ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Country diary: Drifting wrappers and thudding pine cones mean only one thing | Mark Cocker

By Mark Cocker
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mNhj5_0kP1aMiO00
Common crossbill Photograph: Robin Chittenden/Alamy

I sometimes wonder if, when looking for wildlife, you get clues to its presence, but only at a subliminal level. Then the “unthought known”, as it’s sometimes called, guides you to the conscious discovery.

As I walked along a track flanked by tall spruce, each treetop decked with hundreds of fresh cones, I remember thinking: “There should be crossbills here.” At the Goyt this is by no means certain. Last year produced just a single record, and I’ve seen them in all Derbyshire only a handful of times. But lo! There they were instantly: three initially and a flock of 12 in total.

The finches are equipped with upper and lower mandibles that terminate in separately recurving tips, but the key clue to their unique ecology is a huge head packed with powerful muscles. These enable the bird to force apart unopened cones to extract the seeds.

These odd proportions, capped by the thickness of the weird bill, give a crossbill a distinctly parrot-like appearance. The impression is sometimes reinforced when a bird snips off a cone half its body size and waddles off, carrying the burden on powerful feet, to dismantle the whole, scale by scale.

Related: Country diary: A golden glint in the gwynt | Jim Perrin

This is the moment that proceeds those subliminal clues because each individual nut has to be unwrapped from a protective layer. A feeding bird digs out the seed with its scoop-like tongue and mandibulates the unwanted skin. A steady downward spiral of these wrappers is punctuated by a more infrequent thud from empty cones. Around this action, half-glimpsed in the thick evergreen foliage, the feeding crossbill family also reassures itself within an envelope of the faintest contact calls.

It is one of the self-delighting parts of the naturalist’s life that only those with prior experience could piece together this crossbill scenario. Yet almost no one can miss the species in alarm. These big finches bulb up and swirl in tight groups, firing down repeat salvoes of their metallic notes. I guess that in certain situations you could hear those alarm calls from miles away. My Goyt birds produced these intermittent eruptions, but also something much more suggestive: the rippling bell-like notes of incipient song.

• Country Diary is on Twitter at @gdncountrydiary

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Country diary: A tiny wonder in our midst

Brushing my fingers against the damp trunk of an ash tree, something gummy stuck to my hand. It had the adhesion of a slug, but was wetter and slicker. I stopped myself from immediately flicking it away as a piece of unidentified yuck and looked more closely. Perched on the...
The Guardian

Country diary: No weeds, no tree sparrows – only a few are hanging on

On the south coast of the Isle of Man there exists a field so impossibly teeming with birds that I don’t know where to begin. I was last there on Christmas Day – an odd day to go birding perhaps, but not here. The island’s annual Bird Race, a collective effort to find as many species as possible, runs between Christmas and the new year. In 2022 we set a record: 121 species, three of which were found in this field and nowhere else.
New York Post

This is the creature that has great white sharks trembling with fear

How the tides have turned. An unlikely pair of culprits have been scaring great white sharks away from the coast of South Africa for years, according to scientists who began noticing the absence of the dreaded apex predator along the country’s Western Cape — known as the global “Great White Capital” — back in 2017. What was first suspected to have been caused by human activities such as overfishing has now been pinned on something else entirely. According to new research, it’s a particularly vicious pair of orcas, or killer whales. Not only are they slaughtering the great whites en masse...
Ricky

An archeologist claims to have discovered where the Garden of Eden is located

Depiction of the Garden of EdenPhoto byTheTorah.com. The Garden of Eden is one of the most prominent locations to be mentioned in the Bible. This garden was the place where the famous story of Adam and Eve took place. This was the place where God created Adam from the ground and later created Eve from one of Adam's ribs to give him companionship.
The Guardian

Experience: I am the tallest woman in the world

Since I was a little girl growing up in Safranbolu, Turkey, I’ve dreamed of exploring the world – from the sandy beaches of California to the northern lights in Iceland. Until a couple of years ago, I couldn’t have even imagined this happening, but a few months ago my dreams finally became a reality.
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Giant river monster's 'insane jump' takes Internet by storm

Footage showing a giant sturgeon leaping next to a fishing boat has garnered millions of views as it showcases the power and grace of these so-called living dinosaurs. The accompanying footage, captured during a Yves Bisson charter on British Columbia’s Fraser River, shows the nearly 10-foot sturgeon breaking the surface during a ferocious attempt to shake the hook before rolling over and diving out of sight.
The Guardian

Gina Lollobrigida obituary

The actor Gina Lollobrigida, who has died aged 95, was one of the great film stars of the 1950s and 60s, and an icon of Italian cinema who became known as “the most beautiful woman in the world”. The movie that launched her as a sex symbol was...
iheart.com

People Shocked To Find Out Humpty Dumpty Wasn’t An Egg

When someone says the name “Humpty Dumpty,” most people picture a large egg with a face wearing a waistcoat, but people are shocked to find out he wasn’t an egg. The nursery rhyme never says he was an egg; that idea comes from an illustration in “Through The Looking Glass” by Lewis Carroll.
The Guardian

The Guardian

561K+
Followers
129K+
Post
275M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy