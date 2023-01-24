ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kevin McCarthy reveals George Santos may be ousted from Congress

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that embattled freshman Republican Representative George Santos of New York will be removed from Congress if the House Ethics Committee finds that he broke the law. But Mr McCarthy said that until then, he would support Mr Santos. Last week, the House Republican Steering Committee gave Mr Santos two committee assignments. “You know why I’m standing by him? Because his constituents voted for him,” Mr McCarthy told reporters Tuesday evening. “I do not have the power simply because I disagree with somebody on what they have said that I remove them from elected office.”...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Meet the 5 powerful women who could keep the U.S. from fiscal disaster

They are now among the most powerful women in Congress. But when they were first elected in the 1990s, they were often overlooked, or even talked down to.Rep. Kay Granger, a Republican from Texas, remembers that men would avoid asking her questions, addressing other men in the room instead. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, a Democrat from Connecticut, says a male colleague once challenged her at a hearing to describe a military tank engine produced in her district without looking at her notes. (She shot back: "Damn straight I can!") Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican from Maine, says that one of the...
MAINE STATE
KHON2

Member of Congress reads AI-generated speech on House floor

BOSTON (AP) — When U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss decided to deliver a speech on a bill that would create a U.S.-Israel artificial intelligence center, he opted to let the AI do the talking. The brief two-paragragh speech read by the Massachusetts Democrat on the floor of the U.S. House...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Baltimore Sun

Wes Moore takes oath as Maryland’s first Black governor, reflects on state’s path from slavery to his inauguration

Wes Moore, placing his hand on a Bible once owned by abolitionist Frederick Douglass, took his oath of office Wednesday to become Maryland’s 63rd governor, the state’s first and the country’s only current Black chief executive. Moore was sworn in alongside his family, new Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller and state lawmakers inside the State House’s Senate chamber in Annapolis and addressed a crowd of ...
MARYLAND STATE
Edy Zoo

Biden praises Senate Democrats for introducing legislation to ban military-style weapons and raise age to purchase

HARTFORD, CT. - President Joe Biden on Monday praised a group of Senate Democrats for introducing legislation that would ban military-style weapons and large capacity magazines and raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. The bills come in the wake of two high-profile shootings this month using similar weapons, one at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., and another at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, Calif.
WCAX

Vt. Supreme Court upholds Montpelier noncitizen voting

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Supreme Court says noncitizens in Montpelier can vote in local elections. The state’s highest court issued a decision Friday, upholding a judge’s decision to dismiss a lawsuit that claimed the capital city’s 2018 charter change that allowed noncitizens to vote in local elections was unconstitutional.
MONTPELIER, VT
qhubonews.com

Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House Press Secretary, issued a statement regarding Illinois becoming the 9th state with an assault weapons ban.

Illinois has now become the ninth state across America to pass an assault weapons ban and take bold action to keep weapons of war off America’s streets. Today, President Biden commends the leadership of Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, House Speaker Chris Welch, Senate President Don Harmon, Representative Bob Morgan, and the numerous advocates, survivors, and elected officials whose tireless efforts turned the pain of Highland Park and other acts of gun violence into meaningful action on behalf of all Illinoisans.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCAX

EB-5 public records lawsuit before Vermont Supreme Court

Health Watch: Medication abortion the new front in reproductive health battle. In the wake of what would have been Roe v. Wade’s 50th anniversary, the Biden administration this week announced it was taking executive action to help protect medication abortions. Environmental groups say new Vt. pesticide rules fall short.
VERMONT STATE
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven, MA
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy