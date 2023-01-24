ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
East Coast Traveler

Key West Florida's | Mile Zero Fest 2023

Key West, FL - If you love Red Dirt and Americana music, you'll want to check out the 2023 Mile Zero Fest in Key West, Florida. This four-day event will feature a diverse lineup of performers. You'll be treated to a fantastic assortment of genres, from folk to rock to blues.
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

FLORIDA KEYS FRUIT BECOMES A PREMIUM VODKA

What do you get from a breadfruit once it’s been peeled, sliced, chopped and frozen?. Just ask Patrick Garvey, the head of Grimal Grove Reserve in Big Pine Key. He’ll probably answer with “Why not vodka?” The eco-agriculturist has spent years trying to put together a way to turn his plentiful breadfruit groves into a product that can be consumed and win greater recognition among the public about the sustainability and viability of the local crop.
BIG PINE KEY, FL
keysweekly.com

TRAFFIC CONCERNS SWIRL AROUND KEY LARGO 7-ELEVEN DEVELOPMENT

A project to transform a Key Largo clothing store into a gas station and convenience store largely meets Monroe County development code, according to county staff at a Jan. 24 meeting of the Development Review Committee. However, county staff recommended the county Planning Commission deny a variance request by the...
KEY LARGO, FL
dallasexpress.com

Woman Rescued from Storm Drain for Third Time

Lyndsey Jane Kennedy, 44, of Key West, Florida, needed to be rescued from a drainpipe last week for the third time in two years. Firefighters helped Kennedy out once again after she got herself caught in a powerful current while swimming in a canal on January 18, Fox News reported.
KEY WEST, FL
Outsider.com

‘Large Shark’ Mauls Key West Swimmer in Vicious Attack

While swimming off the coast of Key West last weekend, a man was attacked by what officials are calling “a large shark.”. The man, 34-year-old Nicolae Cioban, was swimming near the Outer Mole of Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park last Sunday afternoon when he was bitten, per reports. The man suffered severe lacerations along his entire leg, including his thigh, knee, and calf.
KEY WEST, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy