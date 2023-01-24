ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

High school scores and top performers for Jan. 23-28

By Herald-Mail Sports
The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xv3Ti_0kP1X2bi00

Scores

Thursday

Boys Basketball

Thomas Johnson 79, North Hagerstown 75

Brunswick 66, Clear Spring 39

Southern Garrett 47, Broadfording 37

Georgetown Day 92, Saint James 84

Girls Basketball

Brunswick 61, Clear Spring 50

Prep Wrestling

Francis Scott Key 48, Smithsburg 31

Manchester Valley 72, Saint James 10

Mountain Ridge 54, Saint James 27

Wednesday

Girls Basketball

Mercersburg 54, St. Maria Goretti 32

Wrestling

Northern Garrett 60, Williamsport 20

Frederick 47, North Hagerstown 24

Linganore 78, South Hagerstown 5

Walkersville 66, South Hagerstown 12

Tuesday

Boys Basketball

Williamsport 55, Clear Spring 53

South Hagerstown 44, Thomas Johnson 34

Smithsburg 53, Catoctin 43

Frederick 68, North Hagerstown 64

Middletown 65, Boonsboro 52

Heritage 58, Frederick Christian 36

Grace 47, Shalom 34

Flint Hill 99, Saint James 64

Girls Basketball

North Hagerstown 52, Frederick 41

Grace 48, Shalom 35

Catoctin 58, Smithsburg 41

Thomas Johnson 48, South Hagerstown 42

Middletown 55, Boonsboro 30

Martinsburg 57, Saint James 14

Monday

Boys Basketball

St. Maria Goretti 85, St. Frances 77

Heritage 68, Highland View 49

Hancock 34, Union 30

Girls Basketball

Williamsport 49, Clear Spring 32

Union 61, Hancock 18

Wrestling

Saint James 45, North Hagerstown 30

Westminster 54, Saint James 21

Westminster 51, North Hagerstown 22

Liberty 39, Boonsboro 36

Thomas Johnson 45, Smithsburg 35

Top performers

Thursday

Nas Keyes, Will Bonds and Brady Walters, North Hagerstown boys basketball — Keyes had 26 points and three assists, Bonds had 15 points and four assists, and Walters added 13 points, 10 rebounds, seven blocks and four assists in a loss to Thomas Johnson.

Alyssa Fisher and Callie Alkire, Clear Spring girls basketball — Fisher scored 17 points and Alkire added 16 points in a loss to Brunswick.

Wednesday

Amiyah Fulton and Danica Bennett, St. Maria Goretti girls basketball — Fulton scored 12 points and Bennett had 11 points and eight rebounds in a loss to Mercersburg.

Tuesday

Gabby Grantham-Medley and Ciyanda Green, North Hagerstown girls basketball — Grantham-Medley had 24 points and Green scored 11 in a win over Frederick.

Ceonta Wilmore, Corry Nelson and Jalen Coleman, Williamsport boys basketball — Wilmore had 19 points, Nelson scored 12 and Coleman added 11 in a win over Clear Spring.

Lance Ford and Landon Marshall, South Hagerstown boys basketball — Ford had 14 points, four assists and four steals, and Marshall scored nine points in a win over Thomas Johnson.

Caleb Stamper, Noah Poe and Sean Mongan, Heritage boys basketball — Stamper had 12 points and nine rebounds, Poe had 11 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals, and Mongan had 11 points, eight rebounds and three steals in a win over Frederick Christian.

Marlie Snyder and Emma Smith, Grace girls basketball — Snyder had 18 points, six rebounds and two steals, and Smith had 14 points, nine rebounds and four steals in a win over Shalom.

Preston Leumegni and Peter Ciardiello, Grace boys basketball — Leumegni had 16 points, seven rebounds, four steals and four assists, and Ciardiello had 11 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and two blocks in a win over Shalom.

Sam Bono, Smithsburg boys basketball — Scored 21 points in a win over Catoctin.

Will Bonds, Brady Walters, Theo Madison and Nas Keyes, North Hagerstown boys basketball — Bonds scored 16 points, Walters had 12 points, eight rebounds and three blocks, Madison had 12 points and six rebounds, and Keyes added 10 points, four assists and two steals in a loss to Frederick.

Hutson Trobaugh, Dillon Albowicz and Nate Myers, Clear Spring boys basketball — Trobaugh and Albowicz each had 16 points and Myers scored 11 against Williamsport.

Chance Haga and Eb Manhyia, Boonsboro boys basketball — Haga had 20 points and eight rebounds, and Manhyia had 19 points and four assists in a loss to Middletown.

Skyla Mastronardi, Smithsburg girls basketball — Had 14 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals in a loss to Catoctin.

Monday

Dionte Alexander, Najeh Allen and Jahson Johnson, St. Maria Goretti basketball — Alexander had 18 points, Allen scored 16 and Johnson added 15 in a win over St. Frances.

Aiden McCarty, Hancock boys basketball — Had 16 points and five steals in a win over Union.

Caleb Stamper, Sean Mongan and Noah Poe, Heritage boys basketball — Stamper had 20 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks, Mongan had 15 points, nine steals and two assists, and Poe had 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists in a win over Highland View.

Kam Seltzer, Williamsport girls basketball — Had nine points and eight rebounds in a win over Clear Spring.

Alyssa Fisher, Clear Spring girls basketball — Scored 12 points in a loss to Williamsport.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: High school scores and top performers for Jan. 23-28

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
easternpafootball.com

Open Dates; Fort Hill HS (Cumberland, MD)

Fort Hill HS (Cumberland, MD) looking for 2023 games on September 8 (home) and October 13 (away). Financial options are available. If interested, please contact Todd Helmick at 301-697-0205 or email todd@forthillfootball.net. Follow EasternPAFootball.com on Twitter @EPAFootball.
CUMBERLAND, MD
housewivesoffrederickcounty.com

Golf Courses in Frederick Md

This site contains affiliate links. I may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. [View our Disclosure Policy Here]. There are 10 golf courses in Frederick, Md, each with it’s own personality and aesthetic beauty. In this post,...
FREDERICK, MD
FOX 43

Man sentenced to nine years in jail for obstructing Franklin County triple-murder investigation

A Maryland man was sentenced to over nine years in prison Wednesday for obstructing a federal investigation into a Franklin County triple homicide. The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Mark Johnson, 36, from Baltimore, was sentenced to 110 months in jail after pleading guilty to obstructing a federal investigation.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
fredericklantern.com

Frederick Admin Passes Away

On January 13, Frederick High Assistant Principal Doug Jackson lost his battle with cancer at the age of 54. As the longest-serving administrator at Frederick High, Mr. Jackson inspired countless young minds over the years, and his death has left our entire community in mourning. Dr. Russell Fox, the principal...
FREDERICK, MD
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Respond to Overturned Vehicle on High School Baseball Field

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to the scene of a collision involving an overturned vehicle on Wednesday around 11am. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the incident occurred in the 12400blk of Dalewood Dr., near Everton Street in Wheaton, near the Wheaton High School baseball field. One teenage patient has been extricated and is being evaluated/transported with Priority2 medical/trauma.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WBOY 12 News

Woman, juvenile killed in West Virginia house fire

BERKELEY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman and a juvenile male were killed in a Berkeley County house fire this week, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office. The WVSFMO says the fire happened around 12:50 a.m., Monday, Jan. 23 on Cottage Road in Martinsburg. Authorities say the initial call stated at least […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
dcnewsnow.com

Person Taken into Surgery After Being Hit by Car in Bethesda

The Montgomery County Department of Police said someone hit a person in the 4700 block of Elm St. in Bethesda, Md. on Jan. 25, 2023. The person who was hit was taken into surgery. Person Taken into Surgery After Being Hit by Car …. The Montgomery County Department of Police...
BETHESDA, MD
mocoshow.com

$25,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in MoCo Remains Unclaimed; $2 Million Winning Scratch-Off Sold in Maryland

A $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket sold at the Safeway located at 116 University Boulevard West in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of January 23. The ticket was purchased on Sunday, January 22. Additional details about winners across the state of Maryland, including a player that won a $2 million prize on a scratch-off ticket, below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
MARYLAND STATE
mymcmedia.org

Saban Pays Recruiting Visit to Good Counsel High School

Legendary Alabama football coach Nick Saban made a recruiting visit to Good Counsel High School in Olney Monday talking with players and coaches. Saban has won seven national championships including six at Alabama. Last week, several other college coaches visited the Olney school including Ryan Day (Ohio State), Dabo Swinney...
OLNEY, MD
WUSA

Volunteers get high to help train officers in Maryland

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — Call it 420 with the 5-0? "Smoking with the police," said Khiry Maxberry. Thursday night, he and a dozen or so other medical marijuana card holders volunteered to consume cannabis at the Montgomery County Police Department Training Center to help train officers how to spot what it looks like when someone is stoned.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Cause Of House Fire In Carroll County Is Accidental

House Fire on Grave Run Rd. In Lineboro, Md (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Lineboro, Md (KM) There were no injuries from a house fire in Carrroll County Wednesday morning. At around 10:04 AM, fire fighters were dispatched to the 5000 block of Grave Run Road in...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
Lootpress

Two dead in Berkeley County house fire

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An adult female and a juvenile male were the victims of a fire at their home in Martinsburg on Monday. The fire occurred around 12:50 A.M. in the early morning of January 23rd. Fire departments from Bedington, Martinsburg, and Berkeley County responded to the home, located at 90 Cottage Road in Martinsburg.
MARTINSBURG, WV
Bay Journal

Options for ‘green’ burials grow in Chesapeake region

As a recently retired surgeon, Howard Berg has always had an uneasy relationship with death. But the four-year process of opening a cemetery at the end of 2022 — Maryland’s first certified natural cemetery — on land that’s been in his family for decades has made him far more comfortable with the subject.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Woman, boy die in fire in Martinsburg community

Editor’s Note: In this updated story, posted a day after we published the original version, information has been corrected to reflect the outcome of the fire. MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Investigators said they were working to determine how a fire that killed two people Monday morning started. The fire was at a home […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
mocoshow.com

12101 Tech Road in White Oak Area Sold for Over $12.8 Million in 2022

Edge, a full-service commercial real estate firm with offices in Washington D.C., Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania brokered the sale of 12101 Tech Road, a 58,280 square foot flex/office building located in the Silver Spring section of Montgomery County, Maryland for over $12.8 million in mid 2022. 12101 Tech Road features 22-foot ceiling heights and a free, surface parking lot that can accommodate more than 100 vehicles. The premises also features multiple loading docks and is home to a total of three tenants making the property 100% leased at the time of the sale. Kingdom Fellowship Church, which occupied over 40,000 square feet, was expected to vacate later in the year.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Parts of Catoctin Mountain Park To Be Closed This Weekend

The Park Service says it’s due to increased security. Catoctin Mountain Park Visitor Center (Photo from National Park Service) Thurmont, Md (KM) There will be some temporary closures this weekend at Catoctin Mountain Park. Citing increased security as the reason, the National Park Service says Park Central Road between...
The Herald-Mail

The Herald-Mail

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hagerstown, MD from Herald-Mail Media.

 http://heraldmailmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy