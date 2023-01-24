Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Movies with Michael: January flicks
The Lift’s movie expert Michael Gendron says while January is normally a dry time for film, there’s still some great stuff in theaters and on streaming. “Puss in Boots” is the latest movie in the Shrek Cinematic Universe. “Colorful, gorgeously animated, and insanely kinetic, it’s very funny,...
Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Tom Cruise: Hollywood leading men aging gracefully
Hollywood stars Brad Pitt, George Clooney and Tom Cruise appear to be aging backwards in their new projects. Over the years, the stars have shared their secrets to staying young.
Harry Styles rips his pants mid-concert in front of Jennifer Aniston, continues like nothing happened
Harry Styles ripped his pants while performing "Music for a Sushi Restaurant" at a California concert Thursday. Jennifer Aniston and other celebrities were in the audience.
London gallery to show McCartney photos from Beatlemania era
LONDON (AP) — A trove of previously unseen photos taken by Paul McCartney as The Beatles shot to global stardom will go on display in London this year. The National Portrait Gallery announced Wednesday that the exhibition, titled “Eyes of the Storm,” will help mark the gallery’s reopening in June after a three-year refurbishment.
