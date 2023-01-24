Read full article on original website
Police: Merchandise from multiple burglaries found in IC residence
Police say a search warrant has turned up merchandise from multiple burglaries inside an Iowa City residence. A search warrant was executed on 1413 Sycamore Street around 9am on October 20th. Investigators say they found property from at least four burglaries in Iowa City and Coralville in areas of the house under the purview of 36-year-old Bridget Dual. Dual…who has multiple previous theft convictions…has no known ties to the victims, many of whose names were on the stolen property.
Shelter House resident accused of assaulting, injuring staff member
A Shelter House resident faces charges that she assaulted and injured a staff member. Iowa City Police were called to the Southgate Avenue homeless shelter just after 10:45 Wednesday morning for two female residents fighting. A staff member tried to break the fight up, but one of the participants…identified as 22-year-old Benyana Harper…allegedly assaulted the staff member so she could continue assaulting the other woman.
Lone Tree firefighters respond to car fire
Lone Tree firefighters were busy with a car fire Tuesday night. Records show first responders were called to the intersection of Utah Avenue and 670th Street just after 6:30pm. Little information about the incident has been released, including whether there were any injuries, the make and model of the vehicle, or any damage estimate.
Muscatine woman arrested in hit-and-run case
A Muscatine woman has been arrested as part of a hit-and-run investigation. Muscatine Police say on January 13th officers were called to the 300 block of Broadway Street for a female who had been run over by a vehicle. The initial investigation revealed that the collision had been the result of a larger disturbance where two groups of people came together for a mutual fight.
Two more arrests made in Tiffin shooting case
Two more arrests have been made in connection with a Tiffin attempted murder case. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says on Thursday 20-year-old ZaShawn Smith of Coralville was charged with Attempted Murder and Rioting. If convicted on both charges, he faces a maximum of 30 years in prison. A 17-year-old arrested on Monday was charged with Rioting.
Suspect wanted on weapons charge arrested after allegedly helping 11-year-old exact revenge on rival with water bead pistol
An Iowa City man wanted on a weapons charge has been arrested after allegedly helping an 11-year-old exact revenge on a rival by having her shoot the other child with a water bead pistol. 20-year-old Dhyaaaldin Mohammad was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 4:15 Wednesday afternoon. Iowa...
Former UI student found guilty of killing his family
A former University of Iowa student has been found guilty of killing his mother, father and sister at the family’s home in Cedar Rapids. Prosecutors argued that 22-year-old Alexander Jackson fatally shot the three on the morning of June 15th, 2021. Alexander claimed that a masked intruder broke in and executed the murders, then shot him in the foot during a struggle. Police found no evidence of a break-in or struggle and arrested Jackson.
