Reno, NV

Will Baker’s career night lifts Nevada over No. 25 New Mexico

 3 days ago

Will Baker scored a career-high 28 points to help Nevada to a 97-94 double-overtime win against No. 25 New Mexico in a Mountain West Conference game on Monday night in Reno, Nev.

Jarod Lucas scored 22 points, Kenan Blackshear had 20 points before fouling out, and Darrion Williams finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out for Nevada (16-5, 6-2 MWC), which improved to 10-0 at home this season.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored a career-high 33 points; Jaelen House had 17 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds; and Morris Udeze finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds for New Mexico (18-3, 5-3).

Udeze elbowed Daniel Foster in the face after securing a rebound with 20 seconds left in the second overtime. After a timeout, officials reviewed the play and called a flagrant 1 foul on Udeze.

Foster made the second free throw for a 95-94 lead with 14 seconds left. The Wolf Pack were also awarded the ball and Baker made two more free throws for a 97-94 lead.

House missed a desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Mashburn made a pull-up jumper in the key with 20 seconds left in the second half to tie the score 78-78, and neither team could capitalize on their final possessions in regulation.

The Lobos built a four-point lead in the first overtime, but Blackshear hit a pull-up jumper in the key to tie it 87-87 with 15 seconds left and Nevada forced a turnover on New Mexico’s third straight possession.

Blackshear and Baker combined to score the first 19 points for Nevada, making 9 of 10 shots.

New Mexico was also accurate early on, making seven of its first 11 shots to stay within 19-18.

The Lobos took their first lead 27-25 on a drive and bank shot by House with 7:23 left in the half, but couldn’t maintain the advantage very long.

Lucas missed a layup, but got the ball back after an offensive rebound and sank a 3-pointer to give Nevada its biggest lead of the half at 41-36 with 1:11 left, and the Wolf Pack took a five-point lead into the break.

The Lobos scored the first seven points of the second half to move ahead 45-43, but neither team was able to gain separation.

