Omaha, NE

Omaha Streetcar Authority discusses future of streetcar

By Molly Hudson
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dwCPV_0kP1g0S500

A lot of discussion, but nothing set in stone. This time discussing the physical cars of the streetcar. The Omaha Streetcar Authority voted on a non-binding memorandum of understanding with the City of Portland and the Portland Streetcar.

"It's an opportunity to kind of leverage our car order, with the Portland car order," said Jay Noddle, president of the Omaha Streetcar Authority.

Noddle said this does not mean they will order together, it just opens the conversation.

"If it makes sense financially to combine then that will be a cost benefit for our project," Noddle said.

Certain criteria would have to be met, to move forward.

"Would be financially beneficial, that wouldn't result in an extension of time, and that absolutely won't put us in a position where we are accepting a design that isn't perfect for our project," Noddle said.

That design, a big conversation during Monday's meeting. Options like battery powered, to under car power and wired above. They also talked about the impact of Omaha's cold temperatures on the system.

"To me aesthetically, where ever we can be off wire. It makes sense to me to pursue that in earnest," Noddle said.

But Noddle said not at the expense of cost and operating efficiency.

"There is no question, the biggest challenge we have is going up hills, and how that affects the charge and the ability to recharge while you are on battery," said Rick Gustafson, interim director for the Omaha Streetcar Authority.

The authority created a map of possible wire and off wire segments of the route. This model would require battery-operated cars.

"We are in the homework phase here, but we are able maybe to take advantage of what other communities are doing at the same time," Noddle said.

In the meeting, Noddle raised the question of a different way of operating, propelling from below.

"Just want to make sure we are as well informed as we possibly can be, as we go down the line here and start to make decisions," Noddle said.

And while they continue discussing and planning, the authority is launching a new website and social media this week to keep the community informed too.

"Everybody in the community whether they are in favor of the streetcar project, they are not in favor or they don't know, we want everybody to have the same information," Noddle said.

Aside from continued conversations, Noddle said the selection committee is expected to meet to make a decision about a manufacturer in the next few weeks.

Comments / 4

Kim Brailey
3d ago

It astounds me that spending money they don't have on something they don't need while things that are needed are ignored.

ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

