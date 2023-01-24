ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Lovin it
3d ago

With all the crime, shootings, fights, drugs, etc. Waikiki is no longer safe. Why add more to the problem vs solving the problem first. And it's not all haole's that's crying.

Hawaii dude
3d ago

They live in Waikiki…. What’s another little bar??? Maybe don’t live in the most popular tourist destination and busiest part of the island if you don’t like noise?!?! I literally cannot believe how ignorant people are…Just like the dipships in Lanikai/Kailua complaining about traffic and parking…maybe don’t buy a house on the ‘most beautiful’ beach on the island?! WEST SIDE IS THE BEST SIDE

Washington Examiner

Hawaii's HART troubles in Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii — Back on the mainland, if you climb onto a public bus in a big city, you might call it something fancy like “the Metro.” But on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, home to over two-thirds of the state's population, it’s just TheBus. The...
KITV.com

Restaurants ditch dine-in areas to save money

As we first reported yesterday Zippy's at Koko Marina Shopping Center will serve it's last sit-down meal on February 5th. Many Oahu restaurants eliminate their dining areas. Zippy's at Koko Marina Shopping Center will serve their last day of sit-down meals on February 5th. Hawaii Restaurant Association officials said this...
KITV.com

Many Oahu restaurants eliminate their dining areas

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Zippy's at Koko Marina Shopping Center announced the restaurant is closing their dining area in less than two weeks. Their last day of sit-down meals will be on February 5th. Hawaii Restaurant Association officials said this is just the tip of the iceberg -- as many...
hinowdaily.com

The history of ABC Stores

HONOLULU (HI Now) - ABC Stores has progressed from a ‘mom & pop store’ to one of the most recognizable brands in the Hawaii tourism industry. The founders of ABC Stores, through their vision, paved the road for this success with a belief in two fundamental tenets: convenience and service.
KITV.com

Oahu aims to clear blocked sidewalks near schools

It's been a longtime problem on O'ahu -- that city officials are still working to solve. Sidewalks, blocked by those living on the streets. Clearing the way, especially near schools, are a major area of focus.
KITV.com

Aging Well: Kuakini Home residential care home has long history on O`ahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- For over 90 years, a retirement home in Liliha has been helping Hawaii's residents keep Aging Well. It's Kuakini Home, a residential care home on the Kuakini Health System campus. Kuakini Home exists because Reverend Takie Okumura wanted to start a Japanese retirement home. It opened in...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hacked road sign along Pali Highway tied to deadly protests in GA

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A road sign was hacked along Pali Highway Tuesday evening. It reads “Deoccupy Hawaii... Stop Cop City... Defend Atlanta Forest.”. It’s a reference to an ongoing protest in Atlanta, Georgia as activists try to stop construction of a police training facility in the Weelaunee Forest.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Record label introduces Hawaii rock band Kalapana to a new generation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Attention Kalapana fans, it’s time to celebrate the iconic 70′s band that has captivated both older and newer generations of Hawaii music fans. Record label Aloha Got Soul is celebrating as they release their third and final installment of re-released Kalapana music on vinyl in the form of a box set.
