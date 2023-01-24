Read full article on original website
KFDA
Streams Palo Duro vs Amarillo High, West Plains vs Randall basketball games here
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will be hosting the boys and girls Palo Duro vs Amarillo High and West Plains vs Randall basketball games. The games are scheduled for Friday, Jan. 27. To stream the girls Palo Duro vs Amarillo High game at 6 p.m., click here. To stream the...
KFDA
Amarillo High and Palo Duro face off with both teams undefeated in district
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two of the best basketball teams in Amarillo are set to face off for the first time this season. On Friday, the Palo Duro and Amarillo High boys basketball teams hit the floor. It’s the final AISD basketball matchup we haven’t seen yet this season. It’s...
KFDA
Tascosa girls basketball cracks top 25 in latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a huge win over Amarillo High last week, the Tascosa girls basketball team has cracked the top 25 of the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll. You can see where other Texas panhandle basketball teams ranked in the poll below. The Lady Rebels found themselves...
KFDA
Randall’s Sadie Sanchez reaches 1,000-point milestone
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - To get 1,000 career points, it would take a player about 80 games averaging 12.5 points per game. That is something Randall’s Sadie Sanchez has been dreaming of since freshman year, and she eclipsed the milestone halfway through her sophomore year in the 57-42 win over Hereford on January 10th. That is something that she knows only comes through hard work and dedication.
KFDA
Boys big second half, girls big first half carries Vega over Boys Ranch
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Vega Longhorns basketball teams came into Boys Ranch on Wednesday night and came away with two victories. The games were moved to Wednesday due to the snow on Tuesday and had an earlier start time than usual. The JV games were canceled due to weather, meaning the varsity teams were able to tip off an hour earlier than usual (albeit a day late).
KFDA
ASID, CISD, other panhandle schools cancel and postpone games amid inclement weather
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Various schools across the Texas panhandle, including Canyon and Amarillo schools, have canceled and/or postponed sporting events that were set to take place on Tuesday due to inclement weather. This change will not impact the basketball games set to take place on Friday night. Canyon ISD...
athleticbusiness.com
Parents, Players Display Racist Behavior at Texas HS Basketball Game
A boys' varsity basketball game between Dalhart (Texas) High School and River Road High School last week descended into an ugly display of racism from both players and parents on the Dalhart side of the court. In a video supplied to The Daily Beast, a student from River Road in...
KFDA
Registration closes tonight for ice run fundraiser benefiting the Bridge in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is the last day to register for an ice run fundraiser benefiting the Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center. The Cold As Ice Run, hosted by Get Fit, starts this Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at the running store, located at 1911 S. Georgia St. The run...
KFDA
City of Amarillo opens game room at Warford Activity Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo announced the opening of a game room at the Charles E. Warford Activity Center. Those with a Warford Activity Center membership can use the game room. “The Warford Activity Center offers an array of features to the Amarillo community. The new WAC...
KFDA
Don Harrington Discovery Center and Wildcat Bluff offering discounted tickets
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center and the Wildcat Bluff Nature Center will be offering discounted tickets this weekend. The event will be Friday, Jan. 27, from 5;30 to 8:30, and tickets will be $1. The Bluff will also offer $1 admission all day for Saturday, Jan....
Forget snowmen, these folks made a snow dragon!
Down in Amarillo, a group of neighbors created the cold artwork on Tuesday, January 24th, after several inches of snowfall.
Myhighplains.com
Joey Needs a Good Home
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is back with Joey, who needs a new home. His adoption fee is being covered by Carpet Tech Amarillo. AAM&W wants people to know there are plenty of pets available right now. Scan the QR code below to see which pets are available.
Yahoo Sports
Amarillo receives substantial snowfall leading into Wednesday; weather closings
Amarillo and Texas Panhandle were among areas to receive sizeable amounts of snowfall Tuesday following a winter weather storm system passing through the area, with potential for more snow throughout the day leading into Wednesday. Officials warned travelers of the possibility for icy road conditions and weather being hazardous Wednesday morning.
KFDA
School and business closings for Tuesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or close Tuesday. You can view a full list of school closings here. To have your business added to the list of closings, email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com. Business closures/delays:. Roosevelt County offices...
kgncnewsnow.com
Winter Storm Closings, Adjusted Hours
With winter weather on the horizon in the coming days, here are school and business closures/adjusted hours to keep an eye on. Opening late at 10:00AM TuesdayBuses will run 2 hours late Schools. Bovina ISD. Closed TuesdayClosed Tuesday Schools. Boys Ranch ISD. Opening Late at 10:00AM Tuesday Schools. Bushland ISD.
Amarillo ISD, Canyon ISD cancel school on Tuesday due to winter weather
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Independent School District and Canyon Independent School District reported on Facebook that all AISD schools along with Canyon ISD schools have been canceled on Tuesday due to winter weather. AISD detailed in the post that the decision was made as snowfall is expected to continue throughout the morning. “Making […]
KFDA
Amarillo resident wins smile makeover from Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery has gifted an Amarillo resident with a new smile. Alice Harris received a free surgery from AOMS to replace her missing and broken teeth. She received the surgery after she applied to AOMS’ sixth annual Smile Again Program. AOMS says the...
KFDA
Met star to perform at WT Opera Gala
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Metropolitan Opera performer Hugo Vera will headline a fundraising gala for West Texas A&M University Opera. Vera will perform alongside WT Opera students and School of Music faculty following a cocktail hour and dinner. The gala will begin at 6 p.m. Jan. 28, in Legacy Hall...
The Story of a Star Wars Star Whose Car Broke Down In Amarillo
Would you believe it if I told you that one of Hollywood's biggest stars actually spent a short time in Amarillo before making it onto the big screen?. If you haven't seen any of his work I highly recommend that you do so as soon as you finish reading this. Some of his works include but are not limited to Marriage Story, House of Gucchi, Lincoln, Silence, and most notably, the most recent Star Wars trilogies.
Cellphone ignites, starts Tuesday night fire in northwest Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released information on a fire that occurred late Tuesday night on South Florida Street, which officials said was caused by a chain of battery packs that were being used to charge a cellphone. According to the department, crews responded to the 800 block of South Florida at […]
