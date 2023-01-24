ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, OH

Lady Colts finish off season sweep of Guernsey County rival Lady Bobcats

By Kevin Sutton, The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hq94h_0kP1X3UR00

Visiting Meadowbrook High completed the season sweep over Guernsey County rival Cambridge on Monday evening with a convincing 55-17 victory inside Gene Ford Gymnasium.

The two squads opened the season in Byesville, with the host Lady Colts collecting a 41-6 opening night win.

Meadowbrook wasted little time in taking control of the game Monday, and Lady Colt junior standout Kenli Norman etched her name in the Meadowbrook girls basketball record books.

Norman entered the night needing three points to pass Coco Schrader and move into the Meadowbrook Top 10 girls basketball all time scoring list.

Norman reached that milestone with five first quarter points, along with senior Kaylynn Gombeda who also tallied five to lead the Lady Colts to a quick 16-4 lead.

Norman would finish her night with 17 points to extend her career points total to 822 and also passed Shelby Stover to move into ninth place on the list.

"It's great to see these kids who have worked so hard set records, a lot of coaches don't like individual accomplishments," Meadowbrook head coach Chris Miles offered. "But we have been so bad for so long, we need excitement within our program. And kids like Kenli setting records like that creates excitement.

"We also had Karly Launder move into seventh place in the all time steals list against Indian Valley the other night," Miles added. "And the exciting thing is both those girls are just juniors, we are very proud of them."

Meadowbrook continued to dominate the action in the second stanza, with senior Maddie May putting up five points to lead an 11-4 scoring edge to extend the lead out to 27-8 at the halftime.

Cambridge head coach Tim Leppla was hoping the Lady Bobcats' first win of the season on Saturday over Edison (41-30), combined with playing rival Meadowbrook, would give his squad a boost.

"Meadowbrook is a really strong team, well coached, disciplined and very talented," Leppla said. "And really just one day prep time was not enough for a team like that. We would have preferred to have had a few days to get ready. But they were in the same boat, we both played on Saturday."

"I thought we played pretty decent in our half court defense at times. But we really struggled with their press and turned it over way too many times. A problem we have been dealing with all season," he added

Meadowbrook put the game away with a 21-6 scoring advantage in the third period, to boost the lead up to 48-14 to start the OHSAA running clock the rest of the night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10iYV0_0kP1X3UR00

May pumped in seven points in the frame, with Norman added six for the visiting Lady Colts who improved to 12-5 on the season.

"We were coming off a tough loss to Philo on Saturday," Miles offered. "I was happy to see us shoot the ball better tonight. We were 1-for-19 in 3-pointers against Philo on Saturday. We are not an amazing 3-point shooting team, but we have some kids who can shoot it from the perimeter. So it was nice to see us rebound tonight."

Cambridge slips to 1-18 with the loss, but more disappointing to Leppla was the effort his girls put forth late in the game.

"We have to play with a little more desire and finish games strongly," Leppla explained. "Tonight we didn't do that and that was frustrating to me in the second half with our effort. Many times this year, I know our record doesn't show it. But our kids have given great effort, but tonight I saw a little bit of a lack of effort and that's got to be on me."

"That's a reflection on your head coach," Leppla added. "If your not putting forth your best effort that's a reflection on your head coach. It's my job to have my girls prepared and mentally ready to battle for four quarters. We didn't do that tonight, and that's on me."

May finished with 15 points to compliment Norman's 17 points. Gombeda and sophomore Emma Webster each finished with six points. Junior Taylor Sichina and sophomore Layken Lasko each chipped in with four points for the Lady Colts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p2Nxb_0kP1X3UR00

Sophomore Emma Krise paced the Lady Bobcats with six points, while freshman Miranda Cole added three.

Meadowbrook picked up a 32-20 win in the JV contest, with Emma Webster and Layken Lasko each scoring eight points. Randi Stevens finished with six and Karrah Singleton with five. Miranda Cole tallied six for the young Lady Bobcats, with Jada Hall adding five and Khloe Seresun with four.

NEXT − Meadowbrook travels to Tri-Valley on Wednesday while Cambridge will host Caldwell on Saturday on Senior Night at 2:30 in a varsity only contest.

kstutton1@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Lady Colts finish off season sweep of Guernsey County rival Lady Bobcats

