ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesalinepost.com

Saline Emagine Hosts Sensory-Friendly Screening of Tom and Jerry

Join Emagine Entertainment in Saline for a unique, sensory-friendly screening of TOM AND JERRY at noon, Saturday, Feb. 4 with specific modifications made to ensure an enjoyable experience for individuals with sensory needs and their supporters. One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into...
SALINE, MI
thesalinepost.com

Wife, Mother of 2 Alice Marie Steiner Worked for 35 Years at Michigan Bell Telephone Company

On Tuesday, January 24th, 2023, Mom walked into the arms of Jesus. Alice Marie Steiner was born on February 28th, 1935, in California Corners, MI, the daughter of Aaron and Harriet (Bennett) Waterbury. She attended a single room schoolhouse through eighth grade. Later she graduated from Roosevelt High School in Ypsilanti, MI in 1952, where during her senior year, she was homecoming queen. On May 6th, 1958, Alice and Jack Steiner were married at Trinity Lutheran Church in Saline, MI. Alice had worked for 35 years for the Michigan Bell Telephone Company.
SALINE, MI
thesalinepost.com

The Saline Rec Center Hosts Group Meetings as Part of Feasibility Study

The Saline Rec Center will be hosting two focus group meetings, Tuesday, January 31 from 5:30 – 7 p.m., and Wednesday, February 1 from 8:30 – 10 a.m. at the Saline Recreation Center located at 1866 Woodland Dr, Saline, MI 48176. These meetings will serve as an opportunity...
SALINE, MI
The Ann Arbor News

This funky, throwback rock band could be the next breakout artist out of Michigan

ROYAL OAK, MI - They’ve got a funky, 70s throwback rock vibe happening and they could be the next breakout band to emerge from Michigan. We caught up with Mac Saturn as they embark on their first headline tour, which takes them all over the country before returning home for two shows at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig on March 31 and April 1. Tickets to all of their shows can be purchased here.
MICHIGAN STATE
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Whiskey & The Wolf

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Alexis Rd. between Secor and Rambo you’ll find a plaza that’s home to Whiskey & The Wolf. The co-owner says there’s no real reason for the name, but there is a real reason to go there: The food!. “Our concept is restaurant...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TFRD battles house fire in Ottawa Hills

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department battles a housefire Thursday night. TFRD fire crews responded to a call of a house fire in the 3500 block of Edgevale Rd. According to TFRD, there were no injuries. However, fire crews did experience water pressure issues with...
TOLEDO, OH
The Ann Arbor News

Washtenaw County School closings for Thursday, Jan. 26

ANN ARBOR, MI - After steady snow reduced travel across southeast Michigan Wednesday, some Washtenaw County schools have opted to remain closed Thursday. Several of the district’s public K-12 districts opted close again Thursday, citing secondary and subdivision roads that have not yet been plowed after the area was hit with several inches of snow.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
thesalinepost.com

Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Jan 27 - Sunday, Jan 29

Well, it only took until the last week of January, but winter is here, snow days and all. Still, the temperatures aren't awful for this time of year. Enjoy the outdoors. Snow most likely from 4-11 p.m. High: 32° Low: 19° with a 55% chance of snow with 9 mph...
SALINE, MI
MLive

Jackson-area school closings for Thursday, Jan. 26

JACKSON, MI -- Wednesday’s snowstorm and roads that still need to be cleared are causing some Jackson County area schools to close on Thursday, Jan. 26. Many of the schools are in Lenawee and Hillsdale counties, but a few are in Jackson County. Snow showers are expected to occur...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
thesalinepost.com

Hansen, Weaver Make President's List at Miami University

OXFORD, OH (01/26/2023)-- Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2022-23 have been named to the President's list recognizing academic excellence. Libbey Hansen of Saline, MI is earning a BA Emer Tech Bus & Design in...
OXFORD, OH
WTOL 11

Monroe high school student dies Wednesday after car accident

MONROE, Mich. — A recently-graduated high school student from Monroe, Michigan, died Wednesday morning after a car accident, Monroe Public Schools said in a statement. Emma Treadway turned 18 in December and had just started a new job shortly after completing her graduation requirements at Orchard Center High School. She was set to walk the graduation stage in June.
MONROE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy