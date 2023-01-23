ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

DCist

Maryland Officials Claim To Fix Error That Locked College Savings Plans For Months

Account holders struggle to access their earnings in their pre=paid Maryland 529 accounts. Hundreds of parents are struggling to access at least a portion of the nest egg they set aside for their kids’ post-secondary education after investing the funds into Maryland 529’s prepaid college plan. Due to a “calculation error,” Maryland 529 froze the additional earnings payments on over 500 accounts this summer, leaving parents scrambling to make tuition payments. But Tuesday at a Senate Budget and Tax Committee hearing, members of the Maryland 529 board said they are confident the error has finally been fixed.
Paul Wiedefeld Officially Announced As Maryland’s Transportation Secretary

Former WMATA General Manager Paul Wiedefeld is Maryland’s next transportation secretary. Paul Wiedefeld is Maryland’s next transportation secretary, new Governor Wes Moore announced Tuesday afternoon during a statehouse press conference. The former Metro general manager, executive director of Baltimore/Washington International Airport, and Maryland Transit Administrator, will be head...
Wes Moore Sworn In As The First Black Governor Of Maryland

Wes Moore is now the first Black governor in Maryland state history following his inauguration ceremony on Wednesday. The historic inauguration took place at noon on the steps of the state capitol in Annapolis and drew roughly 5,000 people. Moore took the oath of office using two bibles: his grandfather’s, and one that once belonged to the abolitionist Fredrick Douglass, who was born into slavery in Maryland.
Here Are The D.C. Area’s James Beard Award Semifinalists For 2023

The start of restaurant awards season is already upon us, as the James Beard Foundation released its 2023 semifinalists Wednesday, and several D.C.-area businesses and chefs made the shortlist for the Oscars of the food world. The foundation will narrow the field to finalists on March 29, and the winners...
Maryland Environmental Groups Look To Expand Offshore Wind

Imagine the horizon off Maryland’s Eastern Shore dotted with hundreds of wind turbines, harnessing the energy of powerful wind currents blowing across the Atlantic Ocean. Advocates say offshore wind could produce enough electricity to power half the state of Maryland – if the state builds the infrastructure to support it.
‘The Whole Of His Dream Had To Do With Economic Empowerment’: Remembering MLK At D.C.’s Annual Parade

Thousands of people gathered in Southeast D.C. on Monday to march in a parade and honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Their peace walk and parade stretched for two miles along Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE. It was the 42nd annual parade hosted by the Coalition for Peace, a tradition that started before King’s birthday even became a federal holiday.
D.C.’s New Attorney General On Crime, The Commanders, And Co-Existing With The Mayor

Brian Schwalb is the District’s second elected attorney general. It’s been a week since D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb came into office, and by his own admission it’s been a whirlwind to get up to speed on all the work the hundreds of attorneys in the office do in representing both the city and the public interest in court. We recently sat down with Schwalb to talk about his priorities, his view of the office he now occupies, and his relationship with Mayor Muriel Bowser. Portions of the conversation, which have been lightly edited for clarity, are included below.
Where To Celebrate Lunar New Year In The D.C. Region

Lunar New Year begins on Sunday, Jan. 22. As one of the most observed holidays throughout the Asian diaspora, the celebration manifests itself in different ways for different cultures. For Chinese people, Sunday marks the start of the Year of the Rabbit, and of the 15-day Lunar New Year festival. In Vietnamese culture, this year will be Year of the Cat for the holiday, known as Tết. The Korean Lunar New Year, called Seollal, lasts just three days, this year from Jan. 21-23.
Where To Eat For Winter Restaurant Week Around D.C.

It’s back! The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington is bringing together hundreds of local restaurants in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia for its annual Winter Restaurant Week from Monday, Jan. 16 through Sunday, Jan. 22. Washingtonians can enjoy prix-fixe multiple-course brunches and lunches for $25 per person, and prix-fixe dinners...
