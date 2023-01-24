Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Buffet in Connecticut According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenSouthington, CT
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in ConnecticutTravel MavenMiddlefield, CT
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! Branford Land Trust Winter Animal Tracking ClassesJen PayneBranford, CT
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersCromwell, CT
Related
Yale Daily News
Yale doctors and researchers collaborate to address gun violence in New Haven
Doctors and law enforcement officials in New Haven are utilizing their expertise and experience with patients affected by gun violence to improve community conditions through the Hospital-based Violence Intervention Program, or HVIP, at Yale-New Haven Hospital. James Dodington, assistant professor of emergency medicine pediatrics and medical director of Yale New...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Clergy works on plan to address violence in New Haven
Flames broke out at the Cabins Motel, a cabin rental community on Boston Post Road, Thursday morning. It has been a disappointing week for Enfield officials as LEGO announces it is leaving for Boston, and a prison is set to close in the spring. Updated: 5 hours ago. New proposals...
Yale Daily News
City leaders hope to alleviate affordable housing crisis in 2023
With a 1.4 percent rental vacancy rate in the city according to recent census data, New Haveners are struggling to find affordable housing. As New Haven residents search for available and affordable living units, rent has continued to increase across the city. New Haven’s Housing Authority — the public housing agency that helps residents find and access housing — currently serves 6,000 families, according to president Karen DuBois-Walton ’89. But over 55,000 families remain on their waitlist to be served.
State unveils ambitious plan to solve serious trash problem
HARTFORD, Conn. — Politicians and public officials are talking trash, and this time it’s about the kind you throw away. Connecticut has a big trash problem. Usually, you bring your can to the curb and never think about it again. But it doesn’t just disappear to some magic island. Here in Connecticut, a lot of your trash gets shipped out of state.
ctexaminer.com
Port Authority to Ask for Added State Pier Dollars, Lawmakers Seek to Rein in Contracting
HARTFORD – As the Connecticut Port Authority prepares to ask the state for additional money to finish its $255.5 million (and counting) New London State Pier redevelopment, lawmakers are once again trying to rein in the quasi-public agency’s controversial methods for contracting work. Despite public denials by authority...
connecticuthistory.org
The Debate Over Who Could Occupy World War II Public Housing in West Hartford
In 1943, a dispute erupted between West Hartford residents and federal housing officials over whether or not African Americans should be allowed to live in the World War II public housing tract called Oakwood Acres. During this period, public housing tracts were created to shelter the many war workers and their families drawn to the Hartford area by the availability of defense-related jobs. The United States government funded these developments; therefore, local housing officials needed to abide by federal laws regarding occupancy. Federal Housing authorities eventually did require West Hartford to admit African Americans; however, town residents and leaders prevailed by specifying residency criteria in such a way as to maintain the demographic makeup of their virtually all-white community. Racist actions such as these, even when they occurred decades ago, have been factors in shaping the present-day demographics of West Hartford and other towns in the state.
darientimes.com
Middletown Democrats nominate Middlesex Health clinician to run for late CT lawmaker's seat
MIDDLETOWN — Democrat Kai Belton, a youth crisis social worker at Middlesex Health, will run against Republican former city Common Council member Deborah Kleckowski for the 100th District House seat during a special election set for next month. The seat became vacant following the death of Middletown legislator Quentin...
New Haven Clergy members say their city is in state of emergency
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Four weeks into the new year and already, New Haven has lost five people to gun violence. On Tuesday, members of the Greater New Haven Clergy Association came together at First Calvary Baptist Church, calling on the city to act on the problem. "It is...
connecticuthistory.org
The Phoenix Building, Hartford
- Hartford History Center, Hartford Public Library and Connecticut History Illustrated. The Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Building, also known locally as the “Boat Building,” is home to the Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Company at One American Row in Hartford’s downtown. The building, a major architectural landmark in the city, is a significant example of the modernist architectural style that was prevalent in urban renewal projects in the 1950s and 1960s. The building was completed in 1963 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2005.
FOX 61
Massachusetts woman accused of killing 2 children has ties to Connecticut
DUXBURY, Mass. — A 32-year-old Massachusetts woman accused of killing two of her children and injuring her infant son went to high school and college in Connecticut. Lindsay Clancy – formerly Lindsay Musgrove – is from Wallingford and graduated from Lyman Hall High School in 2008, the school district’s superintendent confirmed to FOX61 News.
Hartford police seeing dangerous firearm attachments on streets
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are warning residents about dangerous firearm attachments that are showing up more and more on the streets of Hartford. There are two devices police are particularly worried about. One device is a small piece of metal called a Glockswitch that makes a gun fully automatic as soon as it’s added […]
'The pizza bill' is back in front of Connecticut legislators
“An Act Designating Pizza as the State Food” made it through the Connecticut House of Representatives but never got called up for a vote in the State Senate. This year though, some lawmakers are trying again; Senate Bill 390 would make Pizza the official food of Connecticut. State Senator...
Bridgeport coalition launches campaign to influence this year’s mayoral election
A coalition of civic groups concerned with city government in Bridgeport, Connecticut, launched a campaign to influence this year’s mayoral election. The coalition’s “Year of Change” campaign seeks voter engagement to elect a slate of reform candidates for mayor, city council and board of education, said Callie Heilmann of Bridgeport Generation, a coordinator of the coalition.
Wilcox Advances Amid Ed Board Critique
Local legislators endorsed Board of Education Vice President Matt Wilcox’s bid to serve another term on the city’s school board — after grilling the mayoral appointee on the board’s online-only meetings and fractured parental trust. Wilcox won that vote of support Monday night from the Board...
Equality Connecticut becomes first statewide LGBTQIA+ organization to advance and protect rights
Equality Connecticut, also known as EQCT, is the first statewide LGBTQIA+ political organization.
Eyewitness News
Police increase presence at shopping center in Bloomfield to deter recent crime
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Two teenagers were injured in a Hartford shooting Wednesday night, according to police. Facebook and Instagram to reinstate former President Donald Trumps accounts. Updated: 6 hours ago. Shortly after the Capitol Hill riot on January 6th 2021, Facebook...
WTNH
Gov. Ned Lamont unveils legislative proposals on gun violence
Gov. Ned Lamont announced legislative proposals on gun violence at a press conference at the Waterbury Police Department.
News 12
Man in 'Braveheart' costume prepares for property battle with Monroe
A Monroe native says the town is allowing a neighboring property owner to expand their land and put up a commercial development right next to him.
Eyewitness News
Santander Bank closing branches in Hartford and Manchester this spring
(WFSB) – Santander branches are closing in Hartford and Manchester this spring, the bank announced. The Manchester branch at 525 West Middle Turnpike will close first, on April 20. The closest Santander is in South Windsor at 1765 Ellington Road. Santander said the Hartford Central branch at 115 Asylum...
Walsh named NPD Chief; Blake made Deputy Chief
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Police Department interim leadership officially took the top spots Monday after a unanimous Norwalk Police Commission vote. Norwalk Police Chief James Walsh has served with the Norwalk Police Department since 1988, having begun his career as a patrol officer working in a variety of capacities including Community Policing, Mountain Bike Patrol and the Marine Division, according to the City’s website.
Comments / 0