Stark County high school results Jan. 23-28: Louisville boys basketball sets scoring record

Saturday's high school basketball highlights

Boys

LOUISVILLE 106, ALLIANCE 85 Hayden Nigro scored a career-high 41 points Saturday night as the Leopards posted their highest point total in school history in a rout of visiting Alliance. The 106 points break a mark that had stood since the 1954-55 season, when Louisville beat Middlebranch 102-50. Nigro made 19 of 23 free throws, with the 19 made free throws also setting a school record. The Leopards made 35 of 43 foul shots as a team. Beau Siegfried totaled 23 points and eight assists for Louisville (14-3), which has won 14 of its last 15 games. During its current four-game winning streak, it's averaging 93.5 points. Will Aljancic scored 21 points Saturday and Brayden Gross posted a double-double of 17 points and 18 rebounds. The Leopards scored at least 24 points in each quarter and threw down eight dunks. Ramhir Hawkins scored 18 points and J.R. Jackson scored 17 for Alliance (11-5), which has lost three of its last five games. Diego Allen scored 14 points, while K'Vaughn Davis and Brendan Zurbrugg added 10 each for the Aviators.

MALVERN 52, RIVER 49 A night after clinching at least a share of the IVC North Division title, the Hornets earned a quality home win against River. J'Allen Barrino scored a game-high 17 points for Malvern (16-1), while Dylan Phillips scored 12. Rodney Smith scored all 10 of his points in the fourth quarter for the Hornets. Ty Long and Brody Lollathin scored 15 points each for River (15-3).

Girls

GREEN 46, PERRY 40 The Bulldogs clinched at least a share of the Federal League championship with a home win against Perry on Saturday afternoon. No details on the gamer were available. It is Green's first league championship since a Suburban League title in 2010. Green (14-4, 10-1) can win the outright Federal League title by beating McKinley (14-4, 9-2) at home on Wednesday in the league finale for both clubs. A McKinley win would earn it a share of the championship.

CENTRAL CATHOLIC 71, ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 38 Kristen Belden scored a game-high 18 points to help power the Central Catholic past St. Thomas Aquinas and a season sweep of the Knights. The Crusaders led 43-21 at halftime and used to Belden 3-pointers early in the second half to expand their big lead. Lily Belden finished with 12 points for Central, which also beat Aquinas 57-24 in the first game. Jo Smith led Aquinas with 16 points. K'lynn Carter added 15 for the Knights.

Saturday box scores

BOYS BASKETBALL

CENTRAL CATHOLIC 57, ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 41

AQUINAS: Jeter 1 0-0 3, Culler 1 0-0 2, Card-Tarver 2 6-7 11, Grogan 2 0-0 5, Freeman 1 1-2 3, Kimbrough 7 2-2 17. Totals 14 9-11 41.

CENTRAL: Degraffenried 5 0-0 10, Ragon 4 0-0 12, Rouse 6 0-0 12, Layman 2 0-0 6, Vlacovsky 5 4-4 17. Totals 22 4-4 57.

Aquinas - 9 - 10 - 15 - 7 — 41

Central - 10 - 11 - 19 - 17 — 57

3-Pointers: Ragon 4, Vlacovsky 3, Layman 2, Jeter, Card-Tarver, Grogan, Kimbrough. Rebounds: Aquinas 32 (Grogan 7), Central 25 (Degraffenried 8).

JACKSON 87, AURORA 46

JACKSON (12-4): Finefrock 2-0-6, Bossart 3-1-8, Fuline 4-0-10, Monterrubio 9-0-20, Altman 3-0-6, Lancy 1-0-2, Weekley 3-5-11, Edwards 5-0-10, Lawrence 2-0-6, Morena 1-0-2, Geissinger 1-0-3, Thiel 1-0-2, Craven 0-1-1. Totals 35-7-87.

AURORA: Greenwood 6-4-20, Pannetti 1-0-2, Liepins 3-0-8, Anzells 1-1-3, Habbyshaw 2-0-4, Hach 1-0-3, Czerwinski 1-2-4, Bonnette 1-0-2. Totals 16-7-46.

Jackson - 28 - 25 - 22 - 12 — 87

Aurora - 15 - 10 - 12 - 9 — 46

3-pointers: Greenwood 4, Finefrock 2, Fuline 2, Monterrubio 2, Lawrence 2, Liepins 2, Bossart, Geissinger, Hach. Total fouls: Jackson 12-9. Rebounds: Jackson 39 (Altman 8), Aurora 15.

LOUISVILLE 106, ALLIANCE 85

ALLIANCE (11-5): K’V.Davis 3-3-10, R.Hawkins 8-1-18, McClendon 1-0-2, Jackson 6-4-17, Zurbrugg 4-1-10, Ka.Davis 3-0-6, Allen 7-0-14, Rodriguez 1-6-8. Totals 33-15-85.

LOUISVILLE (14-3): Siegfried 6-8-23, W.Aljancic 7-6-21, Gross 7-2-17, Marshall 1-0-2, Nigro 10-19-41, Loy 1-0-2. Totals 32-35-106.

Alliance - 20 - 12 - 28 - 25 — 85

Louisville - 24 - 28 - 27 - 27 — 106

3-pointers: Siegfried 3, Nigro 2, W.Aljancic, Gross, K’V.Davis, R. Hawkins, Jackson, Zurbrugg. Total fouls: Alliance 19-16. Fouled out: R.Hawkins, Ka.Davis.

MALVERN 52, HANNIBAL RIVER 49

RIVER (15-3): Long 7-1-15, Lollathin 6-1-15, Thompson 2-0-4, Johnson 2-0-4, Isaly 4-0-9, Blue 1-0-2. Totals 22-2-49.

MALVERN (16-1): Phillips 5-1-12, J’Al. Barrino 6-4-17, Ja’s. Barrino 1-0-2, Hutchison 3-2-9, Smith 5-0-10, Minor 1-0-2. Totals 21-7-52.

River - 11 - 10 - 10 - 18 — 49

Malvern - 11 - 15 - 10 - 16 — 52

3-pointers: Lollathin 2, Phillips, J’Al. Barrino, Hutchison, Isaly. Total fouls: River 15-12. Rebounds: River 25 (Lollathin 6), Malvern 22 (Minor 6).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CANTON SOUTH 50, MANCHESTER 42

MANCHESTER: Rankin 4-2-12, Mayer 1-1-3, Moss 5-0-11, Hite 2-0-4, Haney 1-4-6, Petroff 2-2-6. Totals 15-9-42.

SOUTH: Hoover 2-2-7, Hein 1-1-4, Comer 5-7-20, D. Hastings-Peterson 2-1-5, S. Hastings-Peterson 3-6-12, McKenzie 1-0-2. Totals 14-17-50.

Manchester - 10 - 9 - 8 - 15 — 42

South - 13 - 10 - 15 - 12 — 50

3-pointers: Comer 3, Rankin 2, Hoover, Hein, Moss. Total fouls: Manchester 20-12.

CENTRAL CATHOLIC 71, ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 38

AQUINAS (4-11): Gibson 2-0-4, Soehnlen 0-3-3, Carter 6-3-15, Smith 5-6-16. Totals 13-12-38.

CENTRAL (11-8): K. Belden 6-4-18, L. Belden 4-4-12, Ellerbrock 2-0-6, Buckler 2-0-4, Johnson 3-1-7, S. Belden 2-3-7, Schmidt 2-0-5, Levengood 1-0-3, Dolan 2-0-4, Burke 2-0-5. Totals 26-12-71.

Aquinas - 7 - 14 - 8 - 9 — 38

Central - 20 - 23 - 16 - 12 — 71

3-pointers: K. Belden 2, Ellerbrock 2, Schmidt, Levengood, Burke. Total fouls: 17-17. Rebounds: Central 31 (S. Belden 7).

CVCA 52, TRIWAY 26

TRIWAY (11-7, 8-4): Snyder 1-2-4, Campbell 4-0-9, Gatti 1-0-2, Fluharty 1-0-2, Wirth 2-1-7, Gilbert 1-0-2. Totals 10-3-26.

CVCA (14-3, 11-0): Harabedian 3-0-6, Casalinova 2-1-6, Williams 7-0-16, Bettinger 6-0-18, Bittecuffer 1-0-2, Eikenes 1-1-3, Guinn 0-1-1. Totals 20-3-52.

Triway - 5 - 9 - 8 - 4 — 26

CVCA - 14 - 13 - 16 - 9 — 52

3-pointers: Bettinger 6, Williams 2, Wirth 2, Casalinova, Campbell. Total fouls: CVCA 7-6.

GLENOAK 46, JACKSON 43

JACKSON (9-8, 6-5): Lahmers 4-5-14, Rofe 1-0-2, Lepley 5-1-14, Rowley 1-0-3, Santelle 2-0-6, Kunkle 2-0-4. Totals 15-6-43.

GLENOAK (2-15, 2-10): McNeal 1-0-2, Vaughn 1-0-3, Barrett 5-1-16, K. Salmons 1-0-2, Gadison 4-2-10, Unkefer 5-0-13. Totals 17-3-46.

Jackson - 15 - 5 - 6 - 17 — 43

GlenOak - 7 - 6 - 18 - 15 — 46

3-pointers: Barrett 5, Unkefer 3, Lepley 3, Vaughn, Lahmers. Total fouls: GlenOak 11-8.

LAKE 46, HOOVER 37

HOOVER (7-12, 4-8): Cardinale 1-0-2, Cain 2-1-7, Rose 3-0-7, McCort 3-0-7, Craig 7-0-14. Totals 16-1-37.

LAKE (13-6, 6-5): Anderson 2-5-10, Marshall 4-0-8, S. Horning 1-0-2, Johnson 3-3-9, Croyle 3-3-9, A. Horning 3-0-8. Totals 16-11-46.

Hoover - 4 - 17 - 9 - 7 — 37

Lake - 13 - 11 - 10 - 12 — 46

3-pointers: A. Horning 2, Cain 2, Anderson, Rose, McCort. Total fouls: Hoover 13-8. Rebounds: Hoover 33, Lake 24.

MALVERN 46, STEUBENVILLE CATHOLIC CENTRAL 35

SCC: Maragas 5-0-10, E. Rhode 2-2-6, Kerker 3-1-10, O’Karma 1-1-3, Marcino 1-0-2, Arai 2-0-4. Totals 14-4-35.

MALVERN (12-6): Mitchell 1-0-3, Boni 3-4-10, Kuba 1-1-3, Powers 4-7-17, Debo 4-2-13. Totals 13-14-46.

SCC - 8 - 8 - 13 - 6 — 35

Malvern - 15 - 9 - 8 - 14 — 46

3-pointers: Debo 3, Kerker 3, Powers 2, Mitchell. Total fouls: SCC 13-10. Rebounds: SCC 26, Malvern 27 (Boni 7, Powers 7).

MARLINGTON 62, LOUISVILLE 56

LOUISVILLE (10-7): Barwick 5-2-14, Miglich 3-0-8, Thorne 1-0-3, Cline 1-0-2, Haren 3-5-12, McCully 6-0-17. Totals 19-7-56.

MARLINGTON (16-2): Warner 3-2-9, Miller 2-5-10, Evanich 4-5-15, Collins 1-3-5, Mason 8-6-23. Totals 18-21-62.

Louisville - 13 - 17 - 12 - 14 — 56

Marlington - 16 - 6 - 21 - 19 — 62

3-pointers: McCully 5, Evanich 2, Barwick 2, Miglich 2, Warner, Miller, Mason, Thorne, Haren. Total fouls: Louisville 19-13. Fouled out: McCully. Rebounds: Louisville 31 (Miglich 9), Marlington 27 (Evanich 13).

NORTHWEST 58, ORRVILLE 24

ORRVILLE (6-10): White 1-0-2, Butzer 1-0-2, Haley 2-0-4, Ankenman 3-0-6, Pertee 3-1-8, Ayers 1-0-2. Totals 11-1-24.

NORTHWEST (16-2): Cudnik 5-1-13, Stark 4-0-11, Donaldson 0-1-1, Kaufman 1-0-2, Meggyesy 1-0-2, Kuhn 3-1-7, Carmany 3-0-7, Lower 1-0-2, Bottomley 6-0-13. Totals 24-3-58.

Orrville - 11 - 0 - 7 - 6 — 24

Northwest - 13 - 18 - 18 - 9 — 58

3-pointers: Stark 3, Cudnik 2, Carmany, Bottomley, Pertee. Total fouls: Northwest 7-4.

NORWAYNE 43, DALTON 41

NORWAYNE (13-6, 7-5): Metsker 1-0-3, Stanley 1-6-8, Maibach 8-3-19, DeMassimo 1-0-2, Vaughn 2-4-8, Grace Wolf 1-1-3. Totals 14-14-43.

DALTON (8-10, 6-6): Johnson 4-0-10, Geiser 0-4-4, West 4-0-11, Lunsford 3-1-9, Witmer 2-0-4, Chubbuck 1-0-2. Totals 14-6-41.

Norwayne - 8 - 12 - 12 - 11 — 43

Dalton - 15 - 6 - 8 - 12 — 41

3-pointers: West 3, Johnson 2, Lunsford 2, Metsker. Total fouls: Dalton 17-11.

TUSKY CENTRAL CATHOLIC 49, EAST CANTON 23

E.CANTON: Wade 4-2-10, Barnett 0-1-1, Huprich 2-0-4, Clapper 1-0-2, Carter 2-0-4, Baker 1-0-2. Totals 10-3-23.

TCC (14-4, 9-2): Triplett 8-2-20, Peltz 5-2-12, Green 1-0-2, Sciarretti 1-0-2, Savage 1-2-5, Ferrell 4-0-8. Totals 20-6-49.

E.Canton - 10 - 8 - 4 - 1 — 23

TCC - 6 - 17 - 15 - 11 — 49

3-pointers: Triplett 2, Savage.

TUSKY VALLEY 56, INDIAN VALLEY 26

T.VALLEY (15-2, 10-0): Stutz 7-1-16, Norris 4-2-11, Levengood 3-2-9, Sites 3-0-6, Bourquin 2-0-4, Ray 1-1-3, Salapack 1-0-3, Stump 1-0-2, Miller 1-0-2. Totals 23-6-56.

I.VALLEY (4-14, 2-9): Myers 0-5-5, Lancaster 2-0-5, Av. Baker 2-0-5, Rummell 1-1-3, Donehue 0-2-2, As. Baker 0-2-2, Herman 1-0-2, Waldron 1-0-2. Totals 7-10-26.

T.Valley - 18 - 18 - 11 - 9 — 56

I.Valley - 8 - 3 - 11 - 4 — 26

3-pointers: Stutz, Norris, Levengood, Salapack, Lancaster, Av. Baker. Total fouls: T.Valley 11-7. Rebounds: T.Valley 27 (Ray 8), I.Valley 30 (Rummell 8).

TUSLAW 45, FAIRLESS 43

FAIRLESS: S. Snavely 3-0-6, Steele 6-0-15, Lyon 3-0-6, C. Snavely 3-0-7, E. Cox 1-0-2, Ashton 1-5-7. Totals 17-5-43.

TUSLAW: Rowbotham 4-0-10, Dulkowski 4-1-9, Mizeres 3-6-14, McCabes 4-4-12. Totals 15-11-45.

Fairless - 9 - 9 - 12 - 13 — 43

Tuslaw - 15 - 8 - 10 - 12 — 45

3-pointers: Steele 3, Rowbotham 2, Mizeres 2, C. Snavely.

GLENOAK 55, HOOVER 47 Ja'Corey Lipkins scored 19 points and Reese Zerger added 11 as the Golden Eagles won on the road in Federal League play. The victory keeps GlenOak in a tie for second place in the league with Green, a game behind first-place Jackson. Wes Collins scored 14 points and Hunter Ross added 12 for Hoover (6-10, 3-7), which has lost five straight.

McKINLEY 76, PERRY 29 Jahlil Graham scored 22 points and Reed Sims Jr. added 21 as the Bulldogs won decisively at Memorial Field House. McKinley (8-7, 6-4), which led 50-17 at halftime, has won three straight.

CARROLLTON 57, SALEM 40 Cadyn Smith scored a career-high 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help lead the Warriors (16-2, 7-1) to their 14th straight win. Jaxon Rinkes finished with 13 points and seven assists for Carrollton. Lincoln Mallarnee added 10 points.

MINERVA 51, MARLINGTON 47 The Lions outscored the Dukes 26-11 in the fourth quarter for a come-from-behind Eastern Buckeye Conference win. Garrett Gonzalez scored 17 points and Brandon Davis hit four 3s for 13 points for Minerva. Casey Miller led Marlington with 14 points.

MALVERN 64, STRASBURG 34 Mitch Minor scored a game-high 22 points for the Hornets, who improved to 15-1 overall and 10-0 in the Inter-Valley Conference. J'Allen Barrino finished with 15 points and Dylan Phillips added 14 for Malvern, which clinched at least a share of the IVC North Division title.

FAIRLESS 63, NORTHWEST 54 Carson Colucci scored a game-high 18 points and Gio Moore finished with 14 for the Falcons, who avenged a December loss to Northwest. Tyler Pappas and Ian Ziegler scored 14 points apiece for Northwest. Caleb Hyrne added 10.

BOX SCORES

BOYS BASKETBALL

McKINLEY 76, PERRY 29

PERRY (2-13, 0-9) : Dazey 0 2-2 2, Brown 3 0-0 8, Davis 0 0-2 0, Wolf 3 2-2 10, Walker 1 0-0 2, Wengerd 1 0-0 3, McLeod 1 0-0 2, Martelli 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 4-6 29

McKINLEY (8-7, 6-4): Graham 9 2-2 22, McClellan 3 1-2 7, Thomas 0 1-2 1, Thompson 1 2-2 5, Williams 1 0-0 3, Foster 2 2-4 6, Welden 2 0-0 6, Moody 1 1-1 3, Sims 8 3-3 21, Heard 1 0-0 2. Totals: 28 12-16 76.

McKinley - 20 - 30 - 15 - 11 — 76

Perry - 9 - 8 - 7 - 5 — 29

3-pointers: Graham 2, Welden 2, Sims 2, Brown 2, Wolf 2, Thompson, Williams,

GLENOAK 55, HOOVER 47

GLENOAK (14-4, 6-3): Lipkins 8-1-19, Zerger 5-1-11, McElroy 2-1-15, Ashcraft 1-0-2, Scott 3-2-9, Robinson 1-0-2, Broom 1-4-7. Totals 21-9-55.

HOOVER (6-10, 3-7): Collins 4-3-14, Walker 2-0-5, Ward 1-2-4, Braucher 1-0-3, Cain 1-0-2, Ross 5-0-12, Bille 2-3-7. Totals 16-8-47.

GlenOak - 10 - 17 - 14 - 14 — 55

Hoover - 14 - 7 - 17 - 9 — 47

3-Pointers: Collins 3, Lipkins 2, Ross 2, Walker, Braucher, Scott, Broom. Total fouls : GlenOak 14-13.

GREEN 50, LAKE 33

LAKE (8-9, 5-5) : Casenhiser 3 5-5 11, Collins 3 1-5 8, Roth 3 0-0 7, Coffield 1 1-1 3, Maricocchi 1 0-0 2, Brown 0 1-2 2, Gullett 0 1-2 1. Totals 11-40 9-15 33.

GREEN (12-4, 6-3) : Pine 0 0-1 0, Bundalo 7 1-2 16, Rollyson 3 4-6 10, Danner 4 0-0 10, Taylor 4 0-1 9, Ickes 1 0-0 3, Jansen 1 0-1 2. Totals 20-46 5-11 50.

Lake - 8 - 4 - 8 - 13 — 33

Green - 8 - 18 - 11 - 13 — 50

3-Pointers: Danner 2, Taylor, Bundalo, Ickes, Collins, Roth. Total fouls: Green 15-11. Fouled out: Casenhiser. Rebounds: Lake 22 (Coffield 5), Green 35 (Taylor 12). Turnovers: 5-5.

YOUNG. URSULINE 67, MASSILLON 46

MASSILLON (8-8) : C. Knight 7 0-0 16, Slaughter 1 0-0 3, Manson 1 1-1 3, Jackson 1 0-0 2, Farrington 11 0-0 22. Totals 21-50 1-1 46.

URSULINE (13-1): Burney 3 0-0 7, Lucento 3 0-0 6, Will 3 0-2 6, Flauto 7 2-4 21, Payme 8 4-5 20, Pankey 3 0-0 7. Totals 27-59 6-11 67.

Massillon - 15 - 17 - 12 - 2 — 46

Ursuline - 21 - 17 - 14 - 15 — 67

3-Pointers: Flauto 5, C. Knight 2, Slaughter, Burney, Pankey. Total fouls: Massillon 15-9. Rebounds : Massillon 36 (Farrington 15); Ursuline 21.

MINERVA 51, MARLINGTON 47

MINERVA (7-10, 2-6): Bran. Davis 4 1-2 13, Yerger 2 0-0 5, Hoffee 4 4-4 12, Gonzalez 6 6-7 17, Brax. Davis 2 0-1 4. Totals 18 9-14 51.

MARLINGTON (6-10, 2-6): Himmelheber 3 0-0 9, Proctor 1 3-4 5, Bates 0 2-2 2, Knoch 2 0-0 4, Miller 5 1-3 14, Heatherington 5 2-2 13. Totals 16 8-11 47.

Minerva - 5 - 12 - 18 - 26 — 51

Marlington - 18 - 4 - 14 - 11 — 47

3-Pointers: Bran. Davis 4, Miller 3, Himmelheber 3, Heatherington, Yeger, Gonzalez. Total fouls: Marlington 14-13. Fouled out: Bran. Davis. Rebounds: Minerva 21, Marlington 36 (Heatherington 11).

CARROLLTON 57, SALEM 40

CARROLLTON (16-2, 7-1): B. Smith 1 4-4 6, Petrangeli 1 0-0 2, Mallarnee 3 4-4 10, Rinkes 6 1-1 13, C. Smith 6 6-8 20, Barkan 1 1-2 3, A. Birong 0 1-2 1, Lonca 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 17-21 57.

SALEM (6-10, 2-7): Swiger 1 0-0 2, Reisen 1 0-0 2, Portillo 2 0-0 4, Kozar 2 0-0 6, Bailey 5 0-1 13, Davidson 1 2-2 4, Sampson 3 0-0 6, Jones 1 1-2 3. Totals 16 3-5 40.

Carrollton – 14 – 9 – 18 – 16 — 57

Salem – 4 – 14 – 7 – 15 — 40

3-Pointers: Bailey 3, Kozar 2, C. Smith 2. Total fouls: Salem 14-10. Rebounds: Carrollton 33 (C. Smith 9), Salem 21.

SANDY VALLEY 58, CLAYMONT 54

CLAYMONT (7-11, 4-6): Fox 2 3-4 7, Watkins 7 2-2 18, Jackson 1 0-0 2, Mooneyham 4 0-0 11, Moreland 4 0-0 7, Burnhart 1 0-1 2. Totals 21 5-7 54.

SANDY VALLEY (13-5, 7-3): Gilland 6 0-0 12, Petro 10 1-1 11, Williams 1 0-0 2, Wigfield 8 4-4 23, Faiello 4 1-3 10. Totals 29 6-8 58.

Claymont - 11 - 16 - 18 - 9 — 54

Sandy Valley - 16 - 21 - 16 - 5 — 58

3-pointers: Mooneyham 3, Williams 3, Watkins 2, Moreland, Faiello. Total fouls: 9-9. Rebounds: Claymont 21 (Moreland 7), Sandy Valley 20 (Petro 9).

EAST CANTON 61, NEWCOMERSTOWN 29

NEWCOMERSTOWN (0-17, 0-11): Lafferty 4 0-0 9, Dam. Newkirk 2 2-2 6, Amore 2 2-4 6, Fitch 1 2-3 4, Elder 1 0-0 3, Dav. Newkirk 1-2 1. Totals 10 7-11 29.

EAST CANTON (5-12, 3-7): Shilling 6 10-12 22, McLeod 6 2-5 14, McCrosky 2 0-0 6, Schrader 2 1-2 6, Kandel 2 0-2 4, Stubblefield 1 1-2 3, Deutschman 1 0-0 2, Warner 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 14-23 61.

Newcomerstown - 3 - 4 - 15 - 7 — 29

East Canton - 17 - 11 - 17 - 16 — 61

3-Pointers: McLeod 2, MCrosky 2, Schrader, Lafferty, Elder. Total fouls : Newcomerstown 19-13.

MALVERN 64, STRASBURG 34

STRASBURG (14-4, 7-3): Ryan 4 2-2 11, Hutchison 1 0-3 2, Wagner 0 2-2 2, Edwards 1 0-2 3, Stevens 1 1-2 4, Moore 5 2-4 12. Totals 12 7-15 34.

MALVERN (15-1, 10-0): Phillips 4 4-5 14, J’A Barrino 5 4-7 15, Hutchison 3 0-0 6, Smith 0 2-2 2, Minor 7 6-6 22, Delong 1 0-0 2, Swain 0 1-2 1, Debo 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 17-22 64.

Strasburg – 4 – 12 – 12 - 6 — 34

Malvern - 15 - 17 - 21 - 11 — 64

3-Pointers: Phillips 2, Minor 2, J’A Barrino, Ryan, Edwards, Stevens. Total fouls: Malvern 16-13. Rebounds: Strasburg 21 (Moore 5), Malvern 30 (Minor 8).

TUSKY VALLEY 58, HILAND 49

HILAND (8-8, 4-5): Detweiler 7 0-0 20, Wigton 3 0-1 8, Habeger 3 0-0 7, Yoder 3 0-0 6, Miller 1 0-0 2, Killy 1 0-0 2, Beachy 1 0-0 2, Hershberger 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 0-1 49.

TUSKY VALLEY (9-8, 4-5): Miller 13 4-4 33, Leffler 3 2-2 9, Wolf 2 0-0 4, Bradford 1 2-2 4, Clements 2 0-0 4, Provance 1 0-0 3, Kuykendall 0 1-2 1. Totals 22 9-10 59.

Hiland - 12 - 17 - 12 - 8 — 49

Tusky Valley - 16 - 13 - 11 - 18 — 58

3-pointers: Detweiler 6, Miller 3, Wigton 2, Habeger, Leffler, Provance. Total fouls: Hiland 11-6. Rebounds: Hiland 19 (Yoder 8), Tusky Valley 16 (Miller 4, Leffler 4).

TRIWAY 41, MANCHESTER 33

MANCHESTER : Zuza 2 0-0 4, Haney 0 0-0 0, Sensius 3 1-2 8, Isakob 3 1-3 7, Carr 1 1-1 3, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Veppert 5 1-2 11. Totals: 14-49 4-8 33.

TRIWAY : Hackett 5 1-2 11, Miller 6 3-3 16, Holt 3 3-4 10, Bishko 1 2-3 4, Gumber 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15-32 9-12 41.

Manchester - 8 - 11 - 8 - 6 — 33

Triway - 6 - 8 - 12 - 15 — 41

3-pointers : Miller, Sensius, Holt. Total fouls : Manchester 18-10. Rebounds : Manchester 23 (Isakob 7); Triway 27 (Bishko 10). Turnovers : Triway 15-10.

CVCA 86, TUSLAW 33

CVCA (13-4, 11-0) : Nuru 1 0-0 2, Shelby 6 2-2 14, Fridline 5 0-0 14, Peterson 12 4-5 40, Grant 1 1-1 3, Owens 1 1-2 3, Winslow 1 0-0 2, Gray 2 0-0 4, Kopec 1 2-2 4. Totals 35 10-12 86.

TUSLAW (0-19, 0-11): Frascone 1 0-0 2, Harbeitner 5 1-4 12, Veloff 1 0-0 3, McMerrill 4 0-0 11, Buchanan 1 1-2 3, Lindenberger 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 2-6 33.

CVCA – 24 – 31 – 23 – 8 — 86

Tuslaw – 10 – 12 – 7 – 4 — 33

3-Pointers : Fridline 4, McMerrill 3, Peterson 2, Harbeitner, Veloff. Total fouls : Tuslaw 11-9.

LAKE CENTER CHRISTIAN 58, MOGADORE 52

LAKE CENTER (8-9, 3-4): Warder 5 8-8 18, Underwood 3 0-0 9, Norman 4 4-6 13, Stokes 2 3-7 7, B.Miller 4 1-1 9, Lynch 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 16-22 58.

MOGADORE (13-3, 5-2): Lehner 1 0-0 3, Coffman 6 8-12 23, Miller 7 3-4 22, Butler 1 0-0 2, Stephenson 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 11-16 52.

Lake Center - 9 - 13 - 15 - 21 — 58

Mogadore - 7 -11 - 16 - 18 — 52

3-Pointers : Miller 5, Coffman 3, Underwood 3, Lehner, Norman.

DALTON 63, RITTMAN 23

DALTON (9-6): Steiner 4 1-1 9, Hignight 4 0-0 8, Eberly 2 0-0 5, Wenger 5 3-4 14, McFarren 1 0-0 2, Fiesler 5 0-0 10, Johnson 2 0-0 4, Stutz 1 0-0 2, Lehman 3 2-2 9. Totals 27 6-7 63.

RITTMAN (1-16): Mutters 1 0-0 2, Sonego 1 0-0 2, Raber 3 0-0 7, Louk 1 0-0 2, Miller 1 0-0 3, Dubiel 1 0-0 2, Carr 2 0-0 5. Totals 10 0-0 23.

Dalton - 22 - 23 - 9 - 9 — 63

Rittman - 6 - 4 - 6 - 7 — 23

3-Pointers: Eberly, Wenger, Lehman, Raber, Miller, Carr.

BOYS BOWLING

SANDY VALLEY 2,180, CLAYMONT 1,955

Two-game matches: Sandy Valley 1,740 (Hummel 132, Fiddler 163-123, Meighen 152-199, Crowe 169-170, Peche 227-213, Maddox 192); Claymont 1,501 (Mayer 171-147, Milburn 137-211, Shetler 147-204, Vanace 150-145, Lanzer 85, Fellows 104). Bakers: Sandy Valley 181-149, Claymont 196-121, Sandy Valley 138-109.

GIRLS BOWLING

SANDY VALLEY 2,141, CLAYMONT 1,612

Two-game matches: Sandy Valley 1,626 (P.Selby 104, McLemore 136-170, Cordia 196-160, Boyer 183-190, Delaney 172-190, A.Selby 125); Claymont (Whitman 126-140, Warren 87, Hall 110-130, Gronh 130-168, Lingrel 115-134, Donahue 90). Bakers: Sandy Valley 164-124, Sandy Valley 141-123, Sandy Valley 210-135.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

LOUISVILLE 82, AKRON EAST 15

LOUISVILLE (10-6): Barwick 3-0-7, Ramsey 4-0-8, Miglich 4-0-11, Biery 1-0-2, Thorne 3-0-6, Orin 1-0-2, Wasara 1-0-2, Cline 3-0-6, Haren 7-0-14, Walters 2-0-4, Mayle 3-0-6, McCully 3-1-7, Twinem 1-0-2, Baker 1-1-3, Beatty 1-0-2. Totals: 37 2-3 82.

EAST : Goldman 2-0-4, Lockett 3-0-9, Romo 1-0-2, Brown 0-0-0, Travis 0-0-0. Totals: 5 0-0 15.

Louisville - 24 - 27 - 11 - 20 — 82

East - 3 - 3 - 6 - 2 — 15

3-Pointers : Goldman 3, Miglich 3, Barwick. Fouls : East, 4-1. Rebounds : Lou., 36 (Mayle 5, Thorne 5, Cline 5); East, 4.

INDIAN VALLEY 62, SANDY VALLEY 54

INDIAN VALLEY (3-14, 2-9): Rummell 3 7-9 14, Herman 1 0-2 3, Waldren 0 2-2 2, Lancaster 7 0-2 18, Donahue 4 3-6 13, Myers 2 4-8 8, Johnson 1 2-2 4. Totals 18 18-31 62.

SANDY VALLEY (7-10, 2-8): Ward 1 0-1 2, Nicholson 2 6-8 10, Fulk 5 0-0 13, Petro 2 3-4 7, Faiello 2 3-4 7, Ritter 4 4-10 15. Totals 16 16-27 54.

Indian Valley - 12 - 20 - 15 - 15 — 62

Sandy Valley - 9 - 21 - 12 - 12 — 54

3-pointers: Lancaster 4, Fulk 3, Ritter 3, Donahue 2, Rummell, Herman. Total fouls: 20-20. Fouled out: Myers, Ward, Petro. Rebounds: Indian Valley 22 (Rummell 7), Sandy Valley 24 (Petro 7).

BOYS BOWLING

SANDY VALLEY 2,287, MARLINGTON 2,186

Two-game matches: Marlington 1,542 (Toole 181-198, Clemens 134-99, Thomas 145-148, Carver 132-180, Garren 176-148); Sandy Valley 1,715 (Hummel 154-126, Crowe 187-155, Peche 173-191, Fiddler 235-144, Meighen 174-176). Baker System matches: Sandy Valley 158-141, Sandy Valley 161-146, Sandy Valley 138-136, Marlington 222-115.

HOOVER 2,823, MCKINLEY 2,614

Two-game matches : McKinley 2,038 (Halm 185-181, Henson 190-164, McCutchan 230-278, Tucker 121-203, Waggoner 232-254); Hoover 2126 (Crowe 189-198, DeSantis 151-268, Wensel236-242 Wells 170-224, Hapstak 266-191). Baker System matches: Hoover 225-188, Hoover 236-190, Hoover 236-198.

GIRLS BOWLING

SANDY VALLEY 2,005, MARLINGTON 1,330

Two-game matches: Marlington 1,046 (Horn 104, Vigliotti 100, Westcole 106, Wines 120, Pate 100, Shoemaker 123, Cross 104, Turner 70, Teller 139, Blasimen 80); Sandy Valley 1,605 (Selby 149-106, McLemore 159-137, Cordia 170-125, Boyer 156-191, Delaney 243-169). Baker System matches: Sandy Valley 113-77, Sandy Valley 136-122, Sandy Valley 151-85.

GREEN 2,744, TRIWAY 2,588

High Series: Perrine (G) 433. Records : Green 14-0.

MCKINLEY 1,811, HOOVER 1,796

Two-game matches : McKinley 1,543 (Leggett 193-180, McClelland 102-111, Sweet 99-129, Wise 189-178, Parker 219-143); Hoover 1,506 (Bressi 146, Foster 133, Mohr 160-145, Scherer 134-158, Squire 150-165, Eynor 164, Allen 151). Baker System matches : Hoover 178-152, McKinley 116-112.

GIRLS SWIMMING

PERRY 127, LAKE 48

200-yard medley relay: Perry (Baker, Yoder, Turkal, Heestand) 2:14.22. 200 freestyle: Heestand (P) 2:22.09. 200 IM: Baker (P) 2:36.00. 50 free: Yoder (P) 30.30. Diving: Mutko (P) 142.40. 100 butterfly: Turkal (P) 1:11.98. 100 freestyle: Darnell (P) 1:06.42. 400 freestyle: Heestand (P) 5:03.06. 200 freestyle relay: Perry (Gr. Yoder, Gw. Yoder, Turkal, Baker) 1:56.51. 100 backstroke: Turkal (P) 1:15.88. 100 breaststroke: Baker (P) 1:24.04. 400 freestyle relay: Perry (Heestand, Becherer, Bracken, Darnell) 4:36.74.

BOYS SWIMMING

LAKE 51, PERRY 47

200-yard medley relay: Perry (Tritt, Trissel, DiPaulo, Voyles) 2:30.49. 200 freestyle: Kotyk (L) 2:45.61. 200 IM: Blawas (L) 2:17.79. 50 free: DiPaulo (P) 28.52. 100 butterfly: DiPaulo (P) 1:31.96. 100 freestyle: Blawas (L) 54.58. 400 freestyle: Tate (L) 5:22.60. 200 freestyle relay: Lake (Tate, Trent, Kotyk, Blawas) 1:58.87. 100 backstroke: Tritt (P) 1:29.79. 400 freestyle relay: Lake (Tate, Kotyk, Trent, Blawas) 4:40.48.

WRESTLING

LAKE 62, GREEN 0

106 : Double Forfeit. 113 : Clemens (L) pin Barnett. 120 : Schrock (L) won by forfeit. 126: Whitacre (L) won by forfeit. 132 : Harris (L) won by forfeit. 138 : Greathouse (L) dec. Roarty, 6-5. 144 : Keith (L) won by forfeit. 150 : Jordan (L) won by forfeit. 157 : Caspersen (L) won by forfeit. 165 : Carson (L) maj.dec. Parrish, 15-4. 175 : Baluch (L) dec. Campbell, 7-6. 190 : Double Forfeit. 215 : Sponseller (L) dec. Musselman, 6-4. 285 : Miller (L) won by forfeit.

PERRY 67, GLENOAK 6

106 : Seibert (P) pin Albert. 113 : McBurney (P) pin Alexander. 120 : Rohr (P) tech.fall Wines. 126 : Montgomery (P) maj.dec. McDavid. 132 : Warwick (P) pin Peeler. 138 : Plotts (P) dec. Fichter. 144 : Curtis (P) maj.dec. Leu. 150 : Geckler (P) pin Jeffries. 157 : Giltz (P) pin Porter. 165 : Batson (GO) pin Shephard. 175 : Ristoff (P) pin Sommers. 190 : Hartshorn (P) pin Rulewicz. 215 : Millin (P) maj.dec. Magueyal. 285 : Fockler (P) pin Maurer.

WEST BRANCH 42, ALLIANCE 31

106 : Kaiser (A) won by forfeit. 113 : Keenan (A) won by forfeit. 120 : Hang (WB) pin Szekely, 2:53. 126 : Dorris (WB) won by forfeit. 132 : Chapman (WB) pin Richer, 1:37. 138 : Beltz (A) dec. Wayt, 9-7. 144 : Day (WB) pin C.Callock, 3:28. 150 : Carver (A) dec. Blanchard, 6-4. 157 : Q.Callock (A) dec. Flickinger, 4-2. 165 : Stryffler (WB) pin Hartman, 1:37. 175 : Brink (WB) pin Hall , 3:15. 190 : Eddy (A) pin Summers, 1:38. 215 : Mozden (A) maj.dec. Hang 11-3. 285 : Grimm (WB) pin Geiselman, 4:43.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

GREEN 43, LAKE 41

GREEN (13-4, 9-1): Croston 2-0-4, Chmielewski 3-4-11, B. Shocklee 1-0-2, Shaffer 3-1-8, S. Shocklee 2-0-4, Slates 6-2-14. Totals 15-7-43.

LAKE (12-6, 5-5): Anderson 3-2-9, Marshall 2-0-4, S. Horning 5-0-13, Johnson 1-1-3, Croyle 4-4-12. Totals 15-7-41.

Green - 6 - 10 - 14 - 13 — 43

Lake - 18 - 4 - 9 - 10 — 41

3-pointers: S. Horning 3, Chmielewski, Shaffer, Anderson. Total fouls: Lake 15-12.

HOOVER 56, GLENOAK 41

HOOVER (7-10, 4-7): Craig 6-1-13, McCort 1-2-4, Cain 3-1-8, Rose 4-2-11, Moore 4-0-11, Cardinale 3-0-9. Totals 21-6-56.

GLENOAK: Vaughn 2-2-6, Barrett 4-1-10, A. Hill 1-0-2, K. Salmons 1-0-2, Gadison 3-0-6, C. Hill 3-0-8, Unkefer 1-0-3, M. Salmons 1-0-2, Phillips 1-0-2. Totals 17-3-41.

Hoover - 18 - 9 - 15 - 14 — 56

GlenOak - 8 - 10 - 10 - 13 — 41

3-pointers: Moore 3, Cardinale 3, C. Hill 2, Cain, Rose, Barrett, Unkefer. Total fouls: 8-8.

McKINLEY 55, PERRY 29

McKINLEY: Taylor 6 5-9 17, Foster 1 1-3 3, Stokes 7 7-10 21, Snell 0 2-2 2, Davis 3 1-2 8. Totals 17-18-55.

PERRY: M. Knop 3 0-0 6, Pireu 3 2-2 9, Seibert 2 0-0 5, Kleve 2 1-2 5, Perry 1 0-0 2. Totals 11-5-29.

McKinley - 8 - 17 - 15 - 15 — 55

Perry - 7 - 3 - 11 - 8 — 29

3-pointers: Davis, Seibert, Pireu. Total fouls: Perry 21-16. Rebounds: Perry 27.

SALEM 41, MARLINGTON 35

SALEM (15-2, 8-1): Rohm 1-1-3, Reed 2-0-4, Hutton 2-7-11, Davidson 3-7-13, Carlisle 1-0-2, Barton 3-0-8. Totals 12-15-41.

MARLINGTON (15-2, 8-1): Warner 3-0-8, Evanich 5-1-11, Mason 1-7-10, Miller 0-2-2, Collins 2-0-4. Totals 11-10-35.

Salem - 4 - 7 - 12 - 18 — 41

Marlington - 2 - 9 - 7 - 17 — 35

3-pointers: Barton 2, Warner 2, Mason. Total fouls: Marlington 14-11. Rebounds: Salem 27, Marlington 19 (Evanich 8).

TUSKY VALLEY 33, CLAYMONT 32

CLAYMONT (10-9, 6-4): Eddleman 6-2-19, Grant 2-3-7, Woodward 2-0-4, Doane 1-0-2, Frink 0-0-0. Totals 11-5-32.

T.VALLEY (14-2, 9-0): Norris 6-1-15, Stutz 4-0-10, Salapack 2-0-4, Levengood 0-2-2, Bourquin 1-0-2. Totals 13-3-33.

Claymont - 10 - 11 - 6 - 5 — 32

T.Valley - 3 - 12 - 8 - 10 — 33

3-pointers: Eddleman 5, Norris 2, Stutz 2. Total fouls: T.Valley 12-8. Rebounds: Claymont 21 (Frink 7), T.Valley 22 (Stutz 7, Ray 7).

JACKSON 57, LAKE 53 Chance Casenhiser scored a game-high 28 points for Lake but a Blue Streak upset bid fell short on the road. Jackson retained control of first place in the Federal League with the victory. Four Jackson players scored in double figures. They were Owen Woolbert with 15 points, James Bossart and Kyle Monterrubio with 13 points each and Anthony Fuline with 10 points.

GREEN 49, HOOVER 45 Nikola Bundalo scored 21 points for Green as the Bulldogs held off Hoover to remain one game behind Jackson in the loss column in the Federal League standings. Brady Rollyson also had 13 points for Green. Wesley Collins and Crew Crain led Hoover with 10 points each.

LAKE CENTER CHRISTIAN 51, WEST BRANCH 40 Tanner Norman scored 17 points for Lake Center Christian to give the Tigers a victory over visiting West Branch. Matt Warder also had 13 points for Lake Center Christian.

BOYS BASKETBALL

McKINLEY 66, GLENOAK 54

McKINLEY (7-7, 5-4): Graham 6-0-12, McClellan 3-0-6, Foster 3-5-11, Welden 1-0-3, Moody 4-6-14, Sims 6-6-20. Totals 23-39 17-22 66.

GLENOAK (13-4, 5-3): Lipkins 3-1-8, Zerger 3-1-7, Hill 0-2-2, Davis 1-1-3, Hill 1-0-2, McElroy 4-4-12, Ashcraft 3-0-6, Scott 6-1-14, Broom 0-2-2. Totals 20-54 12-19 54.

McKinley - 13 - 12 - 18 - 23 — 66

GlenOak - 5 - 10 - 10 - 29 — 54

3-pointers: Sims 2, Welden, Lipkins, Scott. Total fouls: McKinley 16-14. Technicals: McElroy, McClellan. Rebounds: McKinley 31 (Sims Jr. 7), GlenOak 33 (Zerger 6). Turnovers: McKinley 15-10.

JACKSON 57, LAKE 53

LAKE (8-8, 5-4): Maricocchi 0-1-1, Brown 1-0-2, Collins 3-0-6, Casenhiser 10-6-28, Coffield 2-0-4, Roth 4-0-9, Swope 1-0-3. Totals 21-7-53.

JACKSON (11-4, 7-2): Finefrock 2-0-6, Bossart 3-6-13, Fuline 3-3-10, Monterubio 5-2-13, Woolbert 7-1-15. Totals 20-12-57.

Lake - 10 - 11 - 14 - 18 — 53

Jackson - 13 - 13 - 13 - 18 — 57

3-pointers: Finefrock 2, Casenhiser 2, Bossart, Fuline, Monterrubio, Roth, Swope. Total fouls: Lake 18-14.

GREEN 49, HOOVER 45

GREEN (11-4, 5-3): Bundalo 9-3-21, Rollyson 5-2-13, Taylor 2-2-6, Bitong 2-1-6, Danner 0-2-2, Pine 0-1-1. Totals 18-11-49.

HOOVER (6-9, 3-6): Cain 4-1-10, Collins 4-0-10, Walker 3-0-8, Braucher 3-0-8, Bille 1-2-4, Ash 1-1-3, Ward 1-0-2. Totals 17-4-45.

Green - 4 - 16 - 14 - 15 — 49

Hoover - 6 - 14 - 11 - 14 — 45

3-pointers: Collins 2, Walker 2, Braucher 2, Rollyson, Bitong, Cain. Total fouls: Hoover 15-7. Rebounds: Green 24 (Rollyson 7), Hoover 17 (Ross 5).

BOARDMAN 62, MASSILLON 52

BOARDMAN (5-9): DePietro 5-4-17, Holzschuh 0-1-1, D’Altorio 7-0-19, Ziak 2-0-4, Clark 5-5-15, Mayhew 1-1-4, McDowell 1-0-2. Totals 21-11-62.

MASSILLON (8-7): Collins 1-0-2, C. Knight 4-1-11, Slaughter 2-0-5, Pledgure 1-0-2, Manson 0-1-1, Jackson 1-2-4, Farrington 8-5-21, G. Knight 1-0-2, Thigpen 2-0-4. Totals 20-9-52.

Boardman - 16 - 7 - 25 - 14 — 62

Massillon - 24 - 6 - 9 - 13 — 52

3-pointers: D’Altorio 5, DePietro 3, C. Knight 2, Mayhew, Slaughter. Total fouls: Massillon 17-15. Rebounds: Boardman 31, Massillon 31.

BUCKEYE TRAIL 56, EAST CANTON 30

E.CANTON (4-12): Shilling 5 5-7 15, Schrader 1 6-9 8, McLeod 2 0-0 5, Kandel 1 0-0 2. Totals 9-11-30.

BUCKEYE (10-5): Burga 10 2-4 23, Dodd 2 0-0 6, Hastings 2 0-0 5, Gresey 2 0-0 5, Rome 1 2-2 4, Parry 2 0-0 4, Geger 2 0-0 4, Beaver 1 0-0 3, Eagin 1 0-0 2. Totals 24-4-56.

E.Canton - 10 - 8 - 5 - 7 — 30

Buckeye - 12 - 16 - 16 - 12 — 56

3-pointers: Dodd 2, Burga, Hastings, Gresey, Beaver, McLeod. Total fouls: Buckeye 13-9.

CANTON SOUTH 62, TUSKY VALLEY 48

T.VALLEY: Provance 2 0-0 6, Kuykendall 2 1-2 7, Leffler 5 3-6 13, Clements 4 0-2 8, McNichols 0 1-2 1, Miller 3 2-2 9, Bradford 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 7-14 48.

SOUTH (8-8): Fitzgibbon 5 4-4 14, Snyder 8 1-2 17, Sadler 3 0-0 8, Castle 5 3-4 13, Hubbard-Wray 2 0-0 6, Noll 1 0-0 2, Cochran 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 8-10 62.

T.Valley - 9 - 14 - 11 - 14 — 48

South - 12 - 24 - 12 - 14 — 62

3-pointers: Sadler 2, Hubbard-Wray 2, Provance 2, Kuykendall 2, Miller. Total fouls: South 16-10.

CARROLLTON 68, BEAVER LOCAL 45

CARROLLTON (15-2): Rininger 1 0-0 2, B. Smith 3 0-0 6, Mallarnee 5 4-5 14, Rinkes 6 2-3 14, Allison 1 1-2 3, Benner 1 0-0 2, C. Smith 5 0-0 12, Barkan 3 6-8 13, Matoszkia 1 0-0 2. Totals 26-13-68.

BEAVER (8-8): Taylor 0 1-2 1, Bowyer 1 0-0 2, Warrick 1 2-2 4, McKenzie 4 0-0 10, Hill 4 1-1 9, Biznik 3 2-2 8. Totals 17-7-45.

Carrollton - 16 - 14 - 18 - 20 — 68

Beaver - 16 - 8 - 16 - 5 — 45

3-pointers: C. Smith 2, McKenzie 2, Hill. Total fouls: Carrollton 15-13. Rebounds: Carrollton 29, Beaver 23.

DALTON 71, NORTHWESTERN 45

NORTHWESTERN (4-12): Barnett 0-2-2, Thomas 1-0-3, Ferriman 2-2-8, Alberts 9-3-21, Welch 5-1-11. Totals 17-8-45.

DALTON (8-6): Steiner 11-5-29, Hignight 2-1-5, Wenger 8-4-21, Fiesler 0-2-2, Stutz 3-1-8, G. Lehman 0-2-2, Q. Lehman 2-0-4. Totals 26-15-71.

Northwestern - 10 - 14 - 13 - 8 — 45

Dalton - 15 - 19 - 21 - 16 — 71

3-pointers: Steiner 2, Ferriman 2, Wenger, Stutz, Thomas.

LAKE CENTER CHRISTIAN 51, WEST BRANCH 40

W.BRANCH: Jackson 2 0-2 4, Robb 5 2-3 14, Anderson 2 2-4 7, Kanegy 2 3-4 7, Gregory 1 0-2 2, Camden 2 0-0 6. Totals 14-7-40.

LCC: Warder 4 5-8 13, Underwood 2 0-0 6, Norman 6 3-5 17, Stokes 0 1-4 1, Gingerich 0 0-1 0, Lynch 3 2-2 8, Miller 3 0-0 6. Totals 18-11-51.

W.Branch - 4 - 7 - 6 - 23 — 40

LCC - 11 - 19 - 8 - 13 — 51

3-pointers: Underwood 2, Norman 2, Robb 2, Camden 2, Anderson.

MALVERN 65, CONOTTON VALLEY 30

MALVERN (14-1, 9-0): Phillips 2-1-5, J’Al. Barrino 7-1-15, Ja’s. Barrino 1-0-2, Hutchison 4-0-9, Lake 2-0-6, Smith 3-2-9, Minor 3-0-7, Witherow 3-0-6, Delong 1-0-3, Debo 1-1-3. Totals 27-5-65.

C.VALLEY (6-10, 3-7): Rice 1-0-2, Reardon 4-0-8, Galigher 4-3-12, Seidel 0-1-1, Bower 2-0-4, Higgenbotham 1-0-3. Totals 12-4-30.

Malvern - 20 - 18 - 18 - 9 — 65

C.Valley - 5 - 10 - 8 - 7 — 30

3-pointers: Lake 2, Hutchison, Smith, Minor, Delong, Galigher, Higgenbotham. Total fouls: C.Valley 11-10. Rebounds: Malvern 19 (Witherow 6), C.Valley 15 (Galigher 5).

GIRLS BOWLING

LAKE 2,401, McKINLEY 2,202

Two-game matches: Lake 1,631 (Kuruc 135, Templeton 143, Cunningham 220-246, Holler 155-145, Freshley 154-170, Meffert 150-113), McKinley 1,617 (Evans 164-95, Leggett 205-242, McClelland 151-127, Sweet 145-139, Wise 171-178). Bakers: Lake 234-143, Lake 178-132, Lake 189-166, Lake 169-144. Records: Lake 10-5; McKinley 3-11.

TRIWAY 2,614, LOUISVILLE 1,835

Two-game matches: Triway 1,889, Louisville 1,310. Bakers: Triway 725-525.

BOYS BOWLING

LAKE 2,899, McKINLEY 2,795

Two-game matches: Lake 2,049 (Trent 193-215, Tompot 199-173, Hamrick 233-173, Abbott 212-213, Ault 225-213), McKinley 1,999 (Halm 204-211, Henson 182-156, McCutchan 203-226, Tucker 170-161, Waggoner 257-229). Bakers: Lake 223-183, McKinley 223-217, Lake 228-179, McKinley 211-182. Records: Lake 11-4; McKinley 11-3.

TRIWAY 2,841, LOUISVILLE 2,326

Two-game matches: Triway 2,012, Louisville 1,662. Bakers: Triway 829-664.

McKINLEY 55, STOW 39 McKinley's Paris Stokes scored her 1,000th career point in a win over Stow. Stokes hit five 3s and finished with a game-high 27 points for the Bulldogs (13-4). She also had five steals, five rebounds and three assists. Ariahna Snell added 10 points for McKinley.

NORTHWEST 66, MASSILLON 40 Lily Bottomley scored a game-high 35 points to power Northwest past Massillon. Bottomley grabbed 14 rebounds to complete another double-double. She also blocked six shots. Ashlyn Stark added 12 points for Northwest.

BOX SCORES

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MARLINGTON 51, CHIPPEWA 49

MARLINGTON (15-1): Warner 3-0-6, Miller 5-0-14, Evanich 4-0-8, Collins 1-0-3, Mason 6-7-19. Totals 19 7-7 61.

CHIPPEWA (13-4): Rodriguez 4-2-12, S.Regan 3-1-9, Shirala 2-2-6, Jundzilo 3-0-9, Ab.Henegar 4-0-10. Totals 17 5-8 49.

Marlington - 19 - 2 - 19 - 11 — 49

Chippewa - 10 - 14 - 16 - 9 — 51

3-pointers: Miller 4, Jundzilo 3, Rodriguez 2, S.Regan 2, Ab.Henegar 2, Collins, Nash. Total fouls : Chippewa 9-7. Rebounds : Chippewa 24 (Shirala 7).

McKINLEY 55, STOW 39

STOW (10-5): Ray 3 0-0 7, Young 0 2-2 2, Ka, Dodds 2 0-0 6, Fischer 2 0-0 6, Frailey 1 0-0 3, Croyle 2 2-4 6, Ke. Dodds 4 0-2 9. Totals 14 4-8 39.

McKINLEY (13-4): Foster 2 2-2 7, Snell 5 0-0 10, Stokes 10 2-3 27, Taylor 2 0-0 5, Bowden 1 0-0 2, Davis 1 2-2 4. Totals 21 6-7 55.

Stow - 10 - 6 - 11 - 12 — 39

McKinley - 14 - 13 - 11 - 17 — 55

3-pointers: Stokes 5, Ka. Dodds 2, Fischer 2, Ray, Frailey, Ke. Dodds, Foster, Taylor. Rebounds: Stow 17, McKinley 16 (Stokes 5).

NORTHWEST 66, MASSILLON 40

MASSILLON (9-6): Settles 2 2-2 8, Mealy 0 1-4 1, Budget 3 0-0 8, Hardesty 1 0-0 3, Moore 6 0-0 12, Edwards 2 2-4 6, Hewitt 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 5-10 40.

NORTHWEST (15-2): Lower 1 0-0 3, Cudnik 1 0-0 2, Stark 6 0-0 12, Kuhn 2 0-0 4, Carmany 3 1-1 8, Okolish 1 0-0 2. Bottomley 14 5-5 35. Totals 28 6-6 66.

Massillon - 12 - 5 - 17 - 6 — 40

Northwest - 15 - 16 - 16 - 19 — 66

3-pointers: Settles 2, Budget 2, Bottomley 2, Lower, Hardesty, Carmany.

LAKE 57, BOARDMAN 35

BOARDMAN (10-6): Fassborough 1 0-0 2, Smith 1 0-0 3, Walston 3 0-0 9, Triveri 1 0-2 2, Martin 3 1-1 7, Bero 1 0-0 2, Goska 2 2-5 6, Riccitelli 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 3-8 35.

LAKE (12-5): Anderson 3 3-4 10, Marshall 3 1-2 7, S. Horning 1 0-0 2, Walker 0 0-2 0, Johnson 8 1-6 18, Croyle 5 2-4 13, A. Horning 3 0-0 7. Totals 23 7-18 57.

Boardman - 13 - 6 - 10 - 6 — 35

Lake - 10 - 19 - 15 - 13 — 57

3-pointers: Watson 3, Smith, Anderson, Johnson, Croyle, A.Horning. Total Fouls: Boardman 13-11.

PERRY 66, REVERE 42

REVERE : M. Tomkins 3 0-0 8, Schiesswohl 1 2-8 4, Janke 2 0-0 6, P. Kelley 5 2-2 16, Zlojutro 1 1-4 3, Wojciak 1 1-3 3, L. Tomkins 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 6-17 42,

PERRY : Karrenbauer 0 1-2 1, M. Knop 6 2-4 14, Pireu 2 2-5 6, Takacs 2 4-6 8, Minor 4 0-1 9, Seibert 0 0-1 0, Kleve 7 2-5 16, Mattox 3 0-0 8, Perry 2 0-0 4. Totals: 26 11-24 66.

Revere - 9 - 10 - 5 - 18 — 42

Perry - 16 - 16 - 16 - 18 — 66

3-Pointers: Kelley 4, M.Tomkins 2, Janke 2, Mattox 2, Minor. Rebounds : Perry 34 (M.Knop 12).

LOUISVILLE 53, STRONGSVILLE 46

STRONGSVILLE: Schulz 6 5-6 18, Zoul 0 2-2 2, Hardnik 0 1-2 1, McElroy 1 0-0 3, Coleman 3 2-2 11, Bing 1 2-2 4, Bass 2 0-0 4, Dioszegi 1 1-4 3. Totals 14 11016 43.

LOUISVILLE (9-6): Barwick 1 4-6 6, Miglich 4 0-0 11, Haren 5 8-10 20, McCully 6 2-2 16. Totals 16 16-20 53.

Strongsville - 9 - 14 - 11 - 12 — 46

Louisville - 11 - 17 - 12 - 13 — 53

3-pointers: Coleman 3, Miglich 3, McCully 2, Schulz, McElroy. Total fouls: Strongsville 18-14. Rebounds: Strongsvile 24 (Dioszegi 7), Louisville 26.

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 47, YOUNGSTOWN CHANEY 32

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS (5-10): Soehnlen 3 12-18 19, Smith 5 0-5 10, Carter 4 2-3 10, Gibson 3 0-0 6, Frank 0 2-5 2. Totals 15 16-31 47.

YOUNGSTOWN CHANEY: McKinney 4 0-0 12, Pete 3 0-0 8, Harmon 3 0-0 6, Williams 1 0-0 3, Jones 1 1-1 3. Totals 12 1-1 32.

Aquinas - 9 - 13 - 14 - 11 — 47

Chaney - 10 - 8 - 8 - 8 — 32

3-pointers: McKinney 4, Pete 2, Soehnlen, Williams. Total fouls: Chaney 20-9. Rebounds: Aquinas 34 (Smith 11); Chaney 21.

CANTON SOUTH 54, ALLIANCE 43

ALLIANCE: Gants 1 0-0 3, Ford 4 5-6 14, Brown 1 0-0 3, Callock 3 1-2 8, Smith 2 0-0 4, Fannin 3 2-4 8. Totals 15 8-12 43.

CANTON SOUTH: Hoover 2 2-4 6, Hein 0 3-6 3, Corner 4 7-9 17, Hall 2 0-0 4, D.Hastings 5 3-6 15, S.Hastings 3 0-2 8. Totals 16 15-27 54.

Alliance - 1 - 17 - 9 - 16 — 43

Canton South - 17 - 6 - 7 - 23 — 54

3-Pointers: D.Hastings 2, Corner 2, S.Hastings 2, Smith, Callock, Gantz, Ford, Brown. Total fouls: Alliance 16-10. Rebounds: Alliance 24 (Fannin 8).

WEST BRANCH 50, ROOTSTOWN 28

ROOTSTOWN (13-3): Colbie 1 1-2 3, McColloch 1 0-0 2, L.Smith 2 0-0 6, Plecko 1 2-4 4, Kline 3 0-0 7, P.Smith 1 0-0 2, Nichols 2 0-0 4. Totals: 11 3-6 28.

WEST BRANCH (7-10): Dennison 2 2-2 8, Egli 3 0-0 9, Campbell 2 0-0 5, Gregory 8 2-3 18, McKelroy 1 1-1 3, Showalter 1 0-0 2, Hawk 1 2-2 4. Totals: 18 8-11 50.

Rootstown - 7 - 10 - 4 - 7 — 28

West Branch - 11 - 19 - 11 - 9 — 50

3-pointers: Egli 3, Dennison 2, L.Smith 2, Kline, Campbell. Total fouls: Rootstown 14-8. Rebounds: Rootstown 23 (Kline 5); West Branch 35.

FAIRLESS 60, HILLSDALE 34

FAIRLESS (7-9): S.Snavely 3 0-0 6, Steele 3 0-0 9, C.Snavely 4 1-2 9, Eberly 1 0-0 3, A.Cox 2 1-1 7, Ashton 2 3-5 19, A.Cox 2 1-1 7. Totals 16 6-9 60.

HILLSDALE (4-12): Fickes 4 0-0 12, Watol 2 2-2 6, McGovern 2 0-0 4, VanStee 1 0-0 3, Heildenbrand 4 1-2 9. Totals 13 3-4 34.

Fairless - 19 - 15 - 12 - 14 — 60

Hillsdale - 5 - 12 - 7 - 10 — 34

3-pointers: Ashton 4, Fickes 4, Steele 3, Eberly, E.Cox, A.Cox, VanStee.

MALVERN 55, HARRISON CENTRAL 35

MALVERN (11-6): Mitchel 0 1-2 1, Boni 3 2-4 8, Kuba 0 3-4 3, Powers 12 3-5 32, Debo 4 0-0 11. Totals: 19 9-15 55.

HARRISON CENTRAL (11-7): Rensi 1 1-2 3, Fischer 3 2-2 9, Butler 2 3-8 8, Ferri 1 0-0 3, Harbold 4 0-0 8, Sedemer 1 0-0 2, Ledger 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 6-12 35.

Malvern - 17 - 10 - 13 - 15 — 55

Harrison Central - 10 - 7 - 12 - 6 — 35

3-pointers: Powers 5, Debo 3, Butler, Fischer, Ferri. Total fouls : Harrison Central 15-8. Rebounds : Malvern 29 (Powers 10); Harrison Central 26.

SANDY VALLEY 40, EAST CANTON 29

EAST CANTON (5-13, 3-7): Wade 6 1-6 19, Ky. Pero 0 0-2 0, Huprich 1 2-3 4, Clapper 1 0-0 2, Carter 1 0-0 2, Baker 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 3-11 29.

SANDY VALLEY (7-9, 2-7): Ward 1 1-2 3, Nicholson 3 2-4 9, Fulk 4 0-0 11, Petro 1 1-2 3, Faiello 3 2-3 9, Ritters 1 2-2 5. Totals 13 8-13 40.

East Canton - 10 - 2 - 6 - 11 — 29

Sandy Valley - 8 - 8 - 14 - 10 — 40

3-pointers: Wade 6, Fulk 3, Nicholson, Faiello, Ritter. Total fouls: Sandy Valley 11-8. Rebounds: East Canton 24 (Carter 7), Sandy Valley 31 (Petro 8).

BOYS BOWLING

EAST CANTON 2,268, LAKE CENTER CHRISTIAN 2,288

Two-game matches: Lake Center 1,611 (Wyder 163-145, Grabowski 188-141, Kyser 163-161, Roberts 160-153, Stirewall 181-156); EC 1,556 (Bibey 209-176, Wade 158-159, Helwig 158-161, Steigerwald 132-137, Composite 127, Nelson 139). Baker System matches: Lake Center 188-179, Lake Center 183-177, East Canton 176-117, Lake Center 189-181.

GIRLS BOWLING

GREEN 2,727, GLENOAK 2,119

High Series: Perrine (Green) 527.

EAST CANTON 2,337, LAKE CENTER CHRISTIAN 1,834

Two-game matches: Lake Center 1,319 (Wiff 116-135, Zink 116-156, Spickard 137-114, Woodberry 139-142, Griffith 152-112); East Canton 1,624 (Spencer 147-187, McDonald 161-120, Lint 266-175, Alspaugh 150-149, Weber 116-153) Baker System matches: East Canton 157-104, East Canton 159-121, East Canton 155-152, East Canton 242-138.

GIRLS SWIMMING

HOOVER 104, PERRY 74

200-yard medley relay: Hoover (Ellis, Helmuth, A. Fetsko, Spellman) 2:09.41. 200 freestyle: Nixon (H) 2:12:69. 200 IM: Helmuth (H) 2:27.95. 50 free: Baker (P) 27.47. Diving: Schans (H) 181.75. 100 butterfly: Yoder (P) 1:11.65. 100 freestyle: Carosielli (H) 1:03.29. 400 freestyle: Heestand (P) 5:03.93. 200 freestyle relay: Hoover (A. Fetsko, Baxter, Lochridge, Carosielli) 1:57.05. 100 backstroke: Baker (P) 1:07.30. 100 breaststroke: Baxter (H) 1:25.52. 400 freestyle relay: Hoover (A. Fetsko, Carosielli, Lochridge, Nixon) 4:13.73.

BOYS SWIMMING

HOOVER 104, PERRY 32

200-yard medley relay: Hoover (Katigbak, Black, Dungan, Most) 2:02.40. 200 freestyle: Helmuth (H) 2:11.42. 200 IM: Lewis (H) 2:36.00. 50 free: Dungan (H) 27.07. 100 butterfly: Most (H) 1:08.24. 100 freestyle: Katigbak (H) 58.34. 400 freestyle: Dungan (H) 4:50.25. 200 freestyle relay: Hoover (Lewis, Allshouse, Kennard, Black) 1:52.94. 100 backstroke: Helmuth (H) 58.60. 100 breaststroke: Black (H) 1:15.91. 400 freestyle relay: Hoover (Peresie, Dungan, Most, Helmuth) 4:13.22.

The Jackson girls gymnastics team edged Lake by five points to win Sunday's Polar Bear Invitational. Kiara Hockman won the vault, beam, floor and all-around for Jackson.

SATURDAY, JAN. 28

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

West Branch at Ravenna, 6

McKinley at Warren Harding, 6:30

River at Malvern, 6:30

Aquinas at Central Catholic, 7

Alliance at Louisville, 7

Jackson at Aurora, 7:30

GIRLS BASKETBALL

East Canton at Tusc. CC, 11:30

Lincoln West at Massillon, 1

Minerva at Dover, 1

Perry at Green, 1:15

Louisville at Marlington, 1:15

Aquinas at Central Catholic, 1:30

Jackson at GlenOak, 1:30

Howland at West Branch, 1:30

Fairless at Tuslaw, 1:30

Manchester at Canton South, 1:30

Orrville at Northwest, 1:30

Sandy Valley at Claymont, 2

Hoover at Lake, 2:30

Steubenville CC at Malvern, 2:30

Tusky Valley at Indian Valley, 2:30

Ravenna at Alliance, 7

BOWLING

Carrollton, East Canton, Green (girls), Hoover, Lake, Louisville at Sectional Warm-Up Tournament (Eastbury), 9:45

Minerva at Tomahawk Inv., 1

WRESTLING

Perry at Delaware Hayes, 9

Sandy Valley, Tusky Valley at St. Mary Central Catholic Tournament, 9

Green at Hoban, 10

Minerva at Garaway Peg Leg Scuffle, 10

Louisville at Fitch, 10

SWIMMING

Boardman at McKinley, noon

Jackson at Hoover, 5

COLLEGE

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Mount Union at Ohio Northern, 2

Malone at Cedarville, 3

Trevecca Nazarene at Walsh, 3

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Malone at Cedarville, 1

Trevecca Nazarene at Walsh, 1

Mount Union at Ohio Northern, 4

