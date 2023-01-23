ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These 12 Mass. restaurants and chefs are James Beard Awards semifinalists

"An exhilarating moment." It’s a celebratory time for the Massachusetts restaurant scene. The James Beard Foundation announced its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists today. Twelve Massachusetts restaurants and chefs were included in the list, which recognizes “exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries,” according to a press release. While nominees will be shared on March 29, the final winners will be honored at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony in Chicago on June 5.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA

Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

New television broadcast technology launching Thursday in Boston

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Many broadcasters in the Boston area, including WCVB Channel 5, will begin making a new signal available over the air to viewers starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday. Over time, this new signal, called NextGen TV, will provide higher quality 4K ultra-high-definition video, improved sound quality...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Dorchester’s Ashmont Grill closing in February after 18 years in business

Ashmont Grill in Dorchester will officially close its doors on Feb. 12 after 18 years “of smiles, laughs and friendships,” they announced on Facebook Tuesday. The decision comes as Chef Chris Douglass said to Boston.com he looks toward retirement sometime in the future. Closing will be a means to “control our own destiny and go out in style,” general manager Tara O’Riordan told the news website.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

MBTA to shut down parts of Orange, Green Line this weekend

BOSTON — Parts of the MBTA’s Orange and Green Lines will temporarily shut down on January 28 and 29. The transit agency announced that it will close the Green Line between Government Center and North Station on Saturday and Sunday. The Orange Line will be shut down between Ruggles and North Station. The two-day shutdown is due to work on the Government Center Garage.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Netflix Series Features Mass. Investigator Who Led Hoax Caller Case

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A Netflix streaming series revisits a national case that involved a caller, that for years, would impersonate a police officer to coerce fast food managers to do illegal strip searches on their employees while he stayed on the line. The three-part true crime show features the Police Chief of West Bridgewater, Victor Flaherty, as one of the lead investigators on the case that spanned from 1994 to 2004.
WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Four men facing charges in connection with shooting at popular Beverly bar

BEVERLY, Mass — Four men are facing charges in connection with a shooting at a popular Beverly bar. Christopher Sawyer, 39, Christopher Sturgis, 36, Sean Kelly, 28, and Gordon Morrison, 23, are facing charges after police say Morrison and another person fired guns in the area of the Pickled Onion Bar on December 6. Sturgis and Kelly are facing charges of obstruction of justice.
BEVERLY, MA
NECN

Coastal Flooding Reported in Parts of Massachusetts

Coastal flooding is being reported in several Massachusetts communities Monday afternoon. Part of Morrissey Boulevard in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, and the ramp off 93 to Morrissey, were closed due to flooding, Massachusetts State Police said Monday. Drivers are warned to avoid the area until the waters recede. Driving through standing...
