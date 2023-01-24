Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Four Migrants Apprehended for Shoplifting Over 12K from MacysAnne SpollenNassau County, NY
Cop Run Over During License Plate Change FiascoBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Witnessing The Evil That is Cancer: The Patient Picked a Piece of Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn man allegedly burns woman alive
CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man allegedly lit a woman on fire, killing her, a criminal complaint revealed. Lashawn Duffie, 28, was arrested Tuesday in the Nov. 11, 2022, death of Sugerys Ramirez. The 40-year-old woman’s body was found in a Van Siclen Avenue home near Fulton Place after a fire. Authorities didn’t […]
Man indicted in deadly Manhattan stabbing of two men, including 60-year-old doctor
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man was indicted Thursday for allegedly killing two people, including a doctor, and injuring several others during a violent spree in Manhattan. Roland Codrington, 35, has been charged with counts of murder in the second degree, two counts of attempted murder in the second degree and one count of assault in […]
Boy, 9, grabbed in attempted kidnapping at Brooklyn synagogue: police
A 9-year-old boy was almost kidnapped from a Brooklyn synagogue Wednesday morning, police said.
Couple arrested in failed murder plot in Suffolk County
HUNTINGTON, NY – Police arrested two people in connection to a failed murder plot in Huntington last month. According to police, Jordan Dekie, 21, of Huntington, and Emily Tague, 19, of Northport, for their roles in a failed plot to rob and murder a Huntington Station man. Court records show that the two conspired to kill the man on December 12. “The victim picked up both Dekie and Tague in his Dodge Charger, and headed to Dekie’s home in Huntington where he intended to drop them off,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said today. “After arriving at Dekie’s The post Couple arrested in failed murder plot in Suffolk County appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect arrested in slaying of woman who was tied up, burned alive in NYC: cops
Police arrested a suspect this week in the murder of a woman found burned to death inside a Brooklyn apartment more than two months ago. Lashawn Duffie, 28, was charged with murder and kidnapping Tuesday in connection to the heinous Nov. 11 slaying of 40-year-old Sugerys Ramirez — with whom he was in an unspecified domestic relationship, authorities said. Ramirez was discovered unconscious inside a second-floor apartment in a building on Van Siclen Avenue near Fulton Street in Cypress Hills following an early-morning blaze, cops said. Duffie is accused of tying her up and setting her on fire, burning her alive, authorities said. She was pronounced dead by EMS workers. A death certificate for Ramirez, released by the city’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, revealed that she died of “homicidal violence, including thermal injuries,” police said Wednesday. Police have described her as a squatter. Another person suffered minor injuries in the blaze but refused medical attention, the FDNY said. A dozen units, with 60 fire and EMS personnel, had responded to the inferno. Duffie’s arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court was pending Wednesday.
64-year old man assaulted while stocking shelves at Brooklyn bodega
NEW YORK, NY – A suspect assaulted an elderly man without provocation last Wednesday while he was stocking shelves inside a convenience store in Brooklyn. A video surveillance video of the incident was released by the NYPD on Tuesday. Now, the police are asking the public to assist them in identifying the perpetrator. The attack occurred at around 2:30 pm while the 64-year-old worker was restocking refrigerated goods. Without provocation, the suspect began taunting the man, eventually throwing him to the ground. He suffered facial lacerations. The suspect fled. The victim refused medical attention. Anyone with information in regard to The post 64-year old man assaulted while stocking shelves at Brooklyn bodega appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect with golden club robbed Queens teen of his clothes
NEW YORK, NY – According to police, a 17-year-old male was robbed Sunday night in Queens by multiple suspects who demanded his clothes and cell phone. One of the suspects had a gun in his hand, and the other held a ‘golden club’ in his hand. The robbery happened at around 6:30 pm in the area of 115th Avenue and Springfield Boulevard in the Cambria Heights section of Queens. As the teen was approached by the suspects, he began to run but was chased down by the suspects. “One of the individuals displayed a gold club while the second individual The post Suspect with golden club robbed Queens teen of his clothes appeared first on Shore News Network.
24-year-old woman beaten and robbed in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – A 24-year-old woman was beaten and robbed in the area of Sheridan Boulevard and Edgewater Road in the Bronx on Friday. At around 3 pm, the woman was walking when she was approached by a group of suspects who began attacking her. She suffered facial lacerations during the assault. The suspects stole her cell phone and a TD Bank credit card. The suspects fled in an unknown direction. Police have not made any arrests. On Wednesday, the NYPD released video surveillance footage of the suspects. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to The post 24-year-old woman beaten and robbed in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
hudsoncountyview.com
GoFundMe started for daughter of Jersey City teacher, 35, gunned down by husband
A GoFundMe page has been started for the daughter of a Jersey City teacher, 35, gunned down by her husband early Tuesday morning. “Temara was a beloved Special Education teacher for Jersey City Public Schools. She spent the last decade enriching the lives of students at PS No. 5 school in Jersey City, NJ. She worked the after school program, summer school and even provided Developmental Intervention services to children under 3 years old, in the Early Intervention program,” the GoFundMe page description by Dynisha King says.
Deli owner in Brooklyn stabbed and beaten over stolen bottle of Snapple
NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn deli owner was stabbed and beaten after he attempted to stop a suspect from stealing a bottle of Snapple from his Bedford Avenue store in Flatbush. Officers with the NYPD’s 71st Precinct arrived at the scene at around 6 pm on Monday after receiving a 911 call regarding a stabbing and assault. Police said two suspects, a man and a woman entered the store and one of them attempted to steal a bottle of Snapple. When the 44-year-old owner confronted the thief, an argument started that led to the man being stabbed in the The post Deli owner in Brooklyn stabbed and beaten over stolen bottle of Snapple appeared first on Shore News Network.
11-year-old reported missing in the Bronx found, police say
NEW YORK, NY – Police in the Bronx have called off a missing person alert for an 11-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday morning. The child, whose name has been redacted for privacy, was last seen early Wednesday morning. She left her Magenta Street home at around 5 am on her way to school. At 11:04 pm, police reported she had been found and safely returned to her home. The post 11-year-old reported missing in the Bronx found, police say appeared first on Shore News Network.
Boy, 15, fatally shot in the Bronx saves 8 lives through organ donation
Josue Lopez-Ortega “became an organ donor hero after he generously gave the gift of life to those in need,” said Leonard Achan, the president of LiveOnNY, a nonprofit that supports organ donation.
Botched robbery suspects slashed victim’s face with box cutter in Staten Island
NEW YORK, NY – A 34-year-old man sitting in his vehicle was slashed during a robbery committed by three suspects outside a Staten Island business last weekend. Today, police released a video and photos of the suspects who are still at-large and asked the public to assist in their identification. On Saturday, January 7th, the three suspects approached the man who was inside his vehicle and forced his door open. They demanded the victim’s money and property before slashing his face with a box cutter. In the end, the suspects were not able to get any valuables from the suspect. The post Botched robbery suspects slashed victim’s face with box cutter in Staten Island appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police investigating armed carjacking in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – Police are searching for a man who carjacked the driver of a 2019 Toyota Rav 4 at gunpoint in the Bronx last week. Today, detectives with the NYPD’s 42nd Precinct released a photo of the suspect, asking the public to assist in identifying him. According to a police report, the male victim was sitting inside of his parked white 2019 Toyota Rav4 in the vicinity of Boston Road and Louis Nine Boulevard when an unknown individual approached the driver’s side window. “The individual displayed a firearm and demanded that the victim exit his vehicle. The individual The post Police investigating armed carjacking in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect charged for kidnapping, killing woman inside Brooklyn apartment
NEW YORK, NY – Police have arrested 28-year-old Lashawn Duffie in connection with the November death of a woman whose body was found inside a Cypress Hill residence. At around 3:57 am on November 11th, the body of Surgeys Ramirez was found inside an apartment that was on fire. FDNY EMS located Ramirez unconscious and unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene. She was believed to have been squatting inside the Van Siclen Avenue apartment. According to police, the address given as Duffie’s home tracks back to the Kingsboro Psychiatric Center. It is not known whether or not he The post Suspect charged for kidnapping, killing woman inside Brooklyn apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5ny.com
Victim ID'd in Bronx quadruple shooting that left 1 dead, 3 injured
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department has identified a man who was fatally shot in a quadruple shooting in the Concourse section of the Bronx that also left three others injured. Police identified the victim as Kadeem Corion, 33, of Queens. According to police, two men were...
westportjournal.com
Police: Female ‘check washing’ suspect charged again
WESTPORT — A New York woman, charged last year in a $28,000 “check-washing” scheme — stealing a check and changing the recipient’s name to her own — has been arrested again for the same criminal offense, police said. Thalia Patrick, 29, of Bronx, N.Y.,...
Cops capture man wanted for allegedly killing his wife in front of daughter in NJ
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — A man is in custody following an all-day search after he shot and killed his estranged wife in front of her high school-aged daughter, according to investigators. According to Jersey City Public Schools, the daughter dialed 911 in an effort to save the life of her mother, a well-known and […]
Trinitarios drug crew taken down in raid, officials say
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — More than a dozen people are under arrest after federal agents and NYPD officers swooped in en masse at at least 12 locations on either side of the Hudson on Wednesday. Their targets were Trinitarios gang members who have carried out illegal drug and weapons activities that have made neighborhoods […]
Argument aat NYCHA’s Morrisania Houses apartment leads to shooting
NEW YORK, NY -On Tuesday, a 25-year-old man was shot and killed while visiting the Morrisania Houses on Washington Avenue in the Bronx of the New York City Housing Authority. Police said Randall Timber was found by officers responding to a shots-fired 911 call unresponsive and unconscious when they arrived at the first-floor apartment. He was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. FNDY EMS responded and declared Timber dead at the scene. His killer was able to flee before the police arrived. At this time, there have been no arrests made. No suspect information was released by The post Argument aat NYCHA’s Morrisania Houses apartment leads to shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
