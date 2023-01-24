Read full article on original website
Apartment tenants plead for help over unsafe conditions, pending utility cutoffs
Little Rock officials and state Attorney General Tim Griffin’s office are working to extend utility and water cutoff deadlines at Big Country Chateau, an apartment complex that faced similar service cutoffs last year. Tenants received notice recently that Entergy Arkansas will cut off power to the 151-unit complex on Feb. 6 and Central Arkansas Water […] The post Apartment tenants plead for help over unsafe conditions, pending utility cutoffs appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Big Country Chateau tenants ask City of Little Rock for assistance
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The saga of renter trouble at Big Country Chateau apartments continued on Thursday as tenants gathered at Little Rock City Hall to give a letter to the city asking for help relocating. This request comes after utility companies threaten to cut off both the power...
Health and safety risks at Little Rock house persist, tenant says
Terry Lauderdale and his two roommates live in a camper in the backyard of the house they rent on West 24th Street in Little Rock. The house itself is no longer livable because of nonworking drains and faucets, a broken water heater, and holes in the walls and ceilings, Lauderdale said. He is fed up […] The post Health and safety risks at Little Rock house persist, tenant says appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Job Alert: Hiring events, openings in customer service, warehouse
JOB TITLE: Customer Service Agent II, Work From Home. Receives incoming inquiries and service requests from patients, employees, providers, vendors and others, via phone, email, web portal, etc. and responds to each with accurate and timely information utilizing the highest customer service and quality standards. Works as part of a team and others to support one or more of the service delivery teams. Establishes and maintains strong, collaborative relationships with customers to identify additional ways to be of service and ensure customer satisfaction. Helps foster an environment in which continuous improvement in business processes and services is welcomed and recognized. Adheres to all local/state/federal regulations, codes, policies and procedures to ensure privacy and safety of our employee and patient information.
Arkansas children becoming more exposed to cannabis
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As more states legalize marijuana, access to edible cannabis is becoming easier, which means there's a higher risk of children getting their hands on it. In Arkansas, Russellville police are currently investigating a case where a child brought edibles to school and shared them with friends.
'This is not fair:' Big Country Chateau residents water expected to be shut off for good
Little Rock (KATV) — A Little Rock apartment complex could be on the verge of having its water completely shut off for good by March 1. More than a week ago people who live at Big Country Chateau found a notice from Central Arkansas Water about services being cut off.
Goodness Village provides housing for long-term hospital families
Little Rock (KATV) — Imagine being faced with a life-changing diagnosis and being whisked away to undergo treatment in an unfamiliar city long-term. Goodness Village, a local non-profit is making sure those in that situation have a comforting place to stay while they heal. Kim Burket, Executive Director of...
Crash involving multiple semis closes WB I-40 near Morrilton
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Drivers on westbound Interstate 40 were at a standstill Wednesday afternoon after a crash involving multiple tractor-trailers caused a massive backup As of 7:45 p.m., the left lane has been opened back up, though traffic is still at a crawl. Video from IDriveArkansas cameras shows a pair of tractor-trailers involved in […]
Snow, rain causing central Arkansas drivers to use caution
With rain giving way to incoming snow in central Arkansas, drivers are having to take a bit more caution on their commute home.
Problems in Jefferson County persist
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Last week we reported about ongoing issues between Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods and County Judge Gerald Robinson. Now, we have learned of more problems, and this time, with another group of elected officials— the Quorum Court. The Quorum Court is designed to handle...
Water shutoff scheduled at Big Country Chateau apartments in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Central Arkansas Water confirmed that a water shutoff is scheduled for the second time at the Big Country Chateau apartments in Little Rock. An official notice was issued to tenants by Central Arkansas Water (CAW) on January 9 stating that they will end water services at the complex on March 1, 2023, and have no plans to resume water services beyond that point in time.
Little Rock fire responds to burning car in parking deck
Little Rock Fire Department was called to a downtown parking deck on Monday.
ARDOT treating roads ahead of winter weather
ARKANSAS, USA — Before any winter weather enters the state, the Arkansas Department of Transportation spent Monday pre-treating roads to get ahead of the storm. Spokesperson, Dave Parker said they're following the "three p's", which are planning, prepping, and plowing. In some parts of the state, crews are prepared...
Pedestrian killed in crash on Baseline Road
A bystander was killed in a crash on Baseline Road Wednesday evening.
Gov. Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard winter support team
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has activated the Arkansas National Guard winter weather support team to aid with potential severe snow on Jan. 24.
Questions raised regarding expanded school choice in Arkansas
BAUXITE, Ark. — The potential of full-school choice is a popular topic in Arkansas and school districts are starting to raise questions regarding logistics. Bauxite Public Schools Superintendent Matt Donaghy is used to knowing what to do, but this potential option has left him with more questions than answers.
2 deputies placed on administrative leave after abandoning man near gas station
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Hot Spring County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident involving a man being left near a Saline County gas station by the employees of their department Wednesday. Around 12:05 p.m., Sheriff Scott Finkbeiner of the HSCSO said deputies of the Saline County Sheriff's Office...
Areas of Arkansas could get 12 inches; Saline County is a question mark
There’s a lot of talk on social media about snow, and there’s no denying that Saline County’s weather will change significantly on Tuesday, but the white stuff is mostly for the part of the state that is several miles north and west of Interstate 30. Having said that, we’ll be updating if anything changes, as it frequently does with winter weather.
Central Arkansas nonprofit looking to give all kids a place to sleep
A central Arkansas nonprofit is making it their mission to give every kid a place to sleep.
Conway company closing doors, leaving over 100 employees without work
A lumber company in Conway laid off more than 100 employees Wednesday after the only Structurlam company in the United States has to close its doors.
