By Periods of Low Visibility and Snow Covered Roads from Quick Moving Snow Showers Scattered snow showers moving east from central Iowa, will sweep quickly across eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois over the next few hours. The snow showers will bring periods of greatly reduced visibility, and light accumulations up to an inch may produce slick and snow covered roadways potentially impacting the morning commute. Exercise caution this morning if traveling. Be prepared for quickly changing conditions over short distances. Please drive slow, and allow a little extra time to reach your destination.
Special Weather Statement issued for Clearfield, Northern Centre, Southern Centre by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 06:34:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 07:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clearfield; Northern Centre; Southern Centre A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT PARTS OF NORTHERN CENTRE...CLEARFIELD AND SOUTHERN CENTRE COUNTIES HAZARDS...A snow squall accompanied by winds of 20 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile for 5 to 10 minutes. A quick coating to one half inch of snow will fall from this snow squall. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 632 AM EST, a snow squall was along a line extending from near Punxsutawney to 11 miles south of Clearfield and moving east northeast at 30 MPH. THIS SQUALL WILL BE NEAR Houtzdale around 640 AM EST. South Philipsburg, Osceola Mills and Chester Hill around 650 AM EST. Philipsburg and North Philipsburg around 655 AM EST. Black Moshannon State Park around 705 AM EST. Jeffries around 710 AM EST. Bellefonte and Milesburg around 730 AM EST. For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Woodland and Snow Shoe exits, specifically from mile markers 127 to 145. This includes Interstate 99 from mile markers 83 to 84. SAFETY INFO Icy roads are possible as the snow melts on the roadway and then quickly refreezes. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Special Weather Statement issued for Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 12:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 09:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup; Lawrence Scattered Snow Showers Creating Slick Spots This Morning Scattered snow showers coating the ground in portions of the area this morning could cause slick spots on roads, especially on overpasses and some curves, as well as on sidewalks and decks. These snow showers should taper off around mid morning. Use caution if driving or walking this morning, and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Gilmer, Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 06:52:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 09:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Braxton; Cabell; Calhoun; Clay; Gilmer; Jackson; Kanawha; Lewis; Lincoln; Mason; Northwest Fayette; Northwest Nicholas; Northwest Pocahontas; Northwest Raleigh; Northwest Randolph; Northwest Webster; Putnam; Ritchie; Roane; Southeast Fayette; Southeast Nicholas; Southeast Raleigh; Southeast Randolph; Southeast Webster; Upshur; Wayne; Wirt; Wood Scattered Snow Showers Creating Slick Spots This Morning Scattered snow showers coating the ground in portions of the area this morning could cause slick spots on roads, especially on overpasses and some curves, as well as on sidewalks and decks. These snow showers should taper off around mid morning. Use caution if driving or walking this morning, and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Special Weather Statement issued for Bedford, Cambria, Somerset by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 06:34:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bedford; Cambria; Somerset A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT PARTS OF BEDFORD...SOMERSET...AND CAMBRIA COUNTIES HAZARDS...A snow squall accompanied by winds of 20 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile, and bring a quick coating to one inch of snow. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 553 AM EST, a snow squall was near Somerset moving east at 20 MPH. THIS SQUALL WILL BE NEAR Davidsville around 605 AM EST. Tire Hill around 610 AM EST. Windber, Scalp Level and Paint around 620 AM EST. Central City around 625 AM EST. Ogletown around 640 AM EST. Blue Knob State Park around 655 AM EST. This includes The Pennsylvania Turnpike near mile marker 141. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Icy roads are possible as the snow melts on the roadway and then quickly refreezes. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Special Weather Statement issued for Blair, Huntingdon, Mifflin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 02:55:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 06:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Blair; Huntingdon; Mifflin A BAND OF SNOW SQUALLS WILL AFFECT PARTS OF BLAIR...CAMBRIA...HUNTINGDON... AND MIFFLIN COUNTIES HAZARDS...Snow squalls which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile, and bring a quick accumulation of a coating to one inch. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 549 AM EST, a few snow squalls were along a line extending from Portage to near Hollidaysburg and moving east at 20 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Altoona, Johnstown, Huntingdon, Hollidaysburg, Ebensburg, Nanty-Glo, Portage, Roaring Spring, Lakemont, Cresson, Gallitzin, Vinco, Loretto, Williamsburg, Duncansville, East Conemaugh, Lilly, South Fork, Strodes Mills and Sankertown. This includes Interstate 99 from mile markers 20 to 34. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Icy roads are possible as the snow melts on the roadway and then quickly refreezes. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Snake River Plain, Upper Snake River Plain by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 03:28:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Snake River Plain; Upper Snake River Plain WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected, moderate at times. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches for mainly the eastern Snake plain with 5 to 8 inches on benches east of I-15 through Saturday. Winds gusting 35 to 40 mph with areas of blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Upper Snake Plain and Lower Snake Plain including Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel should be very difficult at times. Patchy blowing snow should significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions should impact the morning or evening commute.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 11:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Wayne WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow continuing. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Indiana, Wayne County. In Ohio, Mercer, Auglaize, Darke and Shelby Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult and negatively affect commuters in this area.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Augusta, Eastern Highland, Frederick, Page, Rockingham by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 11:04:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Augusta; Eastern Highland; Frederick; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Western Highland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations ranging from a coating to an inch along and east of Interstate 81 with 1 to 3 inches west of Interstate 81. Ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...The Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, Potomac Highlands of Virginia and portions of eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday. A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will overspread the area most likely between 6 AM and 9 AM. Precipitation will change to all rain for most areas between 1 PM and 3 PM Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Black Hills, Fall River, Southern Black Hills by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Central Black Hills; Fall River; Southern Black Hills; Southern Foot Hills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. * WHERE...In South Dakota, the Southern Foot Hills, the Central Black Hills, the Southern Black Hills and the Fall River County Plains. In Wyoming, Southern Campbell County and the Weston County Plains. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Panhandle by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 03:05:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-27 13:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Panhandle WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY FOR ELEVATIONS ABOVE 2500 FT * WHAT...Snow for elevations above 2500 ft. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Eastport and Schweitzer Mountain Road. * WHEN...Until Noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.
