High school scores and top performers for Jan. 23-28

Scores

Thursday

Boys Basketball

Thomas Johnson 79, North Hagerstown 75

Brunswick 66, Clear Spring 39

Southern Garrett 47, Broadfording 37

Georgetown Day 92, Saint James 84

Girls Basketball

Brunswick 61, Clear Spring 50

Prep Wrestling

Francis Scott Key 48, Smithsburg 31

Manchester Valley 72, Saint James 10

Mountain Ridge 54, Saint James 27

Wednesday

Girls Basketball

Mercersburg 54, St. Maria Goretti 32

Wrestling

Northern Garrett 60, Williamsport 20

Frederick 47, North Hagerstown 24

Linganore 78, South Hagerstown 5

Walkersville 66, South Hagerstown 12

Tuesday

Boys Basketball

Williamsport 55, Clear Spring 53

South Hagerstown 44, Thomas Johnson 34

Smithsburg 53, Catoctin 43

Frederick 68, North Hagerstown 64

Middletown 65, Boonsboro 52

Heritage 58, Frederick Christian 36

Grace 47, Shalom 34

Flint Hill 99, Saint James 64

Girls Basketball

North Hagerstown 52, Frederick 41

Grace 48, Shalom 35

Catoctin 58, Smithsburg 41

Thomas Johnson 48, South Hagerstown 42

Middletown 55, Boonsboro 30

Martinsburg 57, Saint James 14

Monday

Boys Basketball

St. Maria Goretti 85, St. Frances 77

Heritage 68, Highland View 49

Hancock 34, Union 30

Girls Basketball

Williamsport 49, Clear Spring 32

Union 61, Hancock 18

Wrestling

Saint James 45, North Hagerstown 30

Westminster 54, Saint James 21

Westminster 51, North Hagerstown 22

Liberty 39, Boonsboro 36

Thomas Johnson 45, Smithsburg 35

Top performers

Thursday

• Nas Keyes, Will Bonds and Brady Walters, North Hagerstown boys basketball — Keyes had 26 points and three assists, Bonds had 15 points and four assists, and Walters added 13 points, 10 rebounds, seven blocks and four assists in a loss to Thomas Johnson.

• Alyssa Fisher and Callie Alkire, Clear Spring girls basketball — Fisher scored 17 points and Alkire added 16 points in a loss to Brunswick.

Wednesday

• Amiyah Fulton and Danica Bennett, St. Maria Goretti girls basketball — Fulton scored 12 points and Bennett had 11 points and eight rebounds in a loss to Mercersburg.

Tuesday

• Gabby Grantham-Medley and Ciyanda Green, North Hagerstown girls basketball — Grantham-Medley had 24 points and Green scored 11 in a win over Frederick.

• Ceonta Wilmore, Corry Nelson and Jalen Coleman, Williamsport boys basketball — Wilmore had 19 points, Nelson scored 12 and Coleman added 11 in a win over Clear Spring.

• Lance Ford and Landon Marshall, South Hagerstown boys basketball — Ford had 14 points, four assists and four steals, and Marshall scored nine points in a win over Thomas Johnson.

• Caleb Stamper, Noah Poe and Sean Mongan, Heritage boys basketball — Stamper had 12 points and nine rebounds, Poe had 11 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals, and Mongan had 11 points, eight rebounds and three steals in a win over Frederick Christian.

• Marlie Snyder and Emma Smith, Grace girls basketball — Snyder had 18 points, six rebounds and two steals, and Smith had 14 points, nine rebounds and four steals in a win over Shalom.

• Preston Leumegni and Peter Ciardiello, Grace boys basketball — Leumegni had 16 points, seven rebounds, four steals and four assists, and Ciardiello had 11 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and two blocks in a win over Shalom.

• Sam Bono, Smithsburg boys basketball — Scored 21 points in a win over Catoctin.

• Will Bonds, Brady Walters, Theo Madison and Nas Keyes, North Hagerstown boys basketball — Bonds scored 16 points, Walters had 12 points, eight rebounds and three blocks, Madison had 12 points and six rebounds, and Keyes added 10 points, four assists and two steals in a loss to Frederick.

• Hutson Trobaugh, Dillon Albowicz and Nate Myers, Clear Spring boys basketball — Trobaugh and Albowicz each had 16 points and Myers scored 11 against Williamsport.

• Chance Haga and Eb Manhyia, Boonsboro boys basketball — Haga had 20 points and eight rebounds, and Manhyia had 19 points and four assists in a loss to Middletown.

• Skyla Mastronardi, Smithsburg girls basketball — Had 14 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals in a loss to Catoctin.

Monday

• Dionte Alexander, Najeh Allen and Jahson Johnson, St. Maria Goretti basketball — Alexander had 18 points, Allen scored 16 and Johnson added 15 in a win over St. Frances.

• Aiden McCarty, Hancock boys basketball — Had 16 points and five steals in a win over Union.

• Caleb Stamper, Sean Mongan and Noah Poe, Heritage boys basketball — Stamper had 20 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks, Mongan had 15 points, nine steals and two assists, and Poe had 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists in a win over Highland View.

• Kam Seltzer, Williamsport girls basketball — Had nine points and eight rebounds in a win over Clear Spring.

• Alyssa Fisher, Clear Spring girls basketball — Scored 12 points in a loss to Williamsport.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: High school scores and top performers for Jan. 23-28