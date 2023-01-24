ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

kadn.com

Man arrested in Lafayette's 3rd murder of year stemming from domestic dispute

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office news release on Tuesday... At approximately 11:30 AM on the morning of Monday, January 23, 2023, deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious circumstances call at the 200 block of Prairie Lane. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies discovered a deceased female who was later identified as Kouminique Marie Savoy (38) from Lafayette. As a result of the investigation, detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division arrested William Roger Broussard (35) from Lafayette late yesterday evening and charged him with:
LAFAYETTE, LA
kadn.com

18 water systems in Acadiana rated D or F, new state grades show

Acadiana(KADN)- Louisiana Department Of Health has released water system grades for the entire state for residents to learn more about the quality of their water system. Opelousas and Arnaudville are communities whose water systems received a failing grade from the State Health Department. "Would you want to give your child...
OPELOUSAS, LA
kadn.com

Sandbags Now Available In Lafayette Parish Ahead Of Severe Threat

Due to the possibility of heavy rainfall, sandbags are available at several locations in Lafayette Parish. All locations are self-bagging, and residents must bring their own manpower. LAFAYETTE CITY AND PARISH SANDBAG LOCATIONS. North District site at 400 Dugas Road (located off North University Avenue) Picard Park, 130 Park Lane.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
kadn.com

Big rig blown over along I-10 on dark and stormy night in Acadiana

Severe storms rocked Acadiana Tuesday evening. Along Interstate 10 east between Rayne and Duson, gutsy winds blew over an 18-wheel big-rig. The powerful winds blowing that truck over into a water filled ditch along the highway. The truck driver was able to safely climb out of his cab. Wind gusts...
LAFAYETTE, LA
kadn.com

Severe Weather Likely Early This Evening

A large and dynamic storm system that brought heavy thunderstorms and severe weather to Acadiana this evening has moved out of the region allowing for much quieter conditions to prevail for the rest of the night. In its wake, a few scattered showers and an isolated rumble of thunder will...
kadn.com

Acadia Parish School Board votes to approve 4-day school week

One local school district is making a bold move impacting the education of its students. The Acadia Parish schools will be going to 4-day a week classes. At a brief special meeting Thursday evening, the Acadia Parish school board voted 5 to 3 to implement the 4-day week starting with next school year.

