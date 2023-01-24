ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DeFi Will Be the Foundation of Crypto’s Next Cycle: Pantera Capital

Pantera sees the popularity of Defi surging as scaling solutions and usability continue to improve. Pantera Capital – a blockchain-focused institutional asset manager – has released a report reviewing the state of the blockchain industry in 2022, and what to expect on the technological and adoption front going forward.
Companies Should Separate Clients’ Crypto Assets From Their Own: NYDFS

The regulator claimed the guidance is intended to offer “greater clarity regarding standards and practices.”. The New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) urged firms to set apart customers’ cryptocurrency holdings from their own assets. The watchdog argued that co-mingling funds could trigger a significant financial loss...
Blockstream Raises $125 Million to Expand Institutional Bitcoin Mining Services

Blockstream raised $125m to expand institutional bitcoin mining services; CEO Adam Back vowed to adopt decentralized structures. Blockstream, a leading bitcoin infrastructure provider, announced on January 24 that it had raised $125 million in funding to expand its institutional bitcoin mining services. This fundraising round was led by Kingsway Capital,...
Roger Ver Breaks Silence on Genesis Lawsuit, Claims He Has Sufficient Funds to Pay

Ver slammed the crypto broker and said that it “can’t ask its clients to play a ‘Heads clients lose, tails Genesis wins’ game.”. Early Bitcoin adopter and executive chair of Bitcoin.com, Roger Ver, said he has “sufficient funds” to pay Genesis Global after being hit by a lawsuit by the now-bankrupt crypto broker’s unit – GGC International.
Genesis Sues Roger Ver for $20 Million for Failing to Settle Crypto Options

As insolvency drama rages on, Roger Ver has found himself in legal trouble with another embattled crypto firm. The so-called “Bitcoin Jesus,” Roger Ver, has been summoned to repay over $20 million in damages to Genesis after failing to settle certain cryptocurrency options transactions before the payment deadline.
dYdX Extends 156 Million Token Lock-up Period by 10 Months

Depending on the math used, the end of the lockup could have released $300 million worth of DYDX back onto the market. Decentralized cryptocurrency exchange dYdX has postponed plans to unlock nearly $300 million worth of dYdX tokens for investors, extending the lockup period from February until December. Since the...
Bitcoin Surges Past $23K, Is the Rally Sustainable? (Analysis)

The ongoing rally will not zoom back to fresh all-time highs, but it could be different. Bitcoin has been moving higher as the equity markets fetched more gains. The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization climbed over $23,000 on Tuesday. Since the beginning of the year, both Bitcoin and Ethereum added 40% surges to their trajectory, retracting the entire post-FTX dump.
Celsius Floats Plan to Exit Bankruptcy by Issuing New Token

The tokens would be distributed to creditors with claims worth more than $5K against the platform. A lot has happened during the Celsius bankruptcy case since the platform originally went under back in July. Between accusations of fraud, arguments that customers (or unsecured creditors, according to the firm) signed over...
Pantera, Kraken, and Others Join Consortium for Injective Labs’ $150M Fund

The initiative’s consortium will help with technical development, research, marketing, and community growth. The digital asset markets have been shaky in the past year, but the blockchain sector continues to scale as demand intensifies from both crypto-native as well as traditional institutions eyeing to leverage the space. Decentralized smart...
Flare Partners With Blockchain Security Specialist FYEO For Ongoing Audits

Flare is pleased to announce an official partnership with blockchain security specialist FYEO. The firm will perform ongoing security audits of Flare’s codebases, providing actionable feedback to support safer smart contract development and help to minimize risk for all users of the network. Rigorous professional auditing and testing are...
Clear Upward Trend in Addresses as Ethereum Rallies Past $1.6K: Data

Ethereum has made a remarkable recovery since the FTX contagion hit the crypto market. The year started on a bullish note which aided the world’s largest altcoin to sprint towards its pre-FTX market cap levels. Days after struggling to overcome $1,600, Ethereum finally climbed past the resistance level on...
BTC Miner Core Scientific Raises $500M From BlackRock, Ibex Investors (Report)

BlackRock lent Core Scientific approximately $38 million by purchasing its secured convertible notes. The US-based bitcoin miner – Core Scientific – reportedly secured a $500 million fundraiser led by leading finance players, such as BlackRock, Apollo Capital, Kensico Capital, Ibex Investors, and others. The company filed for bankruptcy...
Amazon’s New Venture: A Digital Assets Company for NFTs and Crypto Games, Sources Say

Sources said that Amazon’s upcoming digital assets company and NFT marketplace could be set to launch this spring. Amazon is reportedly working on a digital assets company that will power an NFT marketplace this spring. According to sources interviewed by the media outlet Blockworks, the retail giant has been...
Polkadot, Kusama Witness Notable Surge in Development Activity

Developer counts on non-Ethereum blockchains are catching up. The crypto industry appears to be slowly recovering from the catastrophic collapse of the FTX crypto exchange, marking one of the worst years in the sector’s history. However, several blockchain networks are making strides in the terms of development activity. According...
BTC Fear and Greed Index Flashes “Greed” for the First Time in 10 Months

Bitcoin Fear and Greed has reached “Greed” once again as the coin stabalized at around $23,000. The metric showing the community’s general sentiment toward bitcoin – the Fear and Greed Index – entered into the “greed” zone for the first time since March 30, 2022.
Uncensored BlockFi Financials Leaked, Nearly Half of All Assets Tied to FTX Group

BlockFi’s exposure to FTX seems to be larger than previously expected, although part of this is due to BTC’s recent bullishness. BlockFi, already rattled by prior exposure to 3AC, was forced to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy shortly after the FTX Group went down, taking a sizable number of crypto-related companies with it.
Coinbase Fined $3.6 Million by the Dutch Central Bank (Report)

Coinbase will supposedly pay a $3.6 million fine for failing to comply with the Dutch regulators between November 2020 and August 2022. The central bank of the Netherlands – De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) – reportedly fines Coinbase 3.3 million euros ($3.6 million) for failing to comply with local rules.
Crypto Markets Shed $30B as SOL, ADA, ETH, DOGE Retrace by 6%: Market Watch

Despite the daily price drops, the total crypto market cap is still well beyond $1 trillion. Bitcoin failed at over $23,000 and dipped by several hundred dollars, currently trading below that level. Most altcoins have retraced hard in the past 24 hours, including the recent high-flyers – Cardano, Solana, Polygon,...
New York Bitcoin Mining Facility Slapped With $10,000 Per Day Fine

US Bitcoin could be forced to pay a $540,000 fine if it doesn’t shut down its operations before the end of January. US Bitcoin Corp – a North American Bitcoin mining firm – has been ordered to cease operations by a State Supreme Court Justice, or face penalties of $10,000 per day.
