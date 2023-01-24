ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
thepostathens.com

Informal sorority recruitment offers another opportunity for friendships, leadership

Ohio University sororities offer many opportunities for interested women to participate in. Although formal recruitment takes place in the fall, informal recruitment offers students another chance to meet friends and join a sisterhood. Informal recruitment events began on Jan. 18 with the Greek Expo in Baker Ballroom from 5-7 p.m....
thepostathens.com

Student Senate: Giselle Garcia speaks on Basic Needs program

Student Senate met Wednesday for the first time this semester and heard from Giselle Garcia, graduate assistant for the Basic Needs program. Garcia gave a presentation on the Bobcats Helping Bobcats program, which she said has a goal of emphasizing how students, staff and faculty can help support students who are experiencing financial challenges.
columbusnavigator.com

New Renderings: Intel’s Semiconductor Campus In New Albany Gets A New Name

Intel’s new chip factory complex in Licking County officially has a name. The $20 billion investment by Intel will be known as ‘Ohio One’. The semiconductor campus will help boost the growing demand for advanced semiconductors around the world. This is the largest single private-sector investment in Ohio’s history.
NEW ALBANY, OH
thepostathens.com

Men's Basketball: Get to know DeVon Baker

Senior DeVon Baker transferred to Ohio ahead of this season after graduating from Tulane and previously playing at UNC-Asheville. Baker has played in 20 games for Ohio, 10 of which he started. Baker averages 6.8 points per game and has collected 16 steals so far this season. He has proven...
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

From the Editor’s Desk: ‘The Post’ editor-in-chief applications now open

Have you ever thought about doing my job during the upcoming school year? Well, now you can!. The Post Publishing Board — a collection of professors, faculty and students throughout the university who advise the publication — is accepting applications for editor-in-chief of The Post for the 2023-24 academic year.
thepostathens.com

Local schools still experiencing substitute shortages

Three local school districts—Athens City School District, Alexander Local School District and Meigs Local School District—have been experiencing a shortage of substitute teachers. The school districts have been noticing the pattern for at least three years. Although COVID-19 impacted the number of substitutes entering classrooms, a shortage of...
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

Athens Art Guild Market promotes local art

The Athens Art Guild Market is back this weekend for all of its community to see local art, as well as buy from local art vendors, who are members of the Guild Selling Group within the Athens Art Guild. From jewelry to paintings, the event is a beloved favorite in Athens, with many excited to attend this weekend.
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

Men's Basketball: Ohio outlasts Western Michigan 88-76

Ohio has found its groove since a rough 1-4 Mid-American Conference start earlier this month. Ohio picked up its second win in a row, and third overall conference victory, Tuesday night with a 88-76 win against Western Michigan. The Bobcats entered the game knowing that they needed to turn up...
KALAMAZOO, MI
sciotopost.com

When Will the Snow Start? Expect Delays in the AM

OHIO – A Complex weather pattern is coming into Ohio overnight and will drop up to 6 inches in some areas across the state. According to the National weather service, the snow will start in Pickaway County and surrounding areas around 2 am on Wednesday morning and will snow throughout the morning.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
thepostathens.com

Life is Sweet now open in Baker Center

Life is Sweet, Ohio University culinary services’ newest concept, is officially open. The hot pink-colored bakery had its grand opening Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and offered free pastries to all for the first hour of operation. The space Life is Sweet occupies has seen multiple concepts come and...
ATHENS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fairfield Union Local Schools closed due to violent threats

PLEASANTVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Fairfield Union Local School District is closed Thursday due to threats of violence, according to the district’s superintendent. The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the threats, but believe there is no known current threat to the district. In a statement made on social media, Superintendent Chad Belville said, “Fairfield […]
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

ZPD Needs Help Identifying Suspect

The Zanesville Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a recent theft. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said that on January 10, a male suspect took a $3,000 tankless water heater from the Home Depot. The Zanesville Police Department said that anyone who has information as to the identity...
ZANESVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Crews call for mutual aid as firefighters battle a fire in Pike Co.

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Pike County were called to a structure fire Thursday afternoon. According to reports, the fire was at a residence in the 2300 block of Buchanan Road. Additional assistance was requested at the scene from fire departments in Ross County. The cause of the...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Giesey Arrested in Noble County

A 50-year-old man has been arrested by the Noble County Sheriff’s Office. James Brian Giesey is being charged with one count of sexual battery. The Pleasant City man was arraigned Monday and given a $100,000 bond. At this time Giesey remains in the Noble County Jail. Tagged James Brian...
NOBLE COUNTY, OH
journal-leader.com

Welcome Noble County’s Baby New Year!

Tyler and Halie Wiley of Caldwell welcomed their son, Carson Andrew Wiley, on January 10, 2023 at 5:12 p.m. Caron was born in Marietta. He weighed 5 lbs. 14.3 oz. and was 17.5 inches long. Carson will receive a full year subscription to the Journal and a baby gift from the Journal staff.
NOBLE COUNTY, OH
thepostathens.com

Alleged assault reported outside Tiffin Hall

The Ohio University Police Department released a crime alert around 6 p.m. Tuesday after receiving an anonymous report of an alleged assault. The assault allegedly took place on Saturday, at approximately 3:00 a.m. According to the alert, an anonymous note was slipped under a resident assistant’s dorm door stating that the alleged assault had taken place outside Tiffin Hall.

Comments / 0

Community Policy