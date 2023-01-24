Read full article on original website
Days After Jim Jordan Announced Many FBI Whistleblowers Have Come Forward, Fmr. Top Trump Collusion Agent Arrested
54 Year old former NY Counterintelligence Agent for the FBI, Charles McGonigal was Arrested on Monday and charged with 4 felony counts of violating Russian Sanctions. Charles McGonigal is a former top FBI counterintelligence agent. He was also once the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York and was heavily involved in trying to uncover evidence against former President Donald Trump during the now-infamous Trump-Russia collusion investigation.
Trump 'Turns Around And Punches In The Face:' Ted Cruz On Why Republicans Are Hesitant To Criticize The Former President
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) shared his views on why it was difficult for members of the Republican Party to have an opposing view with former U.S. President Donald Trump in an interview at the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival, held in September. What Happened: Trump is a "unique" character, according to...
New Alex Murdaugh Mugshot Has Some Scratching Their Heads
A new mugshot of disgraced and disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh was uploaded by the law enforcement agency where he is being detained in South Carolina’s Lowcountry region this week. On the first day of testimony in his double homicide case, Murdaugh can be seen wearing what appears to be...
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
WDIO-TV
Former US leaders asked to recheck for classified docs
WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Archives has asked former U.S. presidents and vice presidents to recheck their personal records for any classified documents following the news that President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence had such documents in their possession, two people familiar with the matter said Thursday.
abovethelaw.com
Donald Trump Beats Hasty Retreat From Federal Courts After Epic Sanctions Smackdown
Last week Judge Donald Middlebrooks of the Southern District of Florida slapped Donald Trump and his lawyer Alina Habba with a million dollars in sanctions for filing a garbage lawsuit alleging a RICO conspiracy by Hillary Clinton, James Comey, and half the Democrats in DC. The court pointed to several frivolous lawsuits filed by the former president, accusing his counsel of “recklessly advanc[ing] claims foreclosed by existing precedent that the most basic legal research would have revealed” as “part of Mr. Trump’s pattern of misusing the courts to serve political purposes.”
Three charged with Iran-backed plot to assassinate journalist
US prosecutors have charged three members of an eastern European criminal organization with ties to Iran’s government with conspiring to assassinate a journalist and activist who is an American citizen, the attorney general, Merrick Garland, said on Friday. Rafat Amirov, Polad Omarov and Khalid Mehdiyev were charged with murder-for-hire...
WDIO-TV
Court reverses class action decision in Burger King lawsuit
MADISON, Wis. (AP) – An appellate court has ruled that a judge improperly certified a lawsuit alleging that scores of Burger King managers across Wisconsin deserve overtime pay as a class action. A group of managers and assistant managers at Wisconsin Burger Kings run by Cave Enterprises Operations LLC...
WDIO-TV
RNC Chair McDaniel fights for reelection in leadership feud
DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel is fighting for reelection in a bitter leadership feud that’s testing former President Donald Trump’s grip on his own “Make America Great Again” movement. The high-profile contest to lead the GOP through the 2024...
WDIO-TV
Pandemic, culture wars revive ‘school choice’ policy push
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Nichole Mason first became concerned when she learned administrators at her children’s public school were allowing transgender students to use girls’ bathrooms. Her frustrations mounted when she felt her children’s next school went too far with how they enforced COVID regulations during the pandemic.
WDIO-TV
‘Happening way too often’: Report delves into mass attacks
WASHINGTON (AP) — As the nation reels from a week of high-profile shootings, a new report on mass attacks calls for communities to intervene early when they see warning signs of violence, encourages businesses to consider workplace violence prevention plans and highlights the connection between domestic violence, misogyny and mass attacks.
TikTok on campus: Colleges nationwide ban popular app as national security concerns grow
Colleges across America are banning TikTok from WiFi networks after concerns are growing over its ties to the Chinese government and what data is being shared with the CCP.
WDIO-TV
Mexico confirms US resident was among 4 killed in Zacatecas
MEXICO CITY (AP) – Authorities in north-central Mexico have confirmed that a U.S. resident was among four people who were killed in the state of Zacatecas around Christmas. The state prosecutors office confirmed the identity of the man as José Melesio Gutiérrez. The man’s employer, the Cincinnati,...
