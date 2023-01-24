Read full article on original website
Kevin McCarthy reveals George Santos may be ousted from Congress
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that embattled freshman Republican Representative George Santos of New York will be removed from Congress if the House Ethics Committee finds that he broke the law. But Mr McCarthy said that until then, he would support Mr Santos. Last week, the House Republican Steering Committee gave Mr Santos two committee assignments. “You know why I’m standing by him? Because his constituents voted for him,” Mr McCarthy told reporters Tuesday evening. “I do not have the power simply because I disagree with somebody on what they have said that I remove them from elected office.”...
Meet the 5 powerful women who could keep the U.S. from fiscal disaster
They are now among the most powerful women in Congress. But when they were first elected in the 1990s, they were often overlooked, or even talked down to.Rep. Kay Granger, a Republican from Texas, remembers that men would avoid asking her questions, addressing other men in the room instead. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, a Democrat from Connecticut, says a male colleague once challenged her at a hearing to describe a military tank engine produced in her district without looking at her notes. (She shot back: "Damn straight I can!") Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican from Maine, says that one of the...
Member of Congress reads AI-generated speech on House floor
BOSTON (AP) — When U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss decided to deliver a speech on a bill that would create a U.S.-Israel artificial intelligence center, he opted to let the AI do the talking. The brief two-paragragh speech read by the Massachusetts Democrat on the floor of the U.S. House...
Lawmakers seek to bar Jan. 6 insurrectionists from holding public office
Two years after the Jan. 6 riot, lawmakers in some states want to prevent those who attempt to overthrow the U.S. government from helping to run it.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Wes Moore takes oath as Maryland’s first Black governor, reflects on state’s path from slavery to his inauguration
Wes Moore, placing his hand on a Bible once owned by abolitionist Frederick Douglass, took his oath of office Wednesday to become Maryland’s 63rd governor, the state’s first and the country’s only current Black chief executive. Moore was sworn in alongside his family, new Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller and state lawmakers inside the State House’s Senate chamber in Annapolis and addressed a crowd of ...
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Republican bid to defend Trump immigration rule
WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rebuffed an effort by a group of Republican state officials to revive former President Donald Trump's hardline policy that barred certain immigrants deemed likely to require government benefits from gaining lawful permanent residency.
Biden praises Senate Democrats for introducing legislation to ban military-style weapons and raise age to purchase
HARTFORD, CT. - President Joe Biden on Monday praised a group of Senate Democrats for introducing legislation that would ban military-style weapons and large capacity magazines and raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. The bills come in the wake of two high-profile shootings this month using similar weapons, one at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., and another at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, Calif.
Game-Changing Abrams Tanks Present One Glaring Problem for Ukraine
Among the issues Ukraine's military may face with the U.S. tanks is the ability to keep them running.
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
Mass. lawmakers file bill to stop septic system proposal
Massachusetts lawmakers have filed legislation regarding proposed septic system regulations that could cost homeowners tens of thousands of dollars.
U.S. Abrams Tank Compared to Russia's Wagner-Driven T-90
The U.S. announced Wednesday that it would be sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine one day after Germany said it would send its Leopard 2 tanks.
Maryland’s new governor is everything the GOP hates ... and Moore
Wes Moore was inaugurated Wednesday as the governor of Maryland, making the Democrat just the third Black person ever to be elected and inaugurated as a governor in the U.S., as well as the first Black governor in Maryland’s history. Moore, an Army vet and bestselling author, drubbed his...
Senate Republican leaders introduce bills restricting Biden's SPR authority as WH threatens veto
The top Republican on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee introduced bills Tuesday that would curb President Biden's authority over the nation's oil stockpiles.
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
South Dakota Senate votes to strip member of voting rights
Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller saw her committee assignments taken away Wednesday afternoon.
Vt. Supreme Court upholds Montpelier noncitizen voting
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Supreme Court says noncitizens in Montpelier can vote in local elections. The state’s highest court issued a decision Friday, upholding a judge’s decision to dismiss a lawsuit that claimed the capital city’s 2018 charter change that allowed noncitizens to vote in local elections was unconstitutional.
Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House Press Secretary, issued a statement regarding Illinois becoming the 9th state with an assault weapons ban.
Illinois has now become the ninth state across America to pass an assault weapons ban and take bold action to keep weapons of war off America’s streets. Today, President Biden commends the leadership of Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, House Speaker Chris Welch, Senate President Don Harmon, Representative Bob Morgan, and the numerous advocates, survivors, and elected officials whose tireless efforts turned the pain of Highland Park and other acts of gun violence into meaningful action on behalf of all Illinoisans.
EB-5 public records lawsuit before Vermont Supreme Court
Health Watch: Medication abortion the new front in reproductive health battle. In the wake of what would have been Roe v. Wade’s 50th anniversary, the Biden administration this week announced it was taking executive action to help protect medication abortions. Environmental groups say new Vt. pesticide rules fall short.
