Stuart City Commission changes course, approves prayer at beginning of meetings

STUART — City Commission meetings will begin with an invocation rather than a moment of silence after more than 40 people weighed in on the topic Monday night.

The commission voted 3-2, with Mayor Troy McDonald and Commissioner Campbell Rich dissenting, to make the change, reversing its original decision to keep the moment of silence. Public comment lasted more than two hours, with most speakers in favor of prayer.

The decision puts the City Commission in line with other local governments, such as the Martin County Commission and Martin County School Board, that start their meetings with prayer. The city initiative, proposed by Commissioner Christopher Collins, characterized prayer as "a beautiful thing."

A difficult, emotional decision

“I know it was a difficult decision. It was a very emotional decision for everybody involved, but I’m really proud of the commission,” Collins told TCPalm.

McDonald said he was concerned that some people would feel compelled “to participate in a prayer that they don’t believe in."

“When you go to church, you’re not compelled to be there," he said. "You’re going because you want to be there, and I think that is how we should be doing it.”

Invocations will be about 3 minutes and led by volunteer clergy from congregations “with an established presence” in the city, according to city records. The city clerk will create a database with eligible congregations and clergy and invite them to participate on an annual basis.

Commissioner Eula Clarke’s swing vote helped the initiative. At the outset of the meeting, she said the discussion had become “a sideshow circus.” "We just need to move forward,” she said.

After the vote, Clarke told TCPalm the desire of the public influenced her to vote.

“I am committed to being a whole and complete leader, and my faith goes along with it, too,” she said.

Although public comment consisted mostly of prayer proponents, some argued that there were bigger issues for the commission.

'Move on'

“I personally would like to see us move on to other matters," said Stuart resident Jackie Vitale. "I feel that we have a housing-stock crisis. I feel that we’ve got a serious traffic issue and transit issue that we need to work on. You’ve got ongoing river and water-quality issues. There’s so much that you all need to do.”

Pastor Darrell Orman, of First Baptist Church of Stuart, emphasized religion as an essential element of American government.

“This is a Christian nation,” he said.

In contrast, Jo Anne Gillespie, president of the Stuart-based Humanists of the Treasure Coast, said those who are religious are free to pray in their places of worship and at home but should not infuse their beliefs into the secular government.

“There is no need to force anyone’s religion in the public domain,” she said.

Lina Ruiz is TCPalm's watchdog reporter for Martin County. You can reach her at lina.ruiz@tcpalm.com, on Twitter @Lina_Ruiz48 or at 321-501-3845.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Stuart City Commission changes course, approves prayer at beginning of meetings