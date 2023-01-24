Read full article on original website
Tyre Nichols traffic stop video to be released Friday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis will release video of the police stop that led to the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols after 6 p.m. (CT) Friday. The announcement was made Thursday by Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy and later confirmed by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. Officials have said they wanted to give […]
Video of Tyre Nichols interaction to be released Friday after officers charged
A video showing the police interaction that led to the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis will become public Friday sometime after 6 p.m.
5 Memphis officers indicted in Tyre Nichols' death
A vigil was held at a skatepark in Memphis to remember Tyre Nichols on the day the five officers accused of beating him were arrested. Many parents voiced their opinion at a meeting to discuss the new third grade retention law. Teen arrested after shooting after school fight. Updated: 59...
Authorities prepare for possible protests ahead of Nichols arrest video release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Measures are being taken ahead of any potential protests after five former Memphis police officers were charged Thursday with Tyre Nichols’ death. The city of Memphis is on edge one day before footage of Tyre Nichols’ arrest is expected to be released. While some are in fear, others have been waiting in […]
Woman fires shots near 201 Poplar, picks up shell casings, deputy says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after shooting into the air near the Shelby County Jail at 201 Poplar on Thursday, January 26, according to a deputy with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). The deputy said he heard shots fired in the 200 block of Poplar...
Man shot in Frayser, woman detained
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was critically injured in a shooting in Frayser Wednesday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 2300 block of Frayser Boulevard before 2:30 p.m. A man was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say officers have a woman detained at the scene. No further information […]
Memphis barber shot, killed while on house call
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family and community are grieving after a barber was fatally shot while cutting hair on a house call in Southeast Memphis. A bright light shines above the chair where Darwin Hill lived out of dreams of being an all-star barber. The 29-year-old’s life was cut short around 1:30 a.m. Saturday while doing what he loved […]
Past excessive force complaints involving Memphis Police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG Investigators have been digging into use of excessive force by officers for the past several years to help find solutions. It’s an issue that has come to the forefront again recently following the death of Tyre Nichols after a Memphis Police traffic stop turned violent. The latest data we found shows […]
Fight isn’t over after officers in Tyre Nichols’ arrest charged with murder, city leaders say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “Relieved and pleased.”. That was how community leaders described their reaction after learning about the charges against the five former Memphis Police officers. Memphis NAACP chapter president Van Turner told FOX13 that he believes the charges were appropriate for the former officers. Turner said that...
Four of five Memphis police officers charged with killing Tyre Nichols released from jail after posting bail
Former Memphis police officers Desmond Mills, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin and Tadarrius Bean have been released from jail late Thursday, early Friday after posting bail.
From Elton Hayes to Tyre Nichols: Examining the history of police brutality and reform within MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis attorney and civil rights leader Walter Bailey can’t help but notice the similarities between the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols and the 1971 death of 17-year-old Elton Hayes. “(In both cases) you’ve got pursuit by law enforcement officers against alleged traffic violators and the...
Man dies, woman hospitalized after shooting in Southeast Memphis, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man died and a woman was critically injured after a shooting over the weekend, police said Wednesday. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday to a shooting on Maple Leaf Cove near Winchester and Clarke roads. Police said...
5 former officers in custody, charged with murder in connection to death of Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five officers involved in the death of Tyre Nichols were taken into custody at 201 Poplar on Thursday morning. Those former MPD officers are: Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmit Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith. All five are charged with: official misconduct thu unauthorized...
Two more men wanted for deadly Z Market shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for two more people wanted in connection to gunfire that left a man dead at a Parkway Village grocery store. Landon Quinton, 23, has already been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, among other charges, in connection to a robbery and shooting that left a man dead on January 22.
Man recalls encounter with SCORPION Unit before Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The five police officers who were fired after Tyre Nichols’ death hadn’t been with MPD long, and police haven’t told us what units they worked with during their time on the force. But some who know the officers say at least one confirmed that he — and we are hearing several others […]
Poll of the Day: Body Cam Footage
After many questions about body cam footage related to the officer-involved death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, the Shelby County District Attorney says the release will be carefully timed to avoid the chance that suspects or witnesses tailor their statements to what they saw in the footage. The decision has left some concerned about the integrity of the video that will be made public. Now, we want to hear from you in our Poll of the Day.
FOX13 Investigates: Shelby Co. law enforcement not using key tool in solving interstate shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interstate shootings are one of Memphis’ ugliest and most visible crime problems, and FOX13 Investigates has been digging into the issue for more than a year. However, a key tool that works in other cities is not being used here. Sharon Ward hopes and prays...
MPD: Pair caught with stolen car, drugs, gun
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man and woman were arrested after they were spotted inside a stolen car with a stolen license plate at a motel in the airport area Monday. Officers said they were responding to a report of a stolen and stripped Hyundai at the motel in the 2700 block of Airways […]
19 cars broken into, guns stolen outside newly-opened Memphis Sports & Events Center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thieves broke into 19 cars outside the Memphis Sports and Events Center and stole three guns during the Memphis Challenge volleyball tournament. The break-ins happened Saturday, Jan. 21, while the victims were inside the $56 million facility, which opened Dec. 10.The facility is a major pillar in the city's Liberty Park project, featuring 16 basketball courts and 32 volleyball courts.
Tyre Nichols case stirs up memories of 1971 death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Shelby County Commissioner and well-known civil rights attorney is commending Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis after firing five Memphis police officers in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols. Former longtime Shelby County Commissioner Walter Bailey Jr. has been a big part of Memphis history. He’s worked to fight […]
