The Top 5 Plays from Monday's Celtics-Magic Game

Derrick White denying Markelle Fultz at the rim, Al Horford's dime to Jayson Tatum, and Sam Hauser's Tommy Point headline the breakdown of the top five plays from Monday's Celtics-Magic game.

Derrick White Denies Markelle Fultz at the Rim

Derrick White's playing All-NBA caliber defense this season. One example is he's second among guards in total blocks, registering 46 rejections, per NBA.com .

The play above reflects an area White excels in, as he looks for work, coming from over the top to swat Markelle Fultz's layup.

Jayson Tatum Gets the Better of a Fellow Duke Blue Devil

When Grant Williams pitches the ball back to Jayson Tatum, Jonathan Isaac fights over the top of the screen while Wendell Carter Jr.'s in a shallow drop above the nail.

But Isaac has trouble fighting through the screen, and Tatum attacks quickly, knifing into the middle of the paint, finishing with an underhanded layup off the glass through contact before Carter gets to his shot.

Tatum Does the Smitty

A better pass from Jaylen Brown to Tatum might yield a transition three. The latter then has Payton Pritchard open at the opposite wing, but even though he doesn't send the skip pass, looking in that direction pulls Gary Harris out of the paint.

Tatum, who has leverage on Fultz, then uses a half turn, affectionately known as the Smitty, named after Steve Smith, who popularized the move, to drive the baseline.

With momentum building, he goes right at Carter's chest, utilizing the glass to finish through the contact.

Al Horford's Dime to Tatum

When Al Horford grabs the rebound, he has his head up the floor, allowing him to spot Tatum at the other end of the court. The former takes one dribble and uncorks a dime to the latter, lofting it over Carter.

Tatum also puts a ton of spin on this layup. If you freeze the video at the six-second mark, you can see how impressive it is that the ball rolls in.

Sam Hauser's Tommy Point

Jalen Suggs does an excellent job getting in front of Mfiondu Kabengele then jumping out to cut off Sam Hauser's drive.

The latter loses the ball as he tries to get away from the double team, but that's where he earns a Tommy Point, diving to the floor, wrestling the ball away from Suggs, and tossing it to Tatum, who swishes an open shot from beyond the arc.

