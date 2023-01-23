Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Whopper Tennessee catfish judged third-most impressive
A Tennessee state-record blue catfish caught last fall in the Cumberland River was judged the third-most impressive catch of 2022 by Field & Stream magazine. The magazine ranked several record fish caught nationwide last year, and the Tennessee cat came in third. The fish weighed 118 pounds, 7 ounces, and was caught Sept. 25 by Micka Burkhart.
Instead of a ban, lawmakers now want to regulate Tennessee's Delta 8 industry
A new version of the bill this year would ban the sale of hemp-derived products to anyone under the age of 21 and create rules and oversight for how it's developed and packaged.
Mt. Juliet Mover: Chris Houston, owner of Houston’s Meat and Produce
Please tell us a little about yourself. “I was born in Columbia, Tenn., moved to Mt. Juliet when I was 3 and have been here ever since. We have lived in Willoughby Station for about 20 years.”
Deion Sanders is trying to steal one of the Tennessee Vols’ top recruiting targets
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders — aka Coach Prime — is trying to steal one of the Tennessee Vols‘ top 2024 recruiting targets. 2024 four-star athlete Boo Carter was described earlier this week by recruiting analyst Mike Farrell as “as close to a Tennessee commit as they get without announcing it”.
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the best slice of chocolate cake in each state, including this decadent dessert in Tennessee.
This Is The Most Filmed Location In Kentucky
HawaiianIslands.com compiled a list the most filmed locations in each state.
Discover the Oldest City in Georgia
Georgia was the southernmost of the 13 original British Colonies that eventually formed the United States of America. The state has a deep history and played a central role in the American Revolution and the Civil War. Let’s discover the oldest city in Georgia by discussing its history and attractions.
State of Tennessee Interviewing for Jobs at Montgomery Bell State Park
Parks department has vacancies across the state, seeking to fill openings at Montgomery Bell. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has announced a round of open interviews to fill staffing positions at Montgomery Bell State Park.
Furry friend looking for a home
Meet this week's pet of the week on Living East Tennessee. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 5:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 5:30 a.m....
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
World’s only complete dinosaur bone leaves Tennessee natural museum for the first time to make its TV debut
Museum founder Alan Brown shows us some of the most unique artifacts from Tennessee.
This Is Tennessee's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the fan-favorite breakfast restaurant in each state.
Exploring the Fishing Spots in Tennessee, A Guide to the Top Lakes, Rivers, and Streams
Tennessee is known for its beautiful landscapes, and its abundance of fishing spots is no exception. Whether you're a seasoned angler or just starting out, there are plenty of opportunities to catch a variety of fish in the state. Here are some of the top fishing spots in Tennessee:
147 Tennessee Volunteer Fire Departments Chosen to Receive Equipment Grants
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (“TDCI”) and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (“SFMO”) proudly announce that 147 Tennessee volunteer fire departments will receive grants in 2023 as part of the historic $5 million Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program.
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Tennessee
Black bears have made a significant comeback in after spending the better part of the twentieth century in decline. Due to dedicated conservation efforts, bear hunting has also returned to the state, partly as a way to help control the increasing bear population. Some of the local bears grow to truly impressive sizes. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in Tennessee!
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Jan. 27-29
As we navigate through the different temperature changes throughout January, take some time to participate in free events in East Tennessee.
Trucker after $1M Kentucky win: ‘What does Kentucky Fried Chicken have to do with this?’
KFC did in fact not have anything to do with this big win.
Meet the man buying a $1.5 million charred Tennessee mansion
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – An entrepreneur and content creator living in Houston, Texas, has purchased a Middle Tennessee mansion that was considered a total loss by fire officials after it went up in flames in September. Mike Thakur, who is originally from the United Kingdom, signed a contract this...
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In Kentucky
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of places to get the best chocolate cake in each state.
