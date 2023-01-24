Read full article on original website
Orlando - Area Congressman Distributes Fake Grenades to Fellow RepresentativesMatt O'HernOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Five of Florida's Most Beautiful Museums & GardensLaurens TravelsFlorida State
Was Florida ever meant to be a citrus capital or has it always been a case of juiceful thinking?JoAnn RyanFlorida State
Cooper the charismatic golden retriever earns over 1 million views per YouTube videoEllen EastwoodOrlando, FL
Heartbreaking LeBron James clip proves he’s beyond fed up with Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have had a rollercoaster 2022-23 season. There have been points in which this team looks like a true title contender and other points in which they look like a team that should be tanking for Victor Wembanyama. Spirits have been high in Los Angeles following the...
Lakers now have perfect Myles Turner plan B on trade market
Los Angeles Lakers fans have patiently been waiting for the team to make a trade this season and the front office finally fulfilled those wishes by trading for Rui Hachimura. While Hachimura is an excellent addition for the price, the hope is that this is just the beginning on the trade front for LA.
Detroit Pistons: Superstar or bust? The NBA Draft’s biggest wildcard
The Detroit Pistons will be looking for star power in the draft and could find it in a local player, depending on who you ask. One word comes to mind to describe Eastern Michigan’s Emoni Bates: polarizing. The 6-foot-10, 170 pound sophomore has been in the spotlight for what...
Lakers rumors: 3 potential trade packages for Mo Bamba
The Lakers rumors continue to grow by the day as we get closer to the trade deadline and a new potential target has emerged for the team. According to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, Orlando Magic big man Mo Bamba has been made available in trade talks. This gives the Lakers a potential plan B option for Myles Turner.
Miami football releases concise statement announcing Josh Gattis firing
The Miami football program released a statement on Friday stating that Josh Gattis has been “has been relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator.’’ Gattis came to Miami as the Frank Broyles’ Award winner of the best assistant coach in college football at Michigan following the 2021 season.
Mario Cristobal told Miami football recruit new OC within about a week
Three-star 2024 quarterback Luke Moga who visited the Miami football program on Thursday told CaneSports that Mario Cristobal expects to have a new offensive coordinator “in the next week or so.” There has been a lot of speculation in the last few weeks about the status of current Miami OC Josh Gattis.
Mario Cristobal fires OC Josh Gattis after only one season at Miami
Miami will need to hire a new offensive coordinator after parting ways with Josh Gattis Friday. In the matter of two years, Josh Gattis went from a Broyles Award winner at Michigan to out of a job in Miami. Gattis was let go by the Miami Hurricanes on Friday morning....
Clemson guard Brevin Galloway reveals he suffered horrifying injury
Clemson guard Brevin Galloway is expected to miss multiple games after he suffered a freak injury this week, and his description of the emergency situation is enough to induce nightmares. Galloway posted a video on Instagram Thursday that showed him in a hospital bed recalling the horrific event that led him there. The senior said... The post Clemson guard Brevin Galloway reveals he suffered horrifying injury appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Philadelphia police are greasing light poles in anticipation of Eagles win
Eagles fans are a special bunch and, as such, special precautions need to be taken before their celebrations. Philadelphia police are already preparing. Every city’s sports fans have their own ways of celebrating a big win. Chiefs fans love some karaoke. Miami Heat fans like to leave early. Knicks fans shout bing-bong while Rams fans just watch from home. And Eagles fans, well, they climb light poles and traffic poles.
