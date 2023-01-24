ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuart, FL

Stuart City Commission changes course, approves prayer at beginning of meetings

By Lina Ruiz, Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q227q_0kP1XBT000

STUART — City Commission meetings will begin with an invocation rather than a moment of silence after more than 40 people weighed in on the topic Monday night.

The commission voted 3-2, with Mayor Troy McDonald and Commissioner Campbell Rich dissenting, to make the change, reversing its original decision to keep the moment of silence. Public comment lasted more than two hours, with most speakers in favor of prayer.

Opinion: I'm a Christian, but praying aloud at government meetings makes me squeamish

Costco challenge: State rules in favor of Costco, reversing judge's ruling against Stuart in lengthy appeal

Development pause: Stuart City Commission extends pause on certain multifamily projects only for downtown area

The decision puts the City Commission in line with other local governments, such as the Martin County Commission and Martin County School Board, that start their meetings with prayer. The city initiative, proposed by Commissioner Christopher Collins, characterized prayer as "a beautiful thing."

A difficult, emotional decision

“I know it was a difficult decision. It was a very emotional decision for everybody involved, but I’m really proud of the commission,” Collins told TCPalm.

McDonald said he was concerned that some people would feel compelled “to participate in a prayer that they don’t believe in."

“When you go to church, you’re not compelled to be there," he said. "You’re going because you want to be there, and I think that is how we should be doing it.”

Invocations will be about 3 minutes and led by volunteer clergy from congregations “with an established presence” in the city, according to city records. The city clerk will create a database with eligible congregations and clergy and invite them to participate on an annual basis.

Commissioner Eula Clarke’s swing vote helped the initiative. At the outset of the meeting, she said the discussion had become “a sideshow circus.” "We just need to move forward,” she said.

After the vote, Clarke told TCPalm the desire of the public influenced her to vote.

“I am committed to being a whole and complete leader, and my faith goes along with it, too,” she said.

Although public comment consisted mostly of prayer proponents, some argued that there were bigger issues for the commission.

'Move on'

“I personally would like to see us move on to other matters," said Stuart resident Jackie Vitale. "I feel that we have a housing-stock crisis. I feel that we’ve got a serious traffic issue and transit issue that we need to work on. You’ve got ongoing river and water-quality issues. There’s so much that you all need to do.”

Pastor Darrell Orman, of First Baptist Church of Stuart, emphasized religion as an essential element of American government.

“This is a Christian nation,” he said.

In contrast, Jo Anne Gillespie, president of the Stuart-based Humanists of the Treasure Coast, said those who are religious are free to pray in their places of worship and at home but should not infuse their beliefs into the secular government.

“There is no need to force anyone’s religion in the public domain,” she said.

Lina Ruiz is TCPalm's watchdog reporter for Martin County. You can reach her at lina.ruiz@tcpalm.com, on Twitter @Lina_Ruiz48 or at 321-501-3845.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Stuart City Commission changes course, approves prayer at beginning of meetings

Comments / 4

Troyble
3d ago

Matthew 6:6, NIV: But when you pray, go into your room, close the door and pray to your Father, who is unseen. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hometownnewstc.com

Stuart Costco inching toward legality

STUART — Thanks to the Jan. 17 ruling by the State Administration Commission reversing an earlier administrative judge’s decision, the Costco Wholesale Corporation’s decade long goal of opening a store in Martin County could actually become a reality this year. Stuart City Attorney Michael Mortell appealed to...
STUART, FL
WPBF News 25

Commissioners vote against sale of Palm Beach Raceway

JUPITER, Fla. — Palm Beach County Commissioners voted not to allow the sale of the Palm Beach County raceway Thursday. This came after a lengthy meeting where dozens of fans spoke up about how much the track means to them and to the economy of the area. Your neighborhood:...
JUPITER, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Construction begins at Jones House on Historic Jungle Trail, Vero Beach

VERO BEACH — Walkers along the Historic Jungle Trail in Vero Beach will soon see heavy equipment and contractors at the Jones’ Pier Conservation Area. “There’s no reason for concern about the future of the historic Jones House, the heavy equipment on site is a sign of progress,” said Parks & Recreation Director and Acting General Services Director Beth Powell.
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Aching news: ‘Old Press Journal’ building must go

I must admit: I’ve got mixed emotions about the impending demolition of what many longtime Vero Beach residents call the “old Press Journal building.”. As many of you know, I began my full-time newspaper career there as a cops-and-courts reporter about 100 years ago – or so it seems, anyway – before embarking on a rewarding sports-writing venture that took me to Jacksonville, New York, Los Angeles and Denver, and ultimately brought me back to Vero Beach.
VERO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Nursing School Scam Leads To Indictments For Palm Beach County Residents

FEDS: DEFENDANTS ALLEGEDLY SOLD FAKE NURSING CREDENTIALS… UNTRAINED NURSES WORKING WITH PATIENTS… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A scam involving residents from Palm Beach County, Broward County, New York, and New Jersey allegedly provided nursing diplomas to workers unqualified to work with patients. Multiple […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Grand opening of new public trail at Oyster Bar Marsh Conservation Area, Vero Beach

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — The public is invited to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wed., Feb. 1, from 10-11:30 a.m. to celebrate the grand opening of Oyster Bar Marsh Conservation Area. The project was made possible through the collaborative efforts of Indian River County, Indian River Land Trust, Trust for the Internal Improvement Fund of Florida, and Florida Inland Navigation District.
VERO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

More than 1,200 residences and a 5,000-seat venue are planned for massive Boca Raton property

Boca Raton’s sprawling 124-acre office campus by Yamato Road is about to receive a massive face-lift and the plans for the mini “village” are striking: more than 1,200 residences, a hotel and a 5,000-seat entertainment venue similar to “House of Blues or Hard Rock Live.” Developers from CP Group have provided new details to the Boca Raton City Council about the their planned renovation of the ...
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

West Palm-area nursing school one of three targeted in fake diploma fraud probe

MIAMI — A now-shuttered nursing school in suburban West Palm Beach is one of three involved in a scam to create an illegal licensing and employment shortcut for aspiring nurses, federal officials in Miami said Wednesday.  The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami has indicted more than two dozen people in the scheme, which sold fraudulent nursing-school diplomas and academic transcripts from accredited Florida-based nursing schools to those seeking licenses to work as nurses. Each defendant faces up to...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Wellington Regional Medical Center announce Lori Sanchez, RN, as the new Director of 3 East and 3 West

January 24, 2023 – Wellington Regional Medical Center – We’re proud to announce Lori Sanchez, RN, as our new Director of 3 East and 3 West. A registered nurse for the last ten years, Lori’s primary focus has been nursing leadership, leading teams and departments such as Medical/Surgical, Telemetry, and Progressive Care. She has been part of many hospital committees in her former facility, including the wound care and falls committee and the hospital’s shared governance.
WELLINGTON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Some Parents Thrilled, Others Mortified At Palm Beach County School District Policy

No Bandages Without Permission As Parental Bill Of Rights Approved To New Extreme. “Embarrassed” For The Governor. TEACHERS: “IS GOVERNOR DESANTIS BONKERS? OF COURSE WE’LL PROVIDE A BANDAGE, EVEN IF WE’RE NOT ALLOWED TO.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Parents across Palm Beach County […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Breeze Airways Vero Beach flights begin Feb. 2

VERO BEACH - Travelers are excited for the February return of commercial airline service at Vero Beach Regional Airport. Breeze Airways announced in October that it will begin service to and from Vero Beach on Feb. 2. Though relatively new, Breeze Airways recently took the number two spot in Travel + Leisure magazine’s reader survey of the top 10 best domestic airlines. Breeze trailed only Hawaiian Airlines, a perennial winner of such surveys.
VERO BEACH, FL
visitindianrivercounty.com

New Restaurants in Indian River County – Part 3

I am always thrilled when new restaurants open in Indian River County. Mom and Pop and one-of-a-kind restaurants are vital for our economy and keep the money you spend dining out in our local community. With so many new places opening recently, I have decided to continue my series with a third installment. To catch up on the first two parts, which were published in April and May of 2022, CLICK HERE.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

SunFest cuts West Palm Seaside music competition schedule to 3 days

Booking musical acts, security and insurance are the festival’s biggest ticket items, and the cost of each is up sharply, SunFest Executive Director Paul Jamieson said. Video: SunFest 2022 music festival opens in West Palm Beach. Video: Fans and music lovers return to SunFest. One of the largest music...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Treasure Coast news and information in Indian River County, Martin County and St. Lucie County, Florida

 http://tcpalm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy