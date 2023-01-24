ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abccolumbia.com

Five former Memphis police officers charged in death of Tyre Nichols

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– This afternoon five former Memphis police officers were charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tyre Nichols. Shelby County court and jail records also indicate that Emmitt Martin III, Justin Smith, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Hale and Desmond Mills have also been charged with assault, kidnapping and other crimes.
