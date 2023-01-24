Effective: 2023-01-27 08:05:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-27 09:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Calumet; Door; Florence; Forest; Kewaunee; Langlade; Lincoln; Manitowoc; Marathon; Menominee; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Oneida; Outagamie; Portage; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Vilas; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago; Wood SNOW WILL RESULT IN RAPIDLY DETERIORATING TRAVEL CONDITIONS THIS MORNING At 805 AM, the leading edge of the band of snow was now moving into the lakeshore counties of Door, Kewaunee and Manitowoc counties. The intensity of the snowfall increases fairly quickly once the snow begins. With temperatures still well below freezing and increasingly gusty south winds, the snow will result in rapidly deteriorating travel conditions in eastern Wisconsin. Snow continued across central, north-central and far northeast Wisconsin where some locations received up to an inch of snow in a short period of time. The snow was moderate and occasionally heavy at times with visibilities below one mile. The combination of the falling snow, low visibilities and gusty south winds will create hazardous travel conditions across central and north- central Wisconsin for the remainder of the morning. Motorists should be prepared for hazardous travel conditions for the morning commute. Be sure to allow extra travel time so you can reach your destination safely. Gusty west winds to around 30 mph are likely to produce some blowing and drifting of the snow during the mid-day hours. However, temperatures across portions of central and east-central Wisconsin are forecast to warm above freezing during the afternoon. Once that occurs, the blowing and drifting will be greatly reduced.

BROWN COUNTY, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO