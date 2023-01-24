Read full article on original website
NATCHITOCHES, La. — The Northwestern State Demons defeated the Houston Baptist Huskies 82-63 on Thursday night led by Ja'Monta Black's 31 points. The Demons are now 13-8 on the season, while the Huskies dropped to 7-14.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Led by Eric Gaines' 19 points, the UAB Blazers defeated the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 65-59 on Thursday night. The Blazers are now 14-7 with the victory and the Bulldogs fell to 11-10.
