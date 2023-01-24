Read full article on original website
thepostathens.com
Informal sorority recruitment offers another opportunity for friendships, leadership
Ohio University sororities offer many opportunities for interested women to participate in. Although formal recruitment takes place in the fall, informal recruitment offers students another chance to meet friends and join a sisterhood. Informal recruitment events began on Jan. 18 with the Greek Expo in Baker Ballroom from 5-7 p.m....
thepostathens.com
Student Senate: Giselle Garcia speaks on Basic Needs program
Student Senate met Wednesday for the first time this semester and heard from Giselle Garcia, graduate assistant for the Basic Needs program. Garcia gave a presentation on the Bobcats Helping Bobcats program, which she said has a goal of emphasizing how students, staff and faculty can help support students who are experiencing financial challenges.
columbusnavigator.com
New Renderings: Intel’s Semiconductor Campus In New Albany Gets A New Name
Intel’s new chip factory complex in Licking County officially has a name. The $20 billion investment by Intel will be known as ‘Ohio One’. The semiconductor campus will help boost the growing demand for advanced semiconductors around the world. This is the largest single private-sector investment in Ohio’s history.
thepostathens.com
Artifacts protest, substitute shortage, recreation advisory board and Russia's erasure
The Post Weekly Round-up is here to keep OU’s campus informed on the most important stories published by The Post each week. Hosts Donovan Hunt, Sophie Young and Arielle Lyons give you a brief round-up of current Athens and OU news. This week's episode covers a protest against anti-transgender...
thepostathens.com
Men's Basketball: Get to know DeVon Baker
Senior DeVon Baker transferred to Ohio ahead of this season after graduating from Tulane and previously playing at UNC-Asheville. Baker has played in 20 games for Ohio, 10 of which he started. Baker averages 6.8 points per game and has collected 16 steals so far this season. He has proven...
thepostathens.com
From the Editor’s Desk: ‘The Post’ editor-in-chief applications now open
Have you ever thought about doing my job during the upcoming school year? Well, now you can!. The Post Publishing Board — a collection of professors, faculty and students throughout the university who advise the publication — is accepting applications for editor-in-chief of The Post for the 2023-24 academic year.
thepostathens.com
Local schools still experiencing substitute shortages
Three local school districts—Athens City School District, Alexander Local School District and Meigs Local School District—have been experiencing a shortage of substitute teachers. The school districts have been noticing the pattern for at least three years. Although COVID-19 impacted the number of substitutes entering classrooms, a shortage of...
thepostathens.com
Athens Art Guild Market promotes local art
The Athens Art Guild Market is back this weekend for all of its community to see local art, as well as buy from local art vendors, who are members of the Guild Selling Group within the Athens Art Guild. From jewelry to paintings, the event is a beloved favorite in Athens, with many excited to attend this weekend.
thepostathens.com
Men's Basketball: Ohio outlasts Western Michigan 88-76
Ohio has found its groove since a rough 1-4 Mid-American Conference start earlier this month. Ohio picked up its second win in a row, and third overall conference victory, Tuesday night with a 88-76 win against Western Michigan. The Bobcats entered the game knowing that they needed to turn up...
sciotopost.com
When Will the Snow Start? Expect Delays in the AM
OHIO – A Complex weather pattern is coming into Ohio overnight and will drop up to 6 inches in some areas across the state. According to the National weather service, the snow will start in Pickaway County and surrounding areas around 2 am on Wednesday morning and will snow throughout the morning.
thepostathens.com
Life is Sweet now open in Baker Center
Life is Sweet, Ohio University culinary services’ newest concept, is officially open. The hot pink-colored bakery had its grand opening Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and offered free pastries to all for the first hour of operation. The space Life is Sweet occupies has seen multiple concepts come and...
thepostathens.com
Men's Basketball: Wilson drops career-high 31 in win over Western Michigan
For the second time in less than two weeks, Dwight Wilson III treated the fans at The Convo to a career night. He set a new career-high with 27 points against Kent State on Jan. 13, then surpassed himself with a 31-point gem in Tuesday’s 88-76 win over Western Michigan.
Fairfield Union Local Schools closed due to violent threats
PLEASANTVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Fairfield Union Local School District is closed Thursday due to threats of violence, according to the district’s superintendent. The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the threats, but believe there is no known current threat to the district. In a statement made on social media, Superintendent Chad Belville said, “Fairfield […]
thepostathens.com
Women's Basketball: Ohio loses to Central Michigan despite historic performance from Yaya Felder
Yaya Felder became just the third player in Ohio women's basketball history to score 40 points in a single game on Wednesday night. Despite Felder's historic performance, Ohio (3-15, 1-6 Mid-American Conference) lost 69-66 to Central Michigan (4-14, 2-5 MAC). Felder immediately got out to a hot start early in...
WHIZ
ZPD Needs Help Identifying Suspect
The Zanesville Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a recent theft. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said that on January 10, a male suspect took a $3,000 tankless water heater from the Home Depot. The Zanesville Police Department said that anyone who has information as to the identity...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Crews call for mutual aid as firefighters battle a fire in Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Pike County were called to a structure fire Thursday afternoon. According to reports, the fire was at a residence in the 2300 block of Buchanan Road. Additional assistance was requested at the scene from fire departments in Ross County. The cause of the...
wosu.org
Former Chillicothe VA employee charged in nearly $1 million federal healthcare fraud case
A former employee of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Chillicothe is facing federal healthcare fraud charges in U.S. District Court in Columbus. Melissa Radune is accused of making fraudulent claims amounting to nearly $1 million. She is scheduled to be arraigned on one count of health care fraud...
WHIZ
Giesey Arrested in Noble County
A 50-year-old man has been arrested by the Noble County Sheriff’s Office. James Brian Giesey is being charged with one count of sexual battery. The Pleasant City man was arraigned Monday and given a $100,000 bond. At this time Giesey remains in the Noble County Jail. Tagged James Brian...
journal-leader.com
Welcome Noble County’s Baby New Year!
Tyler and Halie Wiley of Caldwell welcomed their son, Carson Andrew Wiley, on January 10, 2023 at 5:12 p.m. Caron was born in Marietta. He weighed 5 lbs. 14.3 oz. and was 17.5 inches long. Carson will receive a full year subscription to the Journal and a baby gift from the Journal staff.
thepostathens.com
Alleged assault reported outside Tiffin Hall
The Ohio University Police Department released a crime alert around 6 p.m. Tuesday after receiving an anonymous report of an alleged assault. The assault allegedly took place on Saturday, at approximately 3:00 a.m. According to the alert, an anonymous note was slipped under a resident assistant’s dorm door stating that the alleged assault had taken place outside Tiffin Hall.
