Social media: 'Is there a serial killer loose in Westwood?' Cops: 'No.'

Rumors of a possible Westwood serial killer circulated around Memphis last week.

Colonel Carlos Davis put an end to the rumor at a community forum on Tuesday, Jan. 23, held at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.

Davis is the Raines station commander for the Memphis Police Department.

The meeting was led by Davis and Mt. Vernon senior pastor Melvin Watkins.

Several Democratic candidates running for state House District 86 also attended Tuesday’s forum, including Dominique Frost and social activist Justin J. Pearson.

In a room of about 40 or 50 Westwood locals, neighborhood watch groups and community organizations, hands went up when Watkins asked who had heard the tale of a neighborhood killer on the loose.

Raines Station Police Command answered questions at Mt. Vernon Church in Westwood on Jan. 23, 2023. (Ziggy Mack/Special to The Daily Memphian)

Davis assured that the information is false.

“The answer is no,” Davis said. “And If there was one, we would let you know.”

The commander added that social media played a “big part” in the rumor spreading.

On Sunday, Jan. 15, A TikTok user going by the name “Lez favorite auntie,” posted a video online drawing attention to six murders that all took place within the Westwood area.

The video has since gained over 18,000 views.

Davis addressed each of these cases during Tuesday’s meeting.

On Nov. 8, 2022, MPD reported a wounding on West Levi Road and Hammett Drive, Davis said a suspect is currently in custody for the crime.

On Dec. 20, MPD said there was a shooting on the 900 block of Leacrest Avenue. “That suspect is in custody as well,” Davis said.

MPD reported more homicides on Dec. 21, Dec 26 and others on Jan. 3 and Jan. 5. All of which are currently under investigation, according to Davis.

MPD released information on its official Twitter account regarding all of those incidents.

One of the concerns of locals in Tuesday’s meeting was whether or not MPD found victim burning as a trend in each homicide.

MPD reported on Jan. 3 that officers responded to the scene of a fire on Silas Avenue, where a man was located inside a vehicle after the Memphis Fire Department extinguished the fire. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

And on Jan. 5, officers reported responding to another shooting on Mitchell and Weaver Road, where Davis said another car fire took place.

But there is no trend, Davis said. “Totally separate incidents,” he added.

Davis also provided preventative measures residents can take to address all other crime related issues.

Davis suggests that locals use the social networking service Next Door to stay connected with neighbors or call the non-emergency assistance line at 901-545-2677 to report any suspicious activity.

Davis also told residents to contact him directly to request for area officer patrol, in addition to the department’s standard patrolling.

Attendees shared other safety concerns and most asked whether or not MPD’s “blue crush” and “sky cop” cameras actually work, which Davis confirmed are operating.

Pearson spoke during the meeting about the death of his Mitchell High School classmate Larry Thorn. Thorn was reportedly shot and killed on Jan. 11.

State District 86 candidate Justin Pearson asks police questions at Mt. Vernon Church in Westwood on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (Ziggy Mack/Special to The Daily Memphian)

Pearson went on to compare MPD’s use of resources to solve the murder case of Memphis schoolteacher Eliza Fletcher to the lack thereof for cases of Black people, including four of the six unsolved Westwood homicide cases.

“We aren’t getting the same (number) of resources and as much information,” Pearson said. “What are y’all going to do to give us the same resources that rich white women get when they’re murdered?”

“The people that may know something are not saying anything,” Davis said in response.

Local Peggy Roberson said many won’t speak up about area crimes in fear of retaliation or “bullying.’

The 69-year-old woman was one of many longtime Westwood locals to call the responsibility of neighborhood safety as a community effort.

“We have to do it. We can’t (always) leave it up to them,” Roberson said. “If we give a pinch and do a little bit better, the city will do better.”