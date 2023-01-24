Mady Kelly of Thomas is our Player of the Week
WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Maddy Kelly of Thomas had a career-high 40 points as she led the Titans to a last-minute 61-55 win over Brighton.
That same night, she reached the 1,000-point milestone for her career.
Earlier in the week, all she did was have a ho-hum 33 points in a 57-50 win over Athena/Odyssey.
Kelly is averaging over 24 points per game, fourth best in all of Section V. She’s scored more than 25 points in four of her last five games.
Thomas is 7-5 on the season and should be a contender in sectionals thanks to our Player of the Week.
