Hearing set on competency of Colorado store shooting suspect
DENVER (AP) — A judge is scheduled to hold a hearing Friday to discuss whether a man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket nearly two years ago is mentally competent to stand trial. Court proceedings against 23-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa have been paused for more than a year after a judge found him to be mentally incompetent in December 2021 and sent him to the state mental hospital for treatment. Alissa is charged with murder and multiple attempted murder counts for endangering the lives of 26 other people.
Police report details what led to Georgia player's arrest
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Police say Georgia football transfer Rodarius “Rara” Thomas was arrested for blocking the door to a campus dorm room and causing injuries to a 17-year-old girl during an argument. The incident resulted in a felony charge of false imprisonment against Thomas, who recently transferred to Georgia from Mississippi State. He was one of State’s top receivers and expected to take a prominent role in Georgia’s offense. Thomas also was charged with misdemeanor battery/family violence. A police report says he bruised the girl’s bicep and caused abrasions to her shins. Thomas says he never struck her.
