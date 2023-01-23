ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

mainstreetmaury.com

Whopper Tennessee catfish judged third-most impressive

A Tennessee state-record blue catfish caught last fall in the Cumberland River was judged the third-most impressive catch of 2022 by Field & Stream magazine. The magazine ranked several record fish caught nationwide last year, and the Tennessee cat came in third. The fish weighed 118 pounds, 7 ounces, and was caught Sept. 25 by Micka Burkhart.
TENNESSEE STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Oldest City in Georgia

Georgia was the southernmost of the 13 original British Colonies that eventually formed the United States of America. The state has a deep history and played a central role in the American Revolution and the Civil War. Let’s discover the oldest city in Georgia by discussing its history and attractions.
GEORGIA STATE
WATE

Furry friend looking for a home

Meet this week's pet of the week on Living East Tennessee. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 5:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 5:30 a.m....
TENNESSEE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ILLINOIS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Tennessee

Black bears have made a significant comeback in after spending the better part of the twentieth century in decline. Due to dedicated conservation efforts, bear hunting has also returned to the state, partly as a way to help control the increasing bear population. Some of the local bears grow to truly impressive sizes. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in Tennessee!
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Meet the man buying a $1.5 million charred Tennessee mansion

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – An entrepreneur and content creator living in Houston, Texas, has purchased a Middle Tennessee mansion that was considered a total loss by fire officials after it went up in flames in September. Mike Thakur, who is originally from the United Kingdom, signed a contract this...
HOUSTON, TX

