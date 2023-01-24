ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KTEN.com

Four in Double Figures in SE Loss

DURANT, Okla. - Despite four players in double-figures, Southeastern was unable to close the gap down the stretch in a 71-62 loss to Ouachita Baptist on Thursday night in Bloomer Sullivan Arena. The Savage Storm slip to 4-13 on the season and 2-10 in Great American Conference play and will...
DURANT, OK
KTEN.com

Silo's Charley Hampton signs to play college softball

SILO, Oklahoma (KTEN) - Silo softball standout Charley Hampton signed her letter of intent to play collegiate softball at McLennan Community College on Thursday. During her time at Silo, the Rebels won two fast-pitch state championships. Now, she makes a dream turn into a reality. "Softball is pretty much my...
SILO, OK
KTEN.com

No. 1 Caddo defeats No. 2 Rattan in overtime 55-53

CADDO, Okla. (KTEN) - The top two teams in Class A OSSAA boys basketball battled it out Thursday night. The No. 1 Caddo Bruins hosted No. 2 Rattan with not an available seat or parking spot in sight. The Bruins take home the bragging rights 55-53 in overtime.
CADDO, OK
Wichita Eagle

Oklahoma Lands Wide Receiver Commit

Oklahoma received a verbal commitment Wednesday from a record-setting wide receiver. Eli Merck, a senior at Daniel High School in Central, SC, pledged to play for the Sooners in 2023. Merck announced his commitment on Twitter. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Merck holds an offer from Appalachian State and will be a...
NORMAN, OK
saturdaydownsouth.com

Oklahoma quarterback reportedly enters transfer portal after 2 seasons with the program

Oklahoma is losing some depth at quarterback this offseason. Backup quarterback Micah Bowens has entered the transfer portal, he announced on Tuesday afternoon:. “The hardest part about this decision is leaving from a place and from people that have meant so much to me and impacted my life so greatly,” Bowens wrote in-part. “All I could ever ask for is a place where I can compete and add value on and off the field and after many long nights and conversations between God, my loved ones and myself, I have decided that the best decision for me to reach my dreams would be to enter the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility. Thank you Sooner Nation.”
NORMAN, OK
KTEN.com

Tom Bean sweeps rival Whitewright in hoops

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KTEN) - The stands were packed at Whitewright High School Tuesday night to see the "Battle of Highway 11" basketball edition between Tom Bean and Whitewright. The boys game was controlled by the Tomcats winning 44-31. The girls contest came down to the wire but a late, fourth-quarter...
WHITEWRIGHT, TX
KTEN.com

Namesake on hand as Reba's Place opens in Atoka

ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — Country superstar Reba McEntire made a personal appearance Thursday night for the grand opening of her new restaurant, Reba's Place, in downtown Atoka. McEntire was born and raised in southeast Oklahoma. "Daddy was one of the many men who helped start the Atoka Trail Riders,"...
ATOKA, OK
KTEN.com

Grayson College relaunches truck driver course

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Grayson College is rebooting its truck driving program to help meet the needs of Texoma employers. "Commercial truck drivers were the third most wanted occupations in this area, just over and over again," said Marlene Phillips, with the school's Center for Workplace Learning. In 2021,...
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

OSBI investigating former Byng Public Schools employee

ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a former Byng Public Schools employee. In a statement from OSBI, officials say the unnamed employee is being investigated regarding an alleged violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act. Byng Public Schools declined to comment on...
ADA, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma schools closing, moving to virtual learning Tuesday due to incoming winter weather

Oklahoma school districts are closing or moving to virtual learning Tuesday because of the winter weather expected to hit the Sooner State. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said all in-person classes have been canceled for Tuesday and students will learn asynchronously from home. All activities also have been canceled, and curbside meal services will not be available Tuesday.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Denison schools create new position for safety

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The Denison Independent School District has created a new position to help safeguard its campuses. Michael DeHaven is the district's new director of security. "My primary goal is safeguarding our facilities and promote a positive and safe learning environment for all our students, faculty, and...
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Grayson County non-profits team up to help tenants in crisis

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — After multiple inspections, the City of Denison determined that the East Coast and Circle apartments complexes were unsafe for habitation. The city will turn the water off to those properties beginning March 1. "With the City of Denison and our United Way, our goal...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Oklahoma troopers checking for distracted drivers

(KTEN) — "Don't text and drive" is a phrase you hear often to ensure safety on the roads, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is making a special emphasis on that to finish the month. "We want to not catch anyone driving distracted," said OHP Capt. Scott Hampton. "Unfortunately, as...
DURANT, OK
KTEN.com

Salvation Army of Grayson County has a plan for the unhoused

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Salvation Army of Grayson County continues to help the less fortunate find a home. The organization's Housing First Program lets the unsheltered stay at its Red Shield Lodge for up to 90 days. The program offers classes to help those individuals get back on...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Ada school salutes legacy of late student with books

ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — Washington Elementary students have a new book vending machine, another way to honor the late Ada High School student Wyatt Brown and continuing his message of love in the school district. “It was something he actually created in a T-shirt, and people wanted the shirts...
ADA, OK
KXII.com

Ardmore prepares for slippery roads as snow falls

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - As large clumps of snow fall, Ardmore’s street crews will be working to keep ice off of the city’s streets. “Right now we’re anticipating the bridges and overpasses getting a little slick,” Norris said. “And it all depends on how much snow we get too. Our police department will be watching the areas that are known for becoming hazardous when we get weather like this, as well as our street crews.”
ARDMORE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy