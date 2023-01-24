Read full article on original website
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Four Migrants Apprehended for Shoplifting Over 12K from MacysAnne SpollenNassau County, NY
Cop Run Over During License Plate Change FiascoBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Witnessing The Evil That is Cancer: The Patient Picked a Piece of Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Botched robbery suspects slashed victim’s face with box cutter in Staten Island
NEW YORK, NY – A 34-year-old man sitting in his vehicle was slashed during a robbery committed by three suspects outside a Staten Island business last weekend. Today, police released a video and photos of the suspects who are still at-large and asked the public to assist in their identification. On Saturday, January 7th, the three suspects approached the man who was inside his vehicle and forced his door open. They demanded the victim’s money and property before slashing his face with a box cutter. In the end, the suspects were not able to get any valuables from the suspect. The post Botched robbery suspects slashed victim’s face with box cutter in Staten Island appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bronx security guard assaulted by microwave thieves
NEW YORK, NY – A security guard working at the Dollar Discount Party Store at the Bronx Terminal Market was assaulted when he tried to stop a group of thieves from stealing a microwave oven. An unidentified group of individuals removed a microwave from the Dollar Discount Party Store located at 700 Exterior Street on Wednesday, at approximately 4 pm, and attempted to leave the store without paying for it. A 64-year-old male security guard tried to stop the individuals from leaving the store, at which point the individuals punched him in the face causing serious physical injury. The victim The post Bronx security guard assaulted by microwave thieves appeared first on Shore News Network.
Female Cop Sues NYPD After Getting Suspended For Wearing Trump Patch
Kate Anderson on January 25, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – NYPD Sgt. Dana Martillo filed a lawsuit against the NYPD Tuesday, alleging that she did not receive a fair internal trial after the department docked her vacation for a month and suspended her for wearing a “Make Enforcement Great Again” patch while on duty, according to The New York Post. A video showed Hammer wearing the patch during a Black Lives Matter protest in 2021, which led to her being investigated. As a result of an administrative trial that found Hammer guilty of promoting political statements as an officer, she The post Female Cop Sues NYPD After Getting Suspended For Wearing Trump Patch appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police investigating armed carjacking in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – Police are searching for a man who carjacked the driver of a 2019 Toyota Rav 4 at gunpoint in the Bronx last week. Today, detectives with the NYPD’s 42nd Precinct released a photo of the suspect, asking the public to assist in identifying him. According to a police report, the male victim was sitting inside of his parked white 2019 Toyota Rav4 in the vicinity of Boston Road and Louis Nine Boulevard when an unknown individual approached the driver’s side window. “The individual displayed a firearm and demanded that the victim exit his vehicle. The individual The post Police investigating armed carjacking in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect with golden club robbed Queens teen of his clothes
NEW YORK, NY – According to police, a 17-year-old male was robbed Sunday night in Queens by multiple suspects who demanded his clothes and cell phone. One of the suspects had a gun in his hand, and the other held a ‘golden club’ in his hand. The robbery happened at around 6:30 pm in the area of 115th Avenue and Springfield Boulevard in the Cambria Heights section of Queens. As the teen was approached by the suspects, he began to run but was chased down by the suspects. “One of the individuals displayed a gold club while the second individual The post Suspect with golden club robbed Queens teen of his clothes appeared first on Shore News Network.
Couple arrested in failed murder plot in Suffolk County
HUNTINGTON, NY – Police arrested two people in connection to a failed murder plot in Huntington last month. According to police, Jordan Dekie, 21, of Huntington, and Emily Tague, 19, of Northport, for their roles in a failed plot to rob and murder a Huntington Station man. Court records show that the two conspired to kill the man on December 12. “The victim picked up both Dekie and Tague in his Dodge Charger, and headed to Dekie’s home in Huntington where he intended to drop them off,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said today. “After arriving at Dekie’s The post Couple arrested in failed murder plot in Suffolk County appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police report missing teen in Queens
NEW YORK, NY – Police are asking the public for assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old girl missing for over a week in Queens. According to police, Emily Paz, 17, was last seen leaving her Cherry Avenue home at around 11:30 am last Tuesday, She is described as a female, Hispanic, approximately 5’5″ in height, approximately 140 lbs in weight, with black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was wearing when she went missing. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, The post Police report missing teen in Queens appeared first on Shore News Network.
24-year-old woman beaten and robbed in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – A 24-year-old woman was beaten and robbed in the area of Sheridan Boulevard and Edgewater Road in the Bronx on Friday. At around 3 pm, the woman was walking when she was approached by a group of suspects who began attacking her. She suffered facial lacerations during the assault. The suspects stole her cell phone and a TD Bank credit card. The suspects fled in an unknown direction. Police have not made any arrests. On Wednesday, the NYPD released video surveillance footage of the suspects. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to The post 24-year-old woman beaten and robbed in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
64-year old man assaulted while stocking shelves at Brooklyn bodega
NEW YORK, NY – A suspect assaulted an elderly man without provocation last Wednesday while he was stocking shelves inside a convenience store in Brooklyn. A video surveillance video of the incident was released by the NYPD on Tuesday. Now, the police are asking the public to assist them in identifying the perpetrator. The attack occurred at around 2:30 pm while the 64-year-old worker was restocking refrigerated goods. Without provocation, the suspect began taunting the man, eventually throwing him to the ground. He suffered facial lacerations. The suspect fled. The victim refused medical attention. Anyone with information in regard to The post 64-year old man assaulted while stocking shelves at Brooklyn bodega appeared first on Shore News Network.
Argument aat NYCHA’s Morrisania Houses apartment leads to shooting
NEW YORK, NY -On Tuesday, a 25-year-old man was shot and killed while visiting the Morrisania Houses on Washington Avenue in the Bronx of the New York City Housing Authority. Police said Randall Timber was found by officers responding to a shots-fired 911 call unresponsive and unconscious when they arrived at the first-floor apartment. He was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. FNDY EMS responded and declared Timber dead at the scene. His killer was able to flee before the police arrived. At this time, there have been no arrests made. No suspect information was released by The post Argument aat NYCHA’s Morrisania Houses apartment leads to shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Deli owner in Brooklyn stabbed and beaten over stolen bottle of Snapple
NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn deli owner was stabbed and beaten after he attempted to stop a suspect from stealing a bottle of Snapple from his Bedford Avenue store in Flatbush. Officers with the NYPD’s 71st Precinct arrived at the scene at around 6 pm on Monday after receiving a 911 call regarding a stabbing and assault. Police said two suspects, a man and a woman entered the store and one of them attempted to steal a bottle of Snapple. When the 44-year-old owner confronted the thief, an argument started that led to the man being stabbed in the The post Deli owner in Brooklyn stabbed and beaten over stolen bottle of Snapple appeared first on Shore News Network.
11-year-old reported missing in the Bronx found, police say
NEW YORK, NY – Police in the Bronx have called off a missing person alert for an 11-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday morning. The child, whose name has been redacted for privacy, was last seen early Wednesday morning. She left her Magenta Street home at around 5 am on her way to school. At 11:04 pm, police reported she had been found and safely returned to her home. The post 11-year-old reported missing in the Bronx found, police say appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect charged for kidnapping, killing woman inside Brooklyn apartment
NEW YORK, NY – Police have arrested 28-year-old Lashawn Duffie in connection with the November death of a woman whose body was found inside a Cypress Hill residence. At around 3:57 am on November 11th, the body of Surgeys Ramirez was found inside an apartment that was on fire. FDNY EMS located Ramirez unconscious and unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene. She was believed to have been squatting inside the Van Siclen Avenue apartment. According to police, the address given as Duffie’s home tracks back to the Kingsboro Psychiatric Center. It is not known whether or not he The post Suspect charged for kidnapping, killing woman inside Brooklyn apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
Autistic man beaten and robbed by multiple suspects in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – An autistic man was beaten and robbed by multiple suspects on Saturday in Newark. Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé is now requesting the public’s help with identifying the suspects after his office released photos from a nearby video surveillance camera. The attack occurred at around 4:35 pm in the 30 block of Pierce Street. The autistic man saw the four suspects breaking into a vehicle and began to choke and assault the disabled man. Police said the suspects then pushed him to ground and removed his gym bag and JBL speaker before fleeing the scene. The post Autistic man beaten and robbed by multiple suspects in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
Female Monmouth jail guard provided inmate with cell phone during romantic relationship
FREEHOLD, NJ – A female jail guard at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution has been charged for providing an inmate she was romantically involved in a cell phone. That phone was provided to the inmate so the two could communicate more often. Latonya C. Johnson, 51, of Piscataway, was charged with a single count of second-degree Knowingly Providing an Electronic Communication Device to an Inmate. When Johnson and the inmate were in a romantic relationship, she brought the cell phone to the jail so they could communicate more frequently, according to an internal investigation. “Sworn members of law enforcement The post Female Monmouth jail guard provided inmate with cell phone during romantic relationship appeared first on Shore News Network.
Cops capture man wanted for allegedly killing his wife in front of daughter in NJ
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — A man is in custody following an all-day search after he shot and killed his estranged wife in front of her high school-aged daughter, according to investigators. According to Jersey City Public Schools, the daughter dialed 911 in an effort to save the life of her mother, a well-known and […]
Third grade Jersey City teacher shot and killed by husband
JERSEY CITY, NJ – A community is mourning after learning about the tragic murder of a beloved third grade school teacher in Jersey City. The man wanted for the murder of 35-year-old Temara King has been arrested by police in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. King, a third-grade school teacher at the Dr. Michael Conti School was shot and killed by her husband. Lucas Cooper was taken into custody by police in Bethlehem and charged with murder, endangering the welfare of a child, and multiple gun charges. Related: Woman killed inside Jersey City Toy Factory Apartment building According to police, on Tuesday, at The post Third grade Jersey City teacher shot and killed by husband appeared first on Shore News Network.
Manchester Square shooting suspect arrested
DOVER, DE – A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting that occurred at Manchester Square last week. Assault and conspiracy charges were filed against Alexander Singletary, 19, by the Delaware State Marshal’s Service. Singletary is accused of shooting a 20-year-old man last Thursday at around 5:45 pm in the area of Stevenson Drive. The post Manchester Square shooting suspect arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
25-year-old shot during argument inside NYCHA’s Morrisania Houses apartment
NEW YORK, NY – A 25-year-old man was shot and killed while visiting the New York City Housing Authority’s Morrisania Houses on Washington Avenue in the Bronx on Tuesday. Police said Randall Timber was found by officers responding to a shots-fired 911 call unresponsive and unconscious when they arrived at the first-floor apartment. He was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. FNDY EMS responded and declared Timber dead at the scene. His killer was able to flee before the police arrived. At this time, there have been no arrests made. No suspect information was released by the The post 25-year-old shot during argument inside NYCHA’s Morrisania Houses apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
