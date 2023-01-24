Scottsdale's Pinnacle Aviation gearing up for high-end clients around Super Bowl

Going way beyond first class, this is the top-of-the-line when it comes to flying.

“Our goal is basically a seamless transition from the ground to the sky,” according to Douglas Young with Pinnacle Aviation.

For the Super Bowl, Scottsdale Airport is where a majority of the private jets will touch down. Passengers, including some of the biggest names in Hollywood and in sports, will be onboard and Pinnacle Aviation will spare no expense on their chartered flights to accommodate their clients.

“There are no peanuts, you know, we are serving Dom Perignon and caviar around here. So, it’s all based on the requests of whoever is flying,” says Young.

To be able to step on a luxury jet through Pinnacle Aviation, it's going to cost you anywhere from $2,800 to $8,500 an hour and there's a two-hour minimum to charter these jets.

The perks include all luxury, including leather comfortable chairs that recline into beds, you’re surrounded by woodgrain trim and big screen TVs for movies or to manage a business conference. All of that comes with a flight attendant who will tend to your every demand.

ABC15 asked Douglas what was the craziest request they have ever received. He explained, “The fun one is always when you get sushi requests, when you're in the middle of Nebraska. Sometimes the client wants sushi for the next morning’s 7 a.m. departure. So those are always challenging but you figure out a way.”

This is how the big wigs will arrive in Arizona for all of the festivities taking place in the next couple of weeks.

“This is the Super Bowl for business aviation. We have a lot of our planes that are booked and will be doing a lot of transport in and out of this airport,” says Douglas.