KTEN.com
Four in Double Figures in SE Loss
DURANT, Okla. - Despite four players in double-figures, Southeastern was unable to close the gap down the stretch in a 71-62 loss to Ouachita Baptist on Thursday night in Bloomer Sullivan Arena. The Savage Storm slip to 4-13 on the season and 2-10 in Great American Conference play and will...
KTEN.com
Silo's Charley Hampton signs to play college softball
SILO, Oklahoma (KTEN) - Silo softball standout Charley Hampton signed her letter of intent to play collegiate softball at McLennan Community College on Thursday. During her time at Silo, the Rebels won two fast-pitch state championships. Now, she makes a dream turn into a reality. "Softball is pretty much my...
KTEN.com
S&S volleyball player Paige Turner signs with Cisco College
SADLER, Texas (KTEN) - S&S middle Paige Turner signed with Cisco College Volleyball Thursday afternoon. The Lady Rams went 35-10 this year and were Bi-District champions losing to Rains in the area round.
KTEN.com
No. 1 Caddo defeats No. 2 Rattan in overtime 55-53
CADDO, Okla. (KTEN) - The top two teams in Class A OSSAA boys basketball battled it out Thursday night. The No. 1 Caddo Bruins hosted No. 2 Rattan with not an available seat or parking spot in sight. The Bruins take home the bragging rights 55-53 in overtime.
Wichita Eagle
Oklahoma Lands Wide Receiver Commit
Oklahoma received a verbal commitment Wednesday from a record-setting wide receiver. Eli Merck, a senior at Daniel High School in Central, SC, pledged to play for the Sooners in 2023. Merck announced his commitment on Twitter. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Merck holds an offer from Appalachian State and will be a...
KTEN.com
Pottsboro girls remain unbeaten in district, topping Howe
HOWE, Texas (KTEN) - The Pottsboro Lady Cardinals picked up another big district win, beating Howe 40-23 on Tuesday. Pottsboro is now 9-0 in district play, while the Lady Bulldogs drop to 4-4.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Oklahoma quarterback reportedly enters transfer portal after 2 seasons with the program
Oklahoma is losing some depth at quarterback this offseason. Backup quarterback Micah Bowens has entered the transfer portal, he announced on Tuesday afternoon:. “The hardest part about this decision is leaving from a place and from people that have meant so much to me and impacted my life so greatly,” Bowens wrote in-part. “All I could ever ask for is a place where I can compete and add value on and off the field and after many long nights and conversations between God, my loved ones and myself, I have decided that the best decision for me to reach my dreams would be to enter the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility. Thank you Sooner Nation.”
KTEN.com
Tom Bean sweeps rival Whitewright in hoops
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KTEN) - The stands were packed at Whitewright High School Tuesday night to see the "Battle of Highway 11" basketball edition between Tom Bean and Whitewright. The boys game was controlled by the Tomcats winning 44-31. The girls contest came down to the wire but a late, fourth-quarter...
KTEN.com
Namesake on hand as Reba's Place opens in Atoka
ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — Country superstar Reba McEntire made a personal appearance Thursday night for the grand opening of her new restaurant, Reba's Place, in downtown Atoka. McEntire was born and raised in southeast Oklahoma. "Daddy was one of the many men who helped start the Atoka Trail Riders,"...
KTEN.com
Grayson College relaunches truck driver course
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Grayson College is rebooting its truck driving program to help meet the needs of Texoma employers. "Commercial truck drivers were the third most wanted occupations in this area, just over and over again," said Marlene Phillips, with the school's Center for Workplace Learning. In 2021,...
KTEN.com
OSBI investigating former Byng Public Schools employee
ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a former Byng Public Schools employee. In a statement from OSBI, officials say the unnamed employee is being investigated regarding an alleged violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act. Byng Public Schools declined to comment on...
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closing, moving to virtual learning Tuesday due to incoming winter weather
Oklahoma school districts are closing or moving to virtual learning Tuesday because of the winter weather expected to hit the Sooner State. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said all in-person classes have been canceled for Tuesday and students will learn asynchronously from home. All activities also have been canceled, and curbside meal services will not be available Tuesday.
KTEN.com
Denison schools create new position for safety
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The Denison Independent School District has created a new position to help safeguard its campuses. Michael DeHaven is the district's new director of security. "My primary goal is safeguarding our facilities and promote a positive and safe learning environment for all our students, faculty, and...
KTEN.com
Grayson County non-profits team up to help tenants in crisis
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — After multiple inspections, the City of Denison determined that the East Coast and Circle apartments complexes were unsafe for habitation. The city will turn the water off to those properties beginning March 1. "With the City of Denison and our United Way, our goal...
Deputy loses control, crashes into Oklahoma creek bed
A sheriff's deputy in Hughes County is thankful to be OK after crashing into a creek.
KTEN.com
Oklahoma troopers checking for distracted drivers
(KTEN) — "Don't text and drive" is a phrase you hear often to ensure safety on the roads, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is making a special emphasis on that to finish the month. "We want to not catch anyone driving distracted," said OHP Capt. Scott Hampton. "Unfortunately, as...
KTEN.com
Salvation Army of Grayson County has a plan for the unhoused
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Salvation Army of Grayson County continues to help the less fortunate find a home. The organization's Housing First Program lets the unsheltered stay at its Red Shield Lodge for up to 90 days. The program offers classes to help those individuals get back on...
KTEN.com
Ada school salutes legacy of late student with books
ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — Washington Elementary students have a new book vending machine, another way to honor the late Ada High School student Wyatt Brown and continuing his message of love in the school district. “It was something he actually created in a T-shirt, and people wanted the shirts...
Jury rules in favor of Oklahoma school in punishment lawsuit
A Pittsburg County jury has ruled in favor an Oklahoma school district after the families of two students filed a lawsuit, alleging abuse.
KXII.com
Ardmore prepares for slippery roads as snow falls
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - As large clumps of snow fall, Ardmore’s street crews will be working to keep ice off of the city’s streets. “Right now we’re anticipating the bridges and overpasses getting a little slick,” Norris said. “And it all depends on how much snow we get too. Our police department will be watching the areas that are known for becoming hazardous when we get weather like this, as well as our street crews.”
