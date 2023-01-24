Read full article on original website
The mysterious iron ball at the center of the Earth may have stopped spinning and reversed direction
A new study suggests Earth's inner core may have paused and reversed direction, shedding further light on how different layers of the Earth interact.
Watch Live as Just Discovered Asteroid Passes Extremely Close to Earth
The space rock will fly past our planet at only 2,500 miles above its surface while traveling at roughly 33,300 miles per hour.
What Would Happen if the Earth Stopped Spinning?
We might not feel it, but our humble pale blue home in the solar system has been rotating at a pretty much steady speed for billions of years. It has been doing so for so long that we take it for granted and accept it as a rule of nature.
The Creature That is ‘Indestructible’ and Might Be On The Moon
Also known as water bears or moss piglets, tardigrades are small aquatic animals known for their great ability to survive in extreme environments. These fascinating creatures are found in nearly every habitat on earth, from the deepest oceans to the highest mountains, and from the hottest deserts to the coldest tundras.
sciencealert.com
Space Probes Sent by Aliens Could Arrive in Reverse. Here's Why.
If we ever detect an Extraterrestrial Civilization (ETC) and start communicating with them, the messages could take years, decades, or even centuries to travel back and forth. We face a challenging 49-minute long delay just communicating with the Juno spacecraft orbiting Jupiter, and that's well within our Solar System. Communicating with an ETC that's hundreds of light-years away or even further is a daunting task.
Futurism
Scientists Warn Giant Asteroid Is Actually Swarm, Nearly Impossible to Destroy
Researchers have found that some asteroids that are largely made from small pieces of rubble could be very difficult to deflect if one were to ever hurtle towards Earth, a terrifying finding that could force us to reconsider our asteroid defense strategies. It's an especially pertinent topic considering NASA's recent...
Earth's Inner Core May Right Now Be in The Process of Changing Direction
Few of us give much thought to Earth's swirling, spinning contents until some sudden movement, an earthquake or a volcanic eruption, jolts us to our senses. Geoscientists, though, are a little more clued into the dynamics of Earth's guts, and have just discovered that Earth's solid inner iron core – which usually spins within a near-frictionless molten outer envelope – appears to have slowed to a grinding halt. Before anybody panics and searches for a copy of a terrible 20-year-old science fiction movie predicting such an event in hopes of inspiring a solution, it's not the first time record of such an...
Futurism
Earth's Core Appears to Have Stopped Spinning, Scientists Say
According to a new study, the Earth's inner core appears to have stopped spinning. While that may sound bad, as Vice reports, scientists say it's not actually a big deal. The new findings, as detailed in a paper published in the journal Nature Geoscience, support the theory that the core comes to a halt and reverses direction every 60 to 70 years.
dallasexpress.com
Strange Fish Appears on Texas Shore
A strange-looking fish washed up on the shore of Galveston Bay earlier this month, and people were puzzled about what exactly it was. Suzanne Choate Arceneaux shared photos on January 9 of the creepy creature on Bolivar Beachcombers, a Facebook group where members share their beach findings. Arceneaux captioned the...
Something that looks like a grizzly bear spotted on Mars
"A Bear on Mars? This feature looks a bit like a bear’s face. What is it really?" The post Something that looks like a grizzly bear spotted on Mars appeared first on Talker.
Wow! Iceberg larger than London breaks off Antarctica (photos)
A giant iceberg almost the size of London has broken off the Brunt Ice Shelf in western Antarctica on Sunday (Jan. 22) after years of cracking.
Futurism
Something Weird Is Happening on Saturn's Snow-Covered Moon, Scientists Say
Saturn's tiny ice-covered moon Enceladus isn't only suspected to hold a liquid ocean beneath its icy crust — it's also covered in an astonishing amount of fuzzy, snow-like material, puzzling scientists. According to a new study published in the journal Icarus, the tiny moon may have been far more...
Earth's inner core may have stopped turning and could go into reverse, study suggests
The rotation of Earth's inner core may have paused and it could even go into reverse, new research suggests.
Mysterious Ocean 'Whiting Events' Seen from Space Leave Scientists Stumped
The weird phenomenon has been spotted around the world and seems to be impacting larger and larger areas.
Tree Mysteriously Vanishes Into the Earth
It's difficult to adequately describe how very weird this is.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Asteroid flying through space at 33,300mph set for very close encounter with Earth
An asteroid travelling at 33,300 miles per hour is on course to narrowly miss Earth at around 12.30am UK time on Friday morning. The space rock, which has been named 2023 BU, will be the fourth-nearest of 35,000 past and future Earth approaches according to data collected by Nasa's Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) for the 300 years from 1900 to 2200.
BBC
Asteroid 2023 BU: Space rock passes closer than some satellites
Now it's over, we can say it: a biggish asteroid passed by Earth a short while ago. About the size of a minibus, the space rock, known as 2023 BU, whipped over the southern tip of South America just before 00:30am GMT. With a closest approach of 3,600km (2,200 miles),...
Asteroid the Size of a Bus Headed Towards Earth’s Atmosphere Soon: NASA Report
An asteroid the size of a regulation school bus headed in Earth’s direction was recently detected by NASA. According to reports from the space agency, the hurtling asteroid is known as Asteroid 2023 BU. It was found on January 21 by the agency’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS.)
wegotthiscovered.com
A widely-panned creature feature wins points for tackling a legendary monster that’s never gotten its due
Vampires, werewolves, demons, and countless other supernatural entities have been the subjects of dozens upon dozens of feature film adaptations, but how many great Bigfoot movies have there been? Not many, that’s for sure, but the jury is out on whether 2014’s Exists deserves to be called one of them.
Mysterious Green Comet Nears Earth, Revealing Secrets of Time and Space
A rare comet from deep space will soon appear in the night skies. Stop what you're doing and look up.
