Prep Roundup: Hiland notches big non-league win over Waynedale

By Staff report
 3 days ago

Monday, Jan. 23

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hiland 42, Waynedale 37

In a game that's become one of the marquee late-season non-conference matchups in the area, Hiland got a big win over Waynedale.

Despite the Golden Bears dashing out to a 12-3 lead after the first quarter, the Hawks stayed steady and dominated the third quarter 19-6 and rode that to the victory. Ashley Mullet led the way as she has all year with 19 points and Mallory Stutzman and Joplin Yoder combined for 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Hawks.

Hiland: Ashley Mullet 19 points; Mallory Stutzman 10 points, 6 rebounds; Joplin Yoder 9 points, 6 rebounds

Waynedale: Addesa Miller 14 points, 5 rebounds; Alyssa Geiser 8 points; McKenna Baney 7 points, 5 rebounds; Cheyanne Chupp 4 points, 8 rebounds

Medina Highland 75, Wooster 54

“That was the best 20-point loss I’ve experienced," Wooster coach Alex Kacere said. "Extremely proud of how our girls fought. We had a three-point game really late in the third, and it felt like Highland didn’t miss a shot. But to compete against the reigning district champs like that, couldn’t be prouder of how we played.”

Wooster: Nora Levy 19 points, Tori Pettorini 12 points, Eily Badertscher 8 points, 10 rebounds; Grace Kostohryz 7 points, 12 rebounds

West Holmes 45, Clear Fork 39

West Holmes: Ella McMillen 14 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals; Allie McMillen 10 points, 6 steals, 5 rebounds, 3 assists; Keegan Uhl 7 points; Briar Cline 5 points, 5 rebounds

BOYS BASKETBALL

Central Christian 68, Kingsway 53

Central Christian: Richard Carr 19 points, Silas Coleman 14, Ruben Carr 12, Drew Badertscher 11, Bryan Martin 10

Kingsway: Jayden Himes 21 points

