Lovin it
3d ago
With all the crime, shootings, fights, drugs, etc. Waikiki is no longer safe. Why add more to the problem vs solving the problem first. And it's not all haole's that's crying.
Hawaii dude
3d ago
They live in Waikiki…. What’s another little bar??? Maybe don’t live in the most popular tourist destination and busiest part of the island if you don’t like noise?!?! I literally cannot believe how ignorant people are…Just like the dipships in Lanikai/Kailua complaining about traffic and parking…maybe don’t buy a house on the ‘most beautiful’ beach on the island?! WEST SIDE IS THE BEST SIDE
The richest person in Honolulu is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHonolulu, HI
16 days to die at Pearl Harbor: The Tragic Story of Sailors Trapped Deep in Sunken USS West Virginia Waiting For Help.News TenderJoint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
What Happened Immediately After Japan Attacked the Pearl Harbor?JulesJoint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com
To tackle illegal activity, these rangers are coming to a city beach park near you
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city has launched a new program aimed at putting more eyes at city beach parks to spot illegal commercial activity — and they’re accepting applicants. The Parks Department is calling them “park rangers.”. The city is investing approximately $800,000 into the program. Officials...
Honolulu county laws all tourists should know
The Honolulu Police Department is reminding the public about the laws they enforce in Honolulu County.
Washington Examiner
Hawaii's HART troubles in Honolulu
HONOLULU, Hawaii — Back on the mainland, if you climb onto a public bus in a big city, you might call it something fancy like “the Metro.” But on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, home to over two-thirds of the state's population, it’s just TheBus. The...
KITV.com
Restaurants ditch dine-in areas to save money
As we first reported yesterday Zippy's at Koko Marina Shopping Center will serve it's last sit-down meal on February 5th. Many Oahu restaurants eliminate their dining areas. Zippy's at Koko Marina Shopping Center will serve their last day of sit-down meals on February 5th. Hawaii Restaurant Association officials said this...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Environmentalists are making headway against the ‘menace’ that is the albizia tree
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Environmental protection groups are making gains when it comes to defending Hawaii’s forest against invasive species like albizia trees. The Koolau Mountains Watershed Partnership has treated over 11,000 albizia trees on Oahu so far. These trees aren’t only a menace to the ecosystem, they can be...
KITV.com
Many Oahu restaurants eliminate their dining areas
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Zippy's at Koko Marina Shopping Center announced the restaurant is closing their dining area in less than two weeks. Their last day of sit-down meals will be on February 5th. Hawaii Restaurant Association officials said this is just the tip of the iceberg -- as many...
The richest person in Honolulu is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
hinowdaily.com
The history of ABC Stores
HONOLULU (HI Now) - ABC Stores has progressed from a ‘mom & pop store’ to one of the most recognizable brands in the Hawaii tourism industry. The founders of ABC Stores, through their vision, paved the road for this success with a belief in two fundamental tenets: convenience and service.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Looking for a new friend? A very full Hawaiian Humane is asking for your help
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaiian Humane Society says it is at capacity and needs your help finding forever homes for dogs, cats at other animals from its King Street Facility. Meanwhile, the state’s largest animal shelter is also working to create a new space and new services for another part...
Construction starts for new healthcare campus
Buildings are being demolished to make room for the Straub Medical Centers' new, state-of-the-art healthcare campus.
Virus found in whales and dolphins across the Pacific
A virus that could be fatal to dolphins and whales was recently discovered by University of Hawaii and Stranding Lab researchers.
Mayor declares Luke Shepardson Day for The Eddie win
Mayor Blangiardi visited The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational 2023 winner at work today, Luke Shepardson.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kids pack courtroom to support youth lawsuit against DOT on climate change
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of children packed an Oahu courtroom Thursday to support a climate change lawsuit against the state. It’s one of dozens of similar lawsuits across the country, but it’s the only one suing a transportation system. There are 14 plaintiffs ages 8 to 19 who...
It’s illegal to drive with your dog on your lap
According to HPD animals need to be properly restrained while in a moving vehicle.
Mayor Roth says the search for Dana Ireland’s killer continues
Will Dana Ireland's killer ever be caught? Now that the man originally convicted in her murder has been set free, the prosecutor's office said it is reassessing the evidence.
KITV.com
Oahu aims to clear blocked sidewalks near schools
It's been a longtime problem on O'ahu -- that city officials are still working to solve. Sidewalks, blocked by those living on the streets. Clearing the way, especially near schools, are a major area of focus.
KITV.com
Aging Well: Kuakini Home residential care home has long history on O`ahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- For over 90 years, a retirement home in Liliha has been helping Hawaii's residents keep Aging Well. It's Kuakini Home, a residential care home on the Kuakini Health System campus. Kuakini Home exists because Reverend Takie Okumura wanted to start a Japanese retirement home. It opened in...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hacked road sign along Pali Highway tied to deadly protests in GA
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A road sign was hacked along Pali Highway Tuesday evening. It reads “Deoccupy Hawaii... Stop Cop City... Defend Atlanta Forest.”. It’s a reference to an ongoing protest in Atlanta, Georgia as activists try to stop construction of a police training facility in the Weelaunee Forest.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Record label introduces Hawaii rock band Kalapana to a new generation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Attention Kalapana fans, it’s time to celebrate the iconic 70′s band that has captivated both older and newer generations of Hawaii music fans. Record label Aloha Got Soul is celebrating as they release their third and final installment of re-released Kalapana music on vinyl in the form of a box set.
Woman saved by hammock as massive wave hits Hawaii coast
A woman narrowly escaped being dragged by a huge wave on the North Shore of Oahu by clinging to a hammock.
