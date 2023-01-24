ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Arkansas Advocate

Apartment tenants plead for help over unsafe conditions, pending utility cutoffs

Little Rock officials and state Attorney General Tim Griffin’s office are working to extend utility and water cutoff deadlines at Big Country Chateau, an apartment complex that faced similar service cutoffs last year. Tenants received notice recently that Entergy Arkansas will cut off power to the 151-unit complex on Feb. 6 and Central Arkansas Water […] The post Apartment tenants plead for help over unsafe conditions, pending utility cutoffs appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Health and safety risks at Little Rock house persist, tenant says

Terry Lauderdale and his two roommates live in a camper in the backyard of the house they rent on West 24th Street in Little Rock. The house itself is no longer livable because of nonworking drains and faucets, a broken water heater, and holes in the walls and ceilings, Lauderdale said. He is fed up […] The post Health and safety risks at Little Rock house persist, tenant says appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

Job Alert: Hiring events, openings in customer service, warehouse

JOB TITLE: Customer Service Agent II, Work From Home. Receives incoming inquiries and service requests from patients, employees, providers, vendors and others, via phone, email, web portal, etc. and responds to each with accurate and timely information utilizing the highest customer service and quality standards. Works as part of a team and others to support one or more of the service delivery teams. Establishes and maintains strong, collaborative relationships with customers to identify additional ways to be of service and ensure customer satisfaction. Helps foster an environment in which continuous improvement in business processes and services is welcomed and recognized. Adheres to all local/state/federal regulations, codes, policies and procedures to ensure privacy and safety of our employee and patient information.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
5newsonline.com

Arkansas children becoming more exposed to cannabis

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As more states legalize marijuana, access to edible cannabis is becoming easier, which means there's a higher risk of children getting their hands on it. In Arkansas, Russellville police are currently investigating a case where a child brought edibles to school and shared them with friends.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Goodness Village provides housing for long-term hospital families

Little Rock (KATV) — Imagine being faced with a life-changing diagnosis and being whisked away to undergo treatment in an unfamiliar city long-term. Goodness Village, a local non-profit is making sure those in that situation have a comforting place to stay while they heal. Kim Burket, Executive Director of...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

Crash involving multiple semis closes WB I-40 near Morrilton

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Drivers on westbound Interstate 40 were at a standstill Wednesday afternoon after a crash involving multiple tractor-trailers caused a massive backup As of 7:45 p.m., the left lane has been opened back up, though traffic is still at a crawl. Video from IDriveArkansas cameras shows a pair of tractor-trailers involved in […]
MORRILTON, AR
THV11

Problems in Jefferson County persist

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Last week we reported about ongoing issues between Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods and County Judge Gerald Robinson. Now, we have learned of more problems, and this time, with another group of elected officials— the Quorum Court. The Quorum Court is designed to handle...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
THV11

Water shutoff scheduled at Big Country Chateau apartments in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Central Arkansas Water confirmed that a water shutoff is scheduled for the second time at the Big Country Chateau apartments in Little Rock. An official notice was issued to tenants by Central Arkansas Water (CAW) on January 9 stating that they will end water services at the complex on March 1, 2023, and have no plans to resume water services beyond that point in time.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

ARDOT treating roads ahead of winter weather

ARKANSAS, USA — Before any winter weather enters the state, the Arkansas Department of Transportation spent Monday pre-treating roads to get ahead of the storm. Spokesperson, Dave Parker said they're following the "three p's", which are planning, prepping, and plowing. In some parts of the state, crews are prepared...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Questions raised regarding expanded school choice in Arkansas

BAUXITE, Ark. — The potential of full-school choice is a popular topic in Arkansas and school districts are starting to raise questions regarding logistics. Bauxite Public Schools Superintendent Matt Donaghy is used to knowing what to do, but this potential option has left him with more questions than answers.
ARKANSAS STATE
mysaline.com

Areas of Arkansas could get 12 inches; Saline County is a question mark

There’s a lot of talk on social media about snow, and there’s no denying that Saline County’s weather will change significantly on Tuesday, but the white stuff is mostly for the part of the state that is several miles north and west of Interstate 30. Having said that, we’ll be updating if anything changes, as it frequently does with winter weather.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
