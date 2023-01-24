Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
You Gotta Eat: “The Original” Wonderdog
PEORIA (25 News Now) - This week, I’m trying an American favorite - hotdogs! There’s a spot here in town that’ll make it just about any way you’d like. Wonderdogs are a central Illinois staple. For years, they were sold at local snack stops, until Rob Terlesky and his wife, Linda, opened “The Original” Wonderdog.
1057thexrocks.com
Join Bahan At Hammer’s In Bartonville Thursday For Another “Bahan Beer!” Party With Lil’ Beaver Brewery!
Hey X Rockers! Matt Bahan here, so, many of you have been asking where our first Lil’ Beaver Brewery “Bahan Beer” Event will be in 2023, and I’m happy to say that we are out this Thursday night at Hammer’s Bar And Restaurant, located at 103 Roosevelt St., Bartonville! The fun rolls from 6pm until 8pm! I’ll be out with our friends at Brewers Distributing and Lil’ Beaver Brewery as we unleash the Bahan “Boombastic!” Cream Ale, and the Bahan “Rock Your Peach Off!” Cream Ale! Enjoy the Beers, and I’ll have some X goodies for you as well! Let’s Rock 2023, see you at Hammer’s in Bartonville!
Central Illinois Proud
Open for Business: Morton baker expands Central Illinois reach
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) – With sweets, treats and a lot of sugar, we first introduced you to Rebekah Baer in the summer of 2021. She spent most of her days baking up a storm in her traveling food truck, as the owner of the Baking Baer. Flash forward to today, Baer is expanding her reach in Central Illinois.
25newsnow.com
Spotted Cow announces temporary closure
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Spotted Cow recently announced that it will be temporarily closing its doors. The family-owned business has been operating since 1987. It expanded into a full-service restaurant located in Peoria in 2006. The restaurant is known for its award-winning ice cream. The business released a...
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin Restaurant Week kicks off in February
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Local food enthusiasts are gearing up to eat their way across Pekin as the Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday that Restaurant Week kicks off on Feb. 6. From Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, participating restaurants will showcase special offerings on their menu to provide new...
Central Illinois Proud
Pet of the Week, January 25th
Meet Martha May, she was found as a stray with a litter of kittens. All of the kittens have been adopted, now mom just needs a home. You can get more information on her with PCAPS and the Peoria Humane Society.
wglt.org
How to drive in the snow like a pro (even if you're very much a novice)
This is Anna Twiddy’s first real Midwest winter. Twiddy moved to Bloomington in late October from central North Carolina, where she grew up, to take a job at Illinois State University’s Milner Library. Twiddy is nervous about her first season of winter driving. She’s planning to leave her...
Central Illinois Proud
Galesburg pizza spot ranks in Yelp’s top 50 nationwide
(WMBD) — Yelp has released their annual list of their top 100 pizza restaurants across the United States and Canada, and a local name has infiltrated the ranks. baked in Galesburg came in at #40 on the list as the highest ranked Illinois restaurant on the list. Milly’s Pizza...
Central Illinois Proud
Dr. Derrick Booth leaving position with Peoria Public Schools
Dr. Derrick Booth leaving position with Peoria Public Schools. Dr. Derrick Booth leaving position with Peoria Public …. Dr. Derrick Booth leaving position with Peoria Public Schools. Pink Heals: Laugh for a Cause | Good Day Central …. Pink Heals: Laugh for a Cause | Good Day Central Illinois. On...
Central Illinois Proud
Seniors go sledding for first time in 60 years
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 100 years old but still a kid at heart. Seniors at Independence Village in Peoria took advantage of Wednesday’s snow day to go sledding. “I believe my seniors are never too old to be young and it is my job to bring purpose and joy to their life,” said Calli Pauli, lifestyle director at Independence Village Senior Living.
Central Illinois Proud
‘Uber of snow removal’ launches in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — For those who could use an extra hand or just want to sit back, getting your driveway shoveled is just a few clicks away. GreenPal, a website and app that offers landscaping and snow removal services in more than 250 cities, has launched in Peoria and surrounding areas just in time for the upcoming snowstorm.
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: House fire closes roads in Peoria
UPDATE (8:40 p.m.)– Peoria Fire & Rescue has sent out a press release. At approximately 11:28 a.m. Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to 2319 Sheridan Rd for a house fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished fire that was in the walls of the kitchen, containing the fire to the room of origin. No victims or occupants were found during the search of the property.
25newsnow.com
Snow is on the way
Ol’ Man Winter has been quiet this month but that’s about to change. A storm system will spread snow over the region late Tuesday night into Wednesday mid-day. Peoria can expect 2 to 4 inches while Bloomington-Normal can expect 3 to 5 inches. The heaviest snow will fall along I-57 with 4 to 7 inches expected. Snow showers return Friday and Sunday. Long term, a couple of days next week we’ll see highs in the twenties and single digit lows.
1470 WMBD
Peoria business owner sentenced after accident conviction
PEKIN, Ill. – The owner of Martini’s on Water in Peoria is going to jail in Tazewell County after being convicted back in October of an accident that left a woman with serious injuries. Martin Walgenbach has been sentenced to 30 days in the Tazewell County Jail, along...
nprillinois.org
Chillicothe man faces federal charge in connection with Jan. 15 Peoria Planned Parenthood arson
A Chillicothe man faces federal charges in connection with the Jan. 15 arson of the Peoria Planned Parenthood clinic. Tyler Wayne Massengill, 32, was charged Wednesday in federal court in Peoria for malicious use of fire and an explosive to damage a property used for interstate commerce. Court documents state...
Central Illinois Proud
Sophia’s Kitchen in Peoria is in need of donations
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Typically around this time of year, donations to non-profits start to dwindle after the holiday season and that’s no exception for Sophia’s Kitchen in Peoria. “We’ve had a very large increase in our need right now. So instead of feeding 50 people in...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Heights home heavily damaged in late night fire
PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - A Peoria Heights home has major fire and smoke damage after a Wednesday night fire. In a post on Facebook, The Peoria Heights Fire Department says it happened around 10:20 PM Wednesday in the 2000 block of East Robin Court. There, firefighters saw a...
1470 WMBD
Fire damages West Bluff home
PEORIA, Ill. – A fire in Peoria’s West Bluff neighborhood was unintentionally started. That’s according to fire investigators, who say crews were called to the home near Sheridan and MacQueen around 11:30 Thursday morning and saw heavy smoke on the first floor right away. The fire was...
videtteonline.com
Winter weather advisory in effect for McLean County overnight, Bloomington, Normal enforce parking ban
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for McLean County beginning 9 p.m. Tuesday and lasting until 6 p.m. Wednesday. The advisory estimates 2 to 4 inches of snowfall and slippery road conditions Wednesday morning. The City of Bloomington has also enacted a snow parking ban beginning...
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois woman indicted with 4 counts of burglary in 5 days at Bartonville KFC
BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria woman has been charged with burglary at the Bartonville KFC on four different occasions. According to a Grand Jury press release, 32-year-old Rachel Sansale was arrested for four burglary attempts between Oct. 10 and Oct. 14 at the KFC on Washington St, Bartonville. All...
