ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Ingram Atkinson

The Creature That is ‘Indestructible’ and Might Be On The Moon

Also known as water bears or moss piglets, tardigrades are small aquatic animals known for their great ability to survive in extreme environments. These fascinating creatures are found in nearly every habitat on earth, from the deepest oceans to the highest mountains, and from the hottest deserts to the coldest tundras.
sciencealert.com

Space Probes Sent by Aliens Could Arrive in Reverse. Here's Why.

If we ever detect an Extraterrestrial Civilization (ETC) and start communicating with them, the messages could take years, decades, or even centuries to travel back and forth. We face a challenging 49-minute long delay just communicating with the Juno spacecraft orbiting Jupiter, and that's well within our Solar System. Communicating with an ETC that's hundreds of light-years away or even further is a daunting task.
Futurism

Scientists Warn Giant Asteroid Is Actually Swarm, Nearly Impossible to Destroy

Researchers have found that some asteroids that are largely made from small pieces of rubble could be very difficult to deflect if one were to ever hurtle towards Earth, a terrifying finding that could force us to reconsider our asteroid defense strategies. It's an especially pertinent topic considering NASA's recent...
ScienceAlert

Earth's Inner Core May Right Now Be in The Process of Changing Direction

Few of us give much thought to Earth's swirling, spinning contents until some sudden movement, an earthquake or a volcanic eruption, jolts us to our senses. Geoscientists, though, are a little more clued into the dynamics of Earth's guts, and have just discovered that Earth's solid inner iron core – which usually spins within a near-frictionless molten outer envelope – appears to have slowed to a grinding halt. Before anybody panics and searches for a copy of a terrible 20-year-old science fiction movie predicting such an event in hopes of inspiring a solution, it's not the first time record of such an...
ALASKA STATE
Futurism

Earth's Core Appears to Have Stopped Spinning, Scientists Say

According to a new study, the Earth's inner core appears to have stopped spinning. While that may sound bad, as Vice reports, scientists say it's not actually a big deal. The new findings, as detailed in a paper published in the journal Nature Geoscience, support the theory that the core comes to a halt and reverses direction every 60 to 70 years.
dallasexpress.com

Strange Fish Appears on Texas Shore

A strange-looking fish washed up on the shore of Galveston Bay earlier this month, and people were puzzled about what exactly it was. Suzanne Choate Arceneaux shared photos on January 9 of the creepy creature on Bolivar Beachcombers, a Facebook group where members share their beach findings. Arceneaux captioned the...
Futurism

Something Weird Is Happening on Saturn's Snow-Covered Moon, Scientists Say

Saturn's tiny ice-covered moon Enceladus isn't only suspected to hold a liquid ocean beneath its icy crust — it's also covered in an astonishing amount of fuzzy, snow-like material, puzzling scientists. According to a new study published in the journal Icarus, the tiny moon may have been far more...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Asteroid flying through space at 33,300mph set for very close encounter with Earth

An asteroid travelling at 33,300 miles per hour is on course to narrowly miss Earth at around 12.30am UK time on Friday morning. The space rock, which has been named 2023 BU, will be the fourth-nearest of 35,000 past and future Earth approaches according to data collected by Nasa's Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) for the 300 years from 1900 to 2200.
BBC

Asteroid 2023 BU: Space rock passes closer than some satellites

Now it's over, we can say it: a biggish asteroid passed by Earth a short while ago. About the size of a minibus, the space rock, known as 2023 BU, whipped over the southern tip of South America just before 00:30am GMT. With a closest approach of 3,600km (2,200 miles),...

Comments / 0

Community Policy