North Buffalo veteran still missing SUV lost in the December blizzard
On the first night of last month's blizzard, Friday, December 23rd, Bret Mandell said his SUV became stuck on NY-198, and one month later it remains missing.
Cheektowaga, Hamburg Getting Brand New Crumbl Cookie
Hamburg and Cheektowaga are getting brand new Crumbl Cookie locations this year! Crumbl Cookies came from Utah in 2021, but are now all the hype in Western New York. The first location to open up in 2021 was the one on Niagara Falls Boulevard. The other location just opened up at the end of 2022 on Transit Road by Maple.
Popular Buffalo Restaurant and Bar Announces One-Week Closure
It's late January, which means it's officially the dead of winter. This is pretty much the coldest time of the year and a time you don't see many people going out; opting instead to stay indoors. Wings and beef on weck are two comfort foods and two foods that Buffalo...
These Buffalo Business Names Will Make You Giggle
If there’s one thing Buffalo-area business owners are excellent at, it’s naming their establishments. Whether it’s a restaurant, bar, retail store, or even (yup) a funeral home, we all know a clever business name can skyrocket you to local fame and send customers flocking to your location. There are plenty of unique business names in Western New York, but let’s be honest - a few are downright hilarious.
Afternoon News Brief
The motorcyclist who was involved in the death of his teenage passenger at the roundabout on Oak Street in Batavia has now been indicted for felony manslaughter. 27-year-old Christopher Scinta of Buffalo is accused of killing 17-ywear-old Jasmyne Rubel by driving recklessly and causing her to fall off the Kawasaki they were both riding. The 9-count indictment also includes charges of reckless driving, criminal mischief, obstructing governmental administration, obstructing emergency medical personnel, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. On November 4th Scinta allegedly drove his motorcycle over the curb of the roundabout at high speed causing Rubel to be thrown off. He then fought the EMTs and tried to prevent them from helping her before mounting his bike and riding away. After being caught by police he attempted to escape and then damaged the window in the police station in another attempt. Rubel and Scina were a couple; however, the exact status of their relationship was unknown. She did have a Facebook page with the name Jasmyne Scinta.
Missing woman in Niagara County found dead
Harvey, who had Alzheimer's, had last been seen at 9 a.m. the day the search began.
Sweet Buffalo Monday: Hamburg resident looking for kidney donor
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 26-year-old Brianna Digiacomo of Hamburg has been battling polycystic kidney disease her whole life. After her body rejected a kidney from a loved one during her first surgery a few years ago, she is looking for a kidney donor to save her life. Diagacomo, her aunt Tara Ziemann and close family […]
travel from Buffalo to Toronto by bus
Buffalo and Toronto are two popular cities located in the Canadian province of Ontario and the US state of New York, respectively. Both cities are well-connected by various modes of transportation, including bus. This article will provide information on the different bus companies that operate between Buffalo and Toronto, as well as their prices.
Slippery commute expected, local crews to treat roads overnight
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — From the Buffalo metro area to Lockport, roads were slushy and messy Wednesday afternoon. A mixed bag of precipitation caused some minor traffic delays during the evening commute and could cause problems on Thursday morning. Temperatures are expected to rise and then quickly drop, meaning any rain or snow could […]
Ralphie the "Jerk" looking for home
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — One "fire-breathing demon" at the Niagara County SPCA has attracted national attention across social media. The shelter shared online that Ralphie needs a new home, but there are a couple of things they want you to know first. Apparently, Ralphie at first glance, "he’s an...
An Alligator Was Found in Western New York
You know how some people go to the beach and have a fear of open waters? Who would have thought that you would have to worry about that in Buffalo. Fasten your seatbelt because this is a bizarre story. Somehow, someone let an alligator loose in 2001 into the Scajaquada...
46 Years Ago This Week, The Blizzard of 77
Having been born right after the Blizzard of '77, I can remember hearing stories about it my whole life. My parents used to tell my siblings and me stories about how so many people had to climb out of the 2nd-floor windows of their houses to get outside. As bad as the stories were, I imagine that life during the 5 days the storm lasted was quite terrifying.
Moog to hold open interviews on Saturday
Available positions include those in engineering, assembly & test and machining.
Most Affordable Neighborhoods To Buy A House In Buffalo, New York
Even though housing prices have increased significantly over the last few years, Western New York is still a very affordable place to live, and while it's still pretty cold outside, it's not too early to start thinking about kicking off that homebuying journey. Whether you're a first-time homebuyer or are...
Buffalo Schools Canceling After School Activities
Living in New York State means that we often have to deal with winter weather, and while the first few weeks of the year have been pretty quiet on the weather front, a significant storm is blowing its way into Buffalo and Western New York and officials are warning people to be prepared.
