Oklahoma is losing some depth at quarterback this offseason. Backup quarterback Micah Bowens has entered the transfer portal, he announced on Tuesday afternoon:. “The hardest part about this decision is leaving from a place and from people that have meant so much to me and impacted my life so greatly,” Bowens wrote in-part. “All I could ever ask for is a place where I can compete and add value on and off the field and after many long nights and conversations between God, my loved ones and myself, I have decided that the best decision for me to reach my dreams would be to enter the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility. Thank you Sooner Nation.”

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO