Four of five Memphis police officers charged with killing Tyre Nichols released from jail after posting bail
Former Memphis police officers Desmond Mills, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin and Tadarrius Bean have been released from jail late Thursday, early Friday after posting bail.
All former officers charged in Tyre Nichols death out on bond
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Four former Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols have been released on bond. Records show Justin Smith, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III, Demetrius Haley and Tadarrius Bean, who were fired along with one other officer after Nichols’ death, were released on bond after they were booked […]
Fight isn’t over after officers in Tyre Nichols’ arrest charged with murder, city leaders say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “Relieved and pleased.”. That was how community leaders described their reaction after learning about the charges against the five former Memphis Police officers. Memphis NAACP chapter president Van Turner told FOX13 that he believes the charges were appropriate for the former officers. Turner said that...
localmemphis.com
Former sheriff captain calls for an end to Memphis Police SCORPION Squads
Bernie Cobb served in the Shelby County Sheriff's Department. Now, he's calling for an end to the SCORPION Squads and similar units.
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
WBBJ
Jackson police seek assistance in locating 77-year-old woman
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is attempting to locate an elderly woman. JPD says family is concerned about the whereabouts of 77-year-old Vee Coble, who may now be homeless. According to family, Coble was residing with her adult son at Rodeway Inn on Hollywood Drive in Jackson...
WBBJ
Newbern police seek suspect in machete attack
NEWBERN, Tenn. — The Newbern Police Department is seeking a suspect after a machete attack on Thursday. Police say 29-year-old Luis Fernando Sanchez-Flores is wanted for especially aggravated burglary and attempted first degree murder. According to Newbern Police, around 7 p.m. on Thursday, officers were dispatched to a residence...
Woman fires shots near 201 Poplar, picks up shell casings, deputy says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after shooting into the air near the Shelby County Jail at 201 Poplar on Thursday, January 26, according to a deputy with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). The deputy said he heard shots fired in the 200 block of Poplar...
radionwtn.com
Union City Man Faces Long List Of Charges
Martin, Tenn.–A Union City man was charged with criminal impersonation, meth possession, stolen property, fugitive from justice and other offenses during a traffic stop in Martin Monday. Eric Lynn Choate, age 50, was arrested by Martin Police after Patrolman Nicholas Combs saw Choate and was aware of active arrest...
WBBJ
Shots fired incident under investigation
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff Office’s deputies are investigating an incident in the eastern part of the county. Madison County deputies were called to Lost Creek Drive shortly before 9 p.m. for a shots fired call. When our crews arrived on the scene, several sheriff’s...
Chester County Independent
Your Right to Know: Reports from Henderson Police Dept., Chester County Sheriff’s Dept., and other agencies
37, Henderson, was arrested and charged with possession of a legend drug. She was released from the Chester County Jail on her own recognizance. , 36, Bolivar, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated domestic assault – serious bodily injury. He is held in the Chester County Jail in lieu of a $10,000 bond.
Instead of going through trial, man accused in 2017 killing of 2-year-old Laylah Washington agrees to plea deal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tylan McCray, one of the men accused in the shooting death of two-year-old Laylah Washington in June 2017, will spend 35 years in prison after a plea deal Tuesday morning. McCray pleaded guilty to three of his original charges and will serve the sentences to those...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 1/25/23 – 1/26/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/25/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/26/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Agent bitten, another kicked during Milan arrest
MILAN, Tenn. — Agents with the West Tennessee Drug Task Force made an arrest and seized drugs on Thursday. According to a Facebook post, agents with 28th district seized two ounces of crack cocaine and 35 pounds of marijuana from a home on Stewart Street in Milan. The task...
WBBJ
‘Heartbroken’: Legal battle ends for Pathways stabbing survivor
JACKSON, Tenn. — A former West Tennessee Healthcare employee’s legal journey comes to an end. “You know, my fight is over, but I would like to open that up so it doesn’t happen again to a patient or a healthcare worker,” said Jessica Forsythe. Forsythe, who...
Authorities prepare for possible protests ahead of Nichols arrest video release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Measures are being taken ahead of any potential protests after five former Memphis police officers were charged Thursday with Tyre Nichols’ death. The city of Memphis is on edge one day before footage of Tyre Nichols’ arrest is expected to be released. While some are in fear, others have been waiting in […]
Attorneys: Autopsy shows Tyre Nichols suffered ‘extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — An independent autopsy indicated that Tyre Nichols suffered “extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating”, according to attorneys representing his family. Nichols died on Jan. 10 after he was involved in a traffic stop that left him critically injured three days earlier. Five Memphis police officers involved in his arrest were […]
Memphis barber shot, killed while on house call
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family and community are grieving after a barber was fatally shot while cutting hair on a house call in Southeast Memphis. A bright light shines above the chair where Darwin Hill lived out of dreams of being an all-star barber. The 29-year-old’s life was cut short around 1:30 a.m. Saturday while doing what he loved […]
Lexington Progress
Law Enforcement Investigates Body Found on McCaney Mill Rd.
Law enforcement officials are investigating a death on McCaney Mill Road, Monday, January 23rd. Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke says it is an ongoing investigation involving the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Officers believe he may be a victim of a hit and run accident....
BBC
Tennessee official 'sickened' by footage of Tyre Nichols arrest
David Rausch, director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has said that he has seen "appalling" bodycam footage of police stopping a man for reckless driving. The driver Tyre Nichols, 29, was stopped in Memphis on 7 January for reckless driving and died three days later. Five former police officers have been charged with second-degree murder.
