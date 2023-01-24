Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Note Is Given To A Cop By A Young Boy, Who After Reading It Jumps Up From His SeatNorthville HeraldLakeland, MI
This Huge Thrift Shop in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAnn Arbor, MI
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's PastorTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Related
thesalinepost.com
What to do in Saline this weekend: Toy Show, Swim-A-Saurus Rex and Pokemon Weekend
It appears to be that time of year - when events on community calendars are few and far between. Help your friends and neighbors find great things to do, right here in Saline. Post to our free community calendar. ... 4 things to do this weekend: Friday, Jan 27 -...
thesalinepost.com
Saline Emagine Hosts Sensory-Friendly Screening of Tom and Jerry
Join Emagine Entertainment in Saline for a unique, sensory-friendly screening of TOM AND JERRY at noon, Saturday, Feb. 4 with specific modifications made to ensure an enjoyable experience for individuals with sensory needs and their supporters. One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into...
thesalinepost.com
Saline Craft Show Gift Basket Contest
On Saturday, March 18 from 8 AM - 2 PM your basket will compete in a creativity contest at the.
thesalinepost.com
Wife, Mother of 2 Alice Marie Steiner Worked for 35 Years at Michigan Bell Telephone Company
On Tuesday, January 24th, 2023, Mom walked into the arms of Jesus. Alice Marie Steiner was born on February 28th, 1935, in California Corners, MI, the daughter of Aaron and Harriet (Bennett) Waterbury. She attended a single room schoolhouse through eighth grade. Later she graduated from Roosevelt High School in Ypsilanti, MI in 1952, where during her senior year, she was homecoming queen. On May 6th, 1958, Alice and Jack Steiner were married at Trinity Lutheran Church in Saline, MI. Alice had worked for 35 years for the Michigan Bell Telephone Company.
This Huge Thrift Shop in Michigan is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Shopping at your local thrift store can be a great way to spend a part of your day. There's always something to find for everyone and for some amazing deals too!
thesalinepost.com
The Saline Rec Center Hosts Group Meetings as Part of Feasibility Study
The Saline Rec Center will be hosting two focus group meetings, Tuesday, January 31 from 5:30 – 7 p.m., and Wednesday, February 1 from 8:30 – 10 a.m. at the Saline Recreation Center located at 1866 Woodland Dr, Saline, MI 48176. These meetings will serve as an opportunity...
This funky, throwback rock band could be the next breakout artist out of Michigan
ROYAL OAK, MI - They’ve got a funky, 70s throwback rock vibe happening and they could be the next breakout band to emerge from Michigan. We caught up with Mac Saturn as they embark on their first headline tour, which takes them all over the country before returning home for two shows at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig on March 31 and April 1. Tickets to all of their shows can be purchased here.
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Whiskey & The Wolf
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Alexis Rd. between Secor and Rambo you’ll find a plaza that’s home to Whiskey & The Wolf. The co-owner says there’s no real reason for the name, but there is a real reason to go there: The food!. “Our concept is restaurant...
13abc.com
TFRD battles house fire in Ottawa Hills
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department battles a housefire Thursday night. TFRD fire crews responded to a call of a house fire in the 3500 block of Edgevale Rd. According to TFRD, there were no injuries. However, fire crews did experience water pressure issues with...
Future of vacant Ann Arbor-area movie theater again up for debate
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - With its screens dark and doors shuttered, what was once a popular movie theater is nearing two years as a vacant building in a commercial area along Jackson Road, just outside Ann Arbor. It’s doubtful the silver screen is going to return to the former Goodrich...
Washtenaw County School closings for Thursday, Jan. 26
ANN ARBOR, MI - After steady snow reduced travel across southeast Michigan Wednesday, some Washtenaw County schools have opted to remain closed Thursday. Several of the district’s public K-12 districts opted close again Thursday, citing secondary and subdivision roads that have not yet been plowed after the area was hit with several inches of snow.
thesalinepost.com
Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Jan 27 - Sunday, Jan 29
Well, it only took until the last week of January, but winter is here, snow days and all. Still, the temperatures aren't awful for this time of year. Enjoy the outdoors. Snow most likely from 4-11 p.m. High: 32° Low: 19° with a 55% chance of snow with 9 mph...
Jackson-area school closings for Thursday, Jan. 26
JACKSON, MI -- Wednesday’s snowstorm and roads that still need to be cleared are causing some Jackson County area schools to close on Thursday, Jan. 26. Many of the schools are in Lenawee and Hillsdale counties, but a few are in Jackson County. Snow showers are expected to occur...
thesalinepost.com
Hansen, Weaver Make President's List at Miami University
OXFORD, OH (01/26/2023)-- Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2022-23 have been named to the President's list recognizing academic excellence. Libbey Hansen of Saline, MI is earning a BA Emer Tech Bus & Design in...
Snow totals: Here's which cities got the most snow Wednesday in Southeast Michigan
The final snow totals for a winter storm that rolled through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday are in, and it looks like Ann Arbor got hit the hardest.
fox2detroit.com
New trade school works to meet skilled trades demand in Michigan
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The tools are in place to build a future in skilled trades, and there is a need for the type of work taught at the Southeast Michigan Construction Academy. "We are seeing crumbling infrastructure and there is not the talent to repair it," said...
Monroe high school student dies Wednesday after car accident
MONROE, Mich. — A recently-graduated high school student from Monroe, Michigan, died Wednesday morning after a car accident, Monroe Public Schools said in a statement. Emma Treadway turned 18 in December and had just started a new job shortly after completing her graduation requirements at Orchard Center High School. She was set to walk the graduation stage in June.
Tv20detroit.com
COMPLETE LIST: Snow Emergencies declared for southeastern Michigan and Metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — As the winter storm in headed toward southeast Michigan, a number of communities have declared Snow Emergencies. During a snow emergency, residents are not allowed to park on city streets so plows and salt trucks can clear snow and de-ice main streets. Cars could get a ticket or towed if parked on city streets during the snow emergency.
Winter is just beginning in Metro Detroit — Bitter winds and more snow chances on the way
Wednesday’s snow storm is only the beginning, expert warned, with chances of flurries persisting into the weekend and a bigger weather system expected to impact Southeast Michigan on Saturday.
Building cracks displaced these Michigan seniors. Have they fallen through the cracks, too?
ADRIAN, MI - Wanda Goodman leans against her walker in the frigid Michigan weather outside her room at an abandoned Travelodge in Adrian. Just north of 80 pounds, she hugs her rescue chihuahua Baby Girl close to keep them both warm. Goodman suffers from a host of medical issues. A...
Comments / 0