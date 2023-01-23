ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haywood County, TN

WREG

All former officers charged in Tyre Nichols death out on bond

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Four former Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols have been released on bond. Records show Justin Smith, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III, Demetrius Haley and Tadarrius Bean, who were fired along with one other officer after Nichols’ death, were released on bond after they were booked […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Jackson police seek assistance in locating 77-year-old woman

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is attempting to locate an elderly woman. JPD says family is concerned about the whereabouts of 77-year-old Vee Coble, who may now be homeless. According to family, Coble was residing with her adult son at Rodeway Inn on Hollywood Drive in Jackson...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Newbern police seek suspect in machete attack

NEWBERN, Tenn. — The Newbern Police Department is seeking a suspect after a machete attack on Thursday. Police say 29-year-old Luis Fernando Sanchez-Flores is wanted for especially aggravated burglary and attempted first degree murder. According to Newbern Police, around 7 p.m. on Thursday, officers were dispatched to a residence...
NEWBERN, TN
radionwtn.com

Union City Man Faces Long List Of Charges

Martin, Tenn.–A Union City man was charged with criminal impersonation, meth possession, stolen property, fugitive from justice and other offenses during a traffic stop in Martin Monday. Eric Lynn Choate, age 50, was arrested by Martin Police after Patrolman Nicholas Combs saw Choate and was aware of active arrest...
MARTIN, TN
WBBJ

Shots fired incident under investigation

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff Office’s deputies are investigating an incident in the eastern part of the county. Madison County deputies were called to Lost Creek Drive shortly before 9 p.m. for a shots fired call. When our crews arrived on the scene, several sheriff’s...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Agent bitten, another kicked during Milan arrest

MILAN, Tenn. — Agents with the West Tennessee Drug Task Force made an arrest and seized drugs on Thursday. According to a Facebook post, agents with 28th district seized two ounces of crack cocaine and 35 pounds of marijuana from a home on Stewart Street in Milan. The task...
MILAN, TN
WREG

Memphis barber shot, killed while on house call

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family and community are grieving after a barber was fatally shot while cutting hair on a house call in Southeast Memphis. A bright light shines above the chair where Darwin Hill lived out of dreams of being an all-star barber. The 29-year-old’s life was cut short around 1:30 a.m. Saturday while doing what he loved […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Lexington Progress

Law Enforcement Investigates Body Found on McCaney Mill Rd.

Law enforcement officials are investigating a death on McCaney Mill Road, Monday, January 23rd. Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke says it is an ongoing investigation involving the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Officers believe he may be a victim of a hit and run accident....
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
BBC

Tennessee official 'sickened' by footage of Tyre Nichols arrest

David Rausch, director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has said that he has seen "appalling" bodycam footage of police stopping a man for reckless driving. The driver Tyre Nichols, 29, was stopped in Memphis on 7 January for reckless driving and died three days later. Five former police officers have been charged with second-degree murder.
MEMPHIS, TN

