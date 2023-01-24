Read full article on original website
Earlington scores 30, San Diego takes down Pepperdine 87-78
MALIBU, Calif. — The San Diego Toreros defeated the Pepperdine Waves 87-78 led by Marcellus Earlington's 30 points. The Toreros improved to 10-12 with the win and the Waves fell to 7-15.
Wrightsell hits game-winner for Cal State Fullerton
FULLERTON, Calif. — Latrell Wrightsell Jr. scored 26 points including a game-winning 3-pointer with 3.8 seconds left to lift Cal State Fullerton over UC Irvine 62-61 on Thursday. The Titans are now 11-11 with the win and the Anteaters fell to 13-7.
Truong has 19, No. 17 Gonzaga women top Loyola Marymount
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Kaylynne Truong scored 19 points and No. 17 Gonzaga scored the first 11 points of the fourth quarter to pull away from Loyola Marymount 66-55, the Bulldogs’ 13th straight win. After a sluggish first half, Gonzaga led by as many as 10 in the third quarter but it wasn’t until five different players contributed points to the game-breaking run that the Bulldogs could claim their 31st straight win over the Lions. Nicole Rodriguez scored 14 points and Alexis Mark had 11 for Loyola Marymount,
Boogie Ellis scores 31, leads USC over No. 8 UCLA 77-64
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boogie Ellis scored 27 of his career-high 31 points in the second half, leading a 27-6 run that put the Trojans ahead for good, and Southern California defeated No. 8 UCLA 77-64. Three weeks ago, the Bruins eked out a 60-58 win after blowing an 18-point lead in front of their home fans. Drew Peterson added 16 points for the Trojans. They improved to 15-6 overall and 7-3 in the Pac-12. UCLA was led by Jaime Jaquez Jr. with 15 points and eight rebounds. The Bruins fell to 17-4 and 8-2 in league play.
