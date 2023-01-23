Read full article on original website
Related
Maryland Officials Claim To Fix Error That Locked College Savings Plans For Months
Account holders struggle to access their earnings in their pre=paid Maryland 529 accounts. Hundreds of parents are struggling to access at least a portion of the nest egg they set aside for their kids’ post-secondary education after investing the funds into Maryland 529’s prepaid college plan. Due to a “calculation error,” Maryland 529 froze the additional earnings payments on over 500 accounts this summer, leaving parents scrambling to make tuition payments. But Tuesday at a Senate Budget and Tax Committee hearing, members of the Maryland 529 board said they are confident the error has finally been fixed.
Paul Wiedefeld Officially Announced As Maryland’s Transportation Secretary
Former WMATA General Manager Paul Wiedefeld is Maryland’s next transportation secretary. Paul Wiedefeld is Maryland’s next transportation secretary, new Governor Wes Moore announced Tuesday afternoon during a statehouse press conference. The former Metro general manager, executive director of Baltimore/Washington International Airport, and Maryland Transit Administrator, will be head...
Gov. Moore’s $63 Billion Budget Calls For Spending On Education, Transportation, And Environment
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) is calling for increased spending in his recently released $63 billion budget, including investing $1 billion in cash reserves on education and transportation projects. In a press conference, Moore called the budget proposal “bold without being reckless.”. Moore’s budget for fiscal year 2024 calls...
Expanded Class Action Alleges Fairfax County Violated Disabled Students’ Civil Rights
Civil rights lawyers have expanded the scope of their class action lawsuit against the Fairfax County School Board and the Virginia Department of Education after more families came forward alleging the state had denied students their federally-mandated special education services. Law firms Susman Godfrey and Merritt Law, along with the...
In First Moves As Governor, Wes Moore Releases Abortion, Cannabis Funding
One day after being sworn in as Maryland’s first Black governor, Wes Moore released nearly $70 million in funds approved by the previous General Assembly that had been withheld by former Republican governor Larry Hogan. The previously unavailable funds will be put towards building out a recreational cannabis industry,...
Former WMATA General Manager Wiedefeld May Be Maryland’s Next Transportation Secretary
Maryland’s new Gov. Wes Moore (D) is close to naming former Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld as his transportation secretary, according to four sources who are not authorized to talk about the decision publicly. Moore’s spokesperson says no offer has been made and the process is ongoing. Wiedefeld,...
Maryland Foster System Sued Over Administration Of Psychotropic Drugs In Children
The American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland, joined by other state and national nonprofits, has filed a class action lawsuit against the state for allegedly failing to conduct adequate oversight of psychotropic drug administration in children in Maryland’s foster care system, potentially harming thousands of children. More than 34%...
Maryland Gun Rights Group Continues Legal Opposition To Montgomery County Law
Gun rights group Maryland Shall Issue is accusing gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety of violating the amicus process in its effort to support a Montgomery County law banning guns within 100 yards of places of public assembly. The group filed an opposition with the U.S. District Court against...
Wes Moore Sworn In As The First Black Governor Of Maryland
Wes Moore is now the first Black governor in Maryland state history following his inauguration ceremony on Wednesday. The historic inauguration took place at noon on the steps of the state capitol in Annapolis and drew roughly 5,000 people. Moore took the oath of office using two bibles: his grandfather’s, and one that once belonged to the abolitionist Fredrick Douglass, who was born into slavery in Maryland.
D.C. Council Votes To Delay Minimum Wage Increase for Tipped Workers To May
The D.C. Council unanimously approved emergency legislation Tuesday postponing the implementation of ballot-approved Initiative 82 by a few months. D.C. employers are now required to raise the wages of their tipped workers from $5.35 per hour to $6 beginning in May. Tipped workers will then see their wages rise again in July to $8 per hour.
Park Service, Virginia Working To Widen Mount Vernon Trail Between Rosslyn And Old Town Alexandria
The Mount Vernon Trail at Gravelly Point. Parts of the trail are so narrow, two people can’t walk side by while staying in their lane. The narrow but popular Mount Vernon Trail could be widened as soon as 2026. The seven-foot-wide trail was built in the 1970s when few...
Here Are The D.C. Area’s James Beard Award Semifinalists For 2023
The start of restaurant awards season is already upon us, as the James Beard Foundation released its 2023 semifinalists Wednesday, and several D.C.-area businesses and chefs made the shortlist for the Oscars of the food world. The foundation will narrow the field to finalists on March 29, and the winners...
Maryland Environmental Groups Look To Expand Offshore Wind
Imagine the horizon off Maryland’s Eastern Shore dotted with hundreds of wind turbines, harnessing the energy of powerful wind currents blowing across the Atlantic Ocean. Advocates say offshore wind could produce enough electricity to power half the state of Maryland – if the state builds the infrastructure to support it.
Northern Virginia Leaders Look Ahead To Short, Contentious General Assembly Session
The Virginia General Assembly is expected to be in session until the end of February. The Virginia General Assembly convenes in Richmond on Wednesday for what’s sure to be an action-packed legislative session, which is expected to last until the end of February. As a particularly political season in...
‘The Whole Of His Dream Had To Do With Economic Empowerment’: Remembering MLK At D.C.’s Annual Parade
Thousands of people gathered in Southeast D.C. on Monday to march in a parade and honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Their peace walk and parade stretched for two miles along Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE. It was the 42nd annual parade hosted by the Coalition for Peace, a tradition that started before King’s birthday even became a federal holiday.
Virginia Attorney General Broadens Merit Investigation To Fairfax County Public Schools
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) says he is expanding his investigation into delayed high school merit commendations in Fairfax County Public Schools. It’s the latest in a battle over merit, equity, and the definition of discrimination. Miyares announced last week he was launching an investigation into Thomas Jefferson...
D.C.’s New Attorney General On Crime, The Commanders, And Co-Existing With The Mayor
Brian Schwalb is the District’s second elected attorney general. It’s been a week since D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb came into office, and by his own admission it’s been a whirlwind to get up to speed on all the work the hundreds of attorneys in the office do in representing both the city and the public interest in court. We recently sat down with Schwalb to talk about his priorities, his view of the office he now occupies, and his relationship with Mayor Muriel Bowser. Portions of the conversation, which have been lightly edited for clarity, are included below.
Where To Celebrate Lunar New Year In The D.C. Region
Lunar New Year begins on Sunday, Jan. 22. As one of the most observed holidays throughout the Asian diaspora, the celebration manifests itself in different ways for different cultures. For Chinese people, Sunday marks the start of the Year of the Rabbit, and of the 15-day Lunar New Year festival. In Vietnamese culture, this year will be Year of the Cat for the holiday, known as Tết. The Korean Lunar New Year, called Seollal, lasts just three days, this year from Jan. 21-23.
Where To Eat For Winter Restaurant Week Around D.C.
It’s back! The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington is bringing together hundreds of local restaurants in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia for its annual Winter Restaurant Week from Monday, Jan. 16 through Sunday, Jan. 22. Washingtonians can enjoy prix-fixe multiple-course brunches and lunches for $25 per person, and prix-fixe dinners...
DCist
Washington, DC
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.https://dcist.com/
Comments / 0