Monday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Auburn Adventist Academy 56, Muckleshoot Tribal School 26
Crescent 50, Oakville 26
Evergreen Lutheran 56, Puget Sound Adventist 23
Hazen 58, Renton 25
Ilwaco 54, Taholah 38
Kamiak 56, Jackson 43
King’s 53, Ballard 47
Lake Stevens 70, Glacier Peak 52
Mossyrock 66, Onalaska 16
Mount Vernon 63, Blaine 40
Neah Bay 66, Chief Leschi 55
Nooksack Valley 65, Burlington-Edison 36
North Creek 92, Mariner 47
Oroville 39, Manson 28
Pe Ell 51, Washington School For The Deaf 6
Redmond 56, Interlake 33
Sehome 64, Ferndale 56
Thomas Jefferson 46, Tyee 35
Todd Beamer 58, Federal Way 43
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
