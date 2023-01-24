SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Kaylynne Truong scored 19 points and No. 17 Gonzaga scored the first 11 points of the fourth quarter to pull away from Loyola Marymount 66-55, the Bulldogs’ 13th straight win. After a sluggish first half, Gonzaga led by as many as 10 in the third quarter but it wasn’t until five different players contributed points to the game-breaking run that the Bulldogs could claim their 31st straight win over the Lions. Nicole Rodriguez scored 14 points and Alexis Mark had 11 for Loyola Marymount,

