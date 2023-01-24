ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies with Michael: January flicks

The Lift’s movie expert Michael Gendron says while January is normally a dry time for film, there’s still some great stuff in theaters and on streaming. “Puss in Boots” is the latest movie in the Shrek Cinematic Universe. “Colorful, gorgeously animated, and insanely kinetic, it’s very funny,...
London gallery to show McCartney photos from Beatlemania era

LONDON (AP) — A trove of previously unseen photos taken by Paul McCartney as The Beatles shot to global stardom will go on display in London this year. The National Portrait Gallery announced Wednesday that the exhibition, titled “Eyes of the Storm,” will help mark the gallery’s reopening in June after a three-year refurbishment.
