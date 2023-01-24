NEW YORK, NY – According to police, a 17-year-old male was robbed Sunday night in Queens by multiple suspects who demanded his clothes and cell phone. One of the suspects had a gun in his hand, and the other held a ‘golden club’ in his hand. The robbery happened at around 6:30 pm in the area of 115th Avenue and Springfield Boulevard in the Cambria Heights section of Queens. As the teen was approached by the suspects, he began to run but was chased down by the suspects. “One of the individuals displayed a gold club while the second individual The post Suspect with golden club robbed Queens teen of his clothes appeared first on Shore News Network.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO