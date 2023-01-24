Last week Judge Donald Middlebrooks of the Southern District of Florida slapped Donald Trump and his lawyer Alina Habba with a million dollars in sanctions for filing a garbage lawsuit alleging a RICO conspiracy by Hillary Clinton, James Comey, and half the Democrats in DC. The court pointed to several frivolous lawsuits filed by the former president, accusing his counsel of “recklessly advanc[ing] claims foreclosed by existing precedent that the most basic legal research would have revealed” as “part of Mr. Trump’s pattern of misusing the courts to serve political purposes.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO