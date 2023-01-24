Read full article on original website
WTAP
No new public information on the search for Gretchen Fleming
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the search for Gretchen Fleming still going on, the Parkersburg police do not have public information they can provide at this time. As of now, Parkersburg police are still looking to any new information the public can provide on the search for Gretchen Fleming since being last seen at the My Way Lounge on December 3rd.
WTAP
Marietta Welfare League gives away over $80,000 to help improve the community
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This afternoon the Marietta Welfare League gave away $81,770 to local businesses looking to help give back to the community. Habitat for Humanity, Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, Boys and Girls club of Washington County, Special Olympics, and Betsey Mills Club are just some of the many businesses who were given grants.
WTAP
Wood County’s annual Point in Time Count is underway
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Wood County Point in Time Count is up and running. It’s a 24 hour endeavor in which organizations and volunteers collect data on homelessness in the area. Volunteers started at 4pm Wednesday. Different groups embark on the journey at different times. West Virginia...
WTAP
Grand Central Ave. wreck
The NTSB released its preliminary report on the fatal plane crash Tuesday, October 16, 2022, in Marietta, Ohio. A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Some of Todd Baucher's numerous awards. Barge allision. Updated: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST. Pictures taken by a Belpre...
Deputies looking for 2 suspects who allegedly robbed West Virginia church
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating stolen property and identifying two suspects from an alleged robbery of an Elkview church on Tuesday. Deputies say a call came in from Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, on Mount Pleasant Drive in Elkview, West Virginia, after church officials discovered that […]
WTAP
Local organizations brainstorm ideas for the arts
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Members of different local art, tourism, and economic development organizations gathered at Parkersburg Art Center to collaborate on ideas. Managing Director of the art center Jessie Siefert said the goal of the event was to network in order to help the economy flourish. Attendees were encouraged...
WTAP
Kelly’s Closet sees an increase due to the impacts of inflation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kelly’s closet is a free shopping experience for children who are fostered or in kinship care. The demand for Kelly’s closet has increased tremendously over the past year. “Kelly’s closet has definitely seen an increase of people asking to use our services,” said Owner,...
WTAP
Updated plan for the Williamstown bleachers discussed at Wood County BOE meeting
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mark Welch, a project engineer for Pickering Associates, spoke at the Wood County B.O.E. meeting about the situation. Welch says it’s been agreed by all parties to have Stadium Solutions take down the original bleachers and install new ones after issues were found with the design of the product used.
WTAP
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey hosts roundtable in Vienna
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey hosted a roundtable event in the Vienna City Council Chambers. Citizens and public servants from Wood County had the opportunity to share their thoughts and concerns with the attorney general. Though Morrisey touched on the issue of Medicaid fraud, the...
WTAP
Marty Stewart to perform at Peoples Bank Theatre
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives will be performing at People’s Bank Theatre on January 27th. This will be the country music performer’s first time taking the Marietta theatre’s historic stage. Miranda Duty, the theatre’s general manager, says she thinks it’s amazing that...
Probation revoked for West Virginia man convicted in 2020 shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man convicted in a shooting who was on probation is now behind bars after violating the terms of his probation. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Judge Jennifer Bailey revoked probation for Isaiah Daniels-Boyd, 21, in Kanawha County Circuit Court today, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Daniels-Boyd was […]
WTAP
Three people arrested for the intent to deliver drugs in Mineral Wells
MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Three people were arrested with the intent to deliver drugs on Tuesday in Mineral Wells. A search warrant was executed in the 400 block of Jefferson Dr., according to the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force. During the search, task force agents found approximately one pound of...
West Virginia traffic stop leads to high-speed 118-mile chase, suspect takes own life
Police in West Virginia say a man is dead after a 118-mile-long, high-speed chase happened early Thursday morning.
WTAP
Governor Jim Justice hosts town hall in Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice hosted a town hall in Parkersburg to discuss his plan to cut West Virginia’s state income tax by 50% over the next three years. Governor Jim Justice spoke and listened to a large crowd of Wood County residents on the morning of...
wchstv.com
Local food pantry sees dramatic increase in need for help
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A community-based organization that operates in Kanawha and Putnam counties and helps those with basic emergency needs is seeing a dramatic increase in a request for help. Heart+Hand Outreach Ministries’ food pantry in South Charleston said it served more than 6,500 people in 2022....
Why are there stripes on the roads in West Virginia?
If you see that roads are temporarily striped, a vehicle wasn't accidentally spilling something or accidentally dragging something on the road.
WTAP
Parkersburg Memorial Bridge to operate on an electronic tolling system
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Friday, January 20, the Parkersburg Bridge Partners released its electronic tolling system chart for when the Parkersburg Memorial Bridge reopens to drivers in the Fall of 2023. According to the Parkersburg Bridge Partners’ statement, there is no cost for the transponder. Customers will receive the...
WTAP
Marietta College will host a multicultural festival and Lunar New Year celebration this weekend
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marietta College will be hosting its combined multicultural festival and Lunar New Year celebration over the weekend. It will be at The Gathering place on Marietta College’s campus. Event organizer Jenni Zhang said there will be costumes, food, and art from different cultures. There will...
West Virginia woman charged for throwing remote at wife
Authorities said a Wood County, West Virginia, woman faces domestic charges after she threw a remote at her wife during an argument.
WHIZ
ZPD Needs Help Identifying Suspect
The Zanesville Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a recent theft. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said that on January 10, a male suspect took a $3,000 tankless water heater from the Home Depot. The Zanesville Police Department said that anyone who has information as to the identity...
